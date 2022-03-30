Helmeted, Silver-Suited Humanoid Exits Craft in Seville Province, Spain

A group of young men observe a hovering craft while in a forested area in the province of Seville, Spain. Later, a helmeted humanoid, wearing a silvery suit, exits the craft. The witnesses ran away.
One Friday in late November, 1978 (evidently November 24th), the four witnesses, plus another friend, were hunting just east of the Guadiamar River in the area between the towns of Gerena, Aznalcollar, and Olivares, in the province of Seville, southwestern Spain.They each had a six-battery flashlight. The night was dark, without any wind, with good visibility and temperature, under a rather cloudy sky. One of the friends decided to return to the car, so he saw nothing of what subsequently happened.
The area of the observation is at approximately 6°20' west longitude and 37°30' north latitude. It is part of the estate "La Pizana," 3 kilometers (2 miles) southwest of Gerena. Its principal characteristics are: low hills with some farming, clumps of eucalyptus trees, vegetation located especially near the Guadiamar River, the remains of a Roman aqueduct, and beef cattle. The place where the incident occurred is a very dense grove, primarily of eucalyptus trees, with some open areas inside.
Our four witnesses went into the thick grove, after having waded across the stream. It was about 3:30 a.m. They had been there several hours already, and, using their powerful flashlights, continued looking for their prey between the trees, following a road made by tractors. But let witness Manuel Gordillo tell us what happened:
"While still on the other side of the river, I told the others, 'Wait a moment, look at the red lights of a car.' The gypsy who was with us (who could not be interviewed — I.D.) began to say 'Hey, what is that? In my mother's name, in my grandmother's name, what is that?' 'That is a strange thing.' We were seeing it on the ground in the distance. We put out the flashlights and approached. The closer we got, the more light was seen, and then I thought, well it isn't a car. If the car had its back to us, we would have been looking at the drivers, but since we were walking, it was not logical for it to be always red. Then we threw it off the track a little. We crossed the river to the other side, where it was. We began to hunt and forgot what we had seen, enthusiastic in what we were doing. I was practically alone, without hearing any of the others. I shone the light here and there and didn't see anyone. I turned off my flashlight and whistled for them to answer. Then they turned on their flashlights and I said to myself, 'There they are,' because with the trees no one could be seen. Then they came quickly and asked me, 'Hey, didn't you see that again?' I really hadn't seen it, until they told me about it. What we had seen from the other side was still in that place. There was really a light there, and then I told them, 'Are we going to get closer?' They were very scared. The red light was there and it was doing a strange thing, as if it was shaking. Then I told them, 'Watch me from behind, I'm going to get a little closer.'
"The trees did not let us see the place completely. Another companion wanted to approach with me, and we went on ahead of the other two. There was a person or something walking around it."
It was not just one light, but a row of lights. He could not see everything, and didn't know how tall the being was. But his legs were very big, and he saw just the legs.
"The object seemed round to me, and it was near the ground, right close to the ground. The lights were low. They were about 3 meters (10 feet) high and they must have been about 4 or 5 meters (13 or 16 feet) across. The lights were of different colors. The man advanced about ten meters (33 feet) and we lost sight of him. He approached again and grabbed something. I don't know if he went in the object or around it, I couldn't see. I didn't see any door in the object.
"I saw the man up to the waist, as I was stretched out on the ground. The light was behind him, and I couldn't make out well what he was wearing. It seemed to me he was wearing shoes or boots, and he was speaking. The voice seemed as if he was in a deep well, it was like 'Mnn, mmm.' The steps were slow, he came toward where we were and went back. I was a little afraid, and I thought of my wife and my children, so I didn't feel very safe.
"The object was about 30 meters (100 feet) away, and the man approached us. Finally, we got out of there very scared. We no longer felt like hunting. So we left running, and I fell and the others fell on top of me."
