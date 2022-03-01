Glowing White, Shaggy, Horned Cryptid Observed in Greater Manchester Park

A married couple observes a bizarre glowing white, shaggy Ram-like cryptid while walking in a local park. Confused by the sighting, they ask for an explanation as to what they witnessed.
I recently came across the following information:
"My husband and I observed a white Ram. I'm not sure how to describe it, only that is was a horned animal. We were visiting Leigh Flash in Greater Manchester about 16 years ago, and we were near Pengy's Pond which is one of the smaller lakes on the Flash. It is setup with bird-watching blinds. The more I think about what we saw that day, the more I realise that it shouldn't have been there. We thought it was strange at the time and it actually ended our walk. We turned around and got back in the car and left, but we didn't really speak about it or pay it much attention after that. Now we feel differently about what happened and we would like to know if anyone else