From Francisco Lopez Rivero's testimony we can indicate the following: This witness remained behind his companion, and observed the scene in a similar manner, though with additional details. The object seemed to him like a large earthen jar, upside down, with a red light on top, stationary. Toward the center of the object he saw several rows of lights of different colors, green , orange, red, and yellow. A little below he observed some bright-colored, silvery legs. He had the impression that at the height of the man's eyes and mouth there was a window, like on a motorcyclist's helmet. He only saw the figure to the waist, and didn't see any arms. The helmet was black or dark, and the rest of the body silvery. As to the sounds emitted by the being; as well as his movements, he agrees with the other witness. He seemed to be a very strong and tall being, of some two meters (6'7") or more.
On Sunday, January 14, 1979, the investigators went to the site of the supposed landing with Francisco Lopez. After certain difficulties in finding the spot where his observation was made, they carefully studied the ground and observed the following:
The place is, as a matter of fact, very wooded, and it is not easy to see. Nevertheless, the exact place where it is supposed that the object landed is a rather circular area, where the trees themselves are situated in this curious geometric pattern. The land was relatively soft, due to the rains that had fallen since before November. They found no sign of traces except for a curious footprint, which seemed to have been impressed into the ground many days before. After carefully drawing the mark, they measured it, and its size was 42 cm. (16.5 inches). Several meters (yards) farther on they found two more marks, made in the soil, and they were the same size as the first. The appropriate experiments showed the mark, in proportion to the height, would correspond to an individual some two meters, ten centimeters (6'11") tall. The distance between the marks was about 13 meters (43 feet).
Thanks to this field investigation, witness Francisco Lopez Rivero gave certain additional details that allowed investigator Antonio Moya Cerpa to make drawings in his presence that he approved, which are included in this report. - Ignacio Darnaude, APRO, Sept. 1979
INVESTIGATORS' REPORT
Five people were in a nocturnal hunting party just east of the Guadiamar River in the area between the towns of Gerena, Aznalcollar, and Olivares, in the province of Seville, southwestern Spain, at at approximately 6°20' west longitude and 37°30' north latitude. The place is part of the estate "La Pizana," 3 kilometers (2 miles) southwest of Gerena. Its principal characteristics are: low hills with some farming, clumps of eucalyptus trees, vegetation located especially near the Guadiamar River, the remains of a Roman aqueduct, and beef cattle. The place where the incident occurred is a very dense grove, primarily of eucalyptus trees, with some open areas inside.
They each had a six-battery flashlight. The night was dark, with no wind, good visibility, normal temperature, under a rather cloudy sky.
As one of the friends decided to return to the car, he saw nothing of what subsequently happened.
The other four went into the thick grove, after having waded across the stream. It was about 3:30 a.m. of the 25th. They had been there several hours already, and, using their powerful flashlights, continued looking for their prey between the trees, following a road made by tractors.
Witness Manuel Gordillo told the investigators that while still on the other side of the river, he alerted others' attention to what he thought were the red lights of the back of a car. A Gypsy who were with them, and could not be interviewed, said, according to Gordillo, "Hey, what is that? In my mother's name, in my grandmother's name, what is that? That is a strange thing."
Gordillo said that the hunters were seeing these red lights on the ground in the distance, they put out the flashlights and approached. The closer they got, the more light was seen, and then he thought that it was not a car: if it were, it would be going away from them but instead they approached, the lights were more and more visible and still they could not see the drivers.
Gordillo said that they then went off the track a little, crossed the river to the other side, where the light was. They began to hunt and forgot what they had seen, enthusiastic about the hunting.
At one point, Gordillo was then practically alone, without hearing of the others. He shone the light here and there and didn't see anyone, turned off his flashlight and whistled for the others to answer. Then they turned on their flashlights and came to him quickly and asked: "Hey, didn't you see that again?"
He hadn't, so they told him that there was really was a light there, and when he proposed to go closer check the light, they were very scared. They saw the red light, it was doing a strange shaking. Gordillo asked them to look at him from behind as he was going to get a little closer.
Another of the hunters, Francisco Lopez Rivero, wanted to approach with him, and the two went on ahead of the other two.
As they neared the place where the red light was, they saw that it was not just a single light, but a row of lights, and there was a person or something walking around it. Gordillo said he was now within 30 meters of the lights.
Lopez Rivero who was remaining a little behind remained Gordillo, observed the seen in a similar manner, and told that the object seemed to him like a large earthen jar, upside down, with a red light on top, stationary. Toward the center of the object he saw several rows of lights of different colors, green , orange, red, and yellow.
Gordillo could not see everything, because of the vegetation, and he could not see how tall the being was, he saw only the legs but he saw that these legs were very big.
The light was behind the being, and he could not make out well what he was wearing. It seemed to him that the being was wearing shoes or boots, and he was speaking, with a voice that sounded as if he was in a deep well, with sounds like "Mnn, mmm." The steps the being took were slow, he came toward where the two men were, approaching up to 10 meters, was lost of sight.
Lopez also observed the beings' legs, indicated they were bright-colored, silvery. He had the impression that at the height of the man's eyes and mouth, there was a window, like on a motorcyclist's helmet. He too only saw the figure to the waist, and did not see the arms and the waist. The helmet was black or dark, and the rest of the body silvery. As to the sounds emitted by the being; as well as his movements, he agrees with Gordillo. Lopez specified that the being seemed to be a very strong and tall being, of some two meters or more.
Gordillo explained that he was a little afraid then and thought of his wife and his children, and started to feel very unsafe.
The object seemed round to Gordillo, and it was near the ground. The lights were low, at about 3 meters high, and must have been about 4 or 5 meters across. They were of different colors.
The being went back to the lights, then approached again and grabbed something. Then, Gordillo saw him either go into or behind the object with the lights - he didn't see any door in the object.
Gordillo said that finally, they got out of there, running, very scared. They no longer felt like hunting. As the run away, he fell, and the others fell on top of me.
On Sunday, January 14, 1979, the investigators went to the site of the supposed landing with Francisco Lopez. After certain difficulties in finding the spot where his observation was made, they carefully studied the ground and observed the following:
The place is, as a matter of fact, very wooded, and it is not easy to see. Nevertheless, the exact place where it is supposed that the object landed is a rather circular area, where the trees themselves are situated in this curious geometric pattern. The land was relatively soft, due to the rains that had fallen since before November. They found no sign of traces except for a curious footprint, which seemed to have been impressed into the ground many days before. After carefully drawing the mark, they measured it, and its size was 42 cm. Several meters farther on they found two more marks, made in the soil, and they were the same size as the first. The appropriate experiments showed the mark, in proportion to the height, would correspond to an individual some two meters, ten centimeters (6'11") tall. The distance between the marks was about 13 meters (43 feet). The corresponding drawings were published.
During the field investigation, witness Francisco Lopez Rivero gave certain additional details that allowed investigator Antonio Moya Cerpa to make drawings in his presence that he approved. - J. Ignacio Alonso, Joaquin Mateos Nogales, J. Antonio Gutierrez, Manuel Fupo Cabana, and Antonio Moya Cerpa
-----
Baracaldo, Spain - October 29, 1976 - 20:25
Six young men were out playing near a walled in field close to the local cemetery when they suddenly heard a loud crackling sound, two of the boys then noticed an object resembling a telephone boot descend towards the walled field. The two boys ran to the field and saw the object land behind some bushes on three leg like protrusions; it also emitted a white and red light. An oval shaped opening became visible from which a red light shone, then two very tall human like figures emerged. The figures wore tight fitting black diving suits and wide bright belts. The two figures walked slowly towards the wall, the two boys could now see bright shiny eyes but no other facial features. One of the humanoids banged on the wall several times, and then both walked to the center of the yard. One of them then pulled out a long thin object from a sack on his side and pointed it at the wall, a long thin beam of light came out of the object and hit the wall several times, at one point the beam turned white. Moments later both figures walked back to their craft. The witnesses ran to tell their families and did not see the object depart.
Source: J J Benitez, La Quinta Columna
-----
As well, in 1974 a witness in Gerena, Spain looked out the window of his home and saw a two meter diameter disc only four meters away from the house. Two helmeted heads of little men were visible inside the craft.
Source: Lumieres dans la Nuit, volume 141
A cluster of UFO cases in southwest Spain near Gerena were also reported from the late 1960s but none were known to involve humanoids or other entities...Lon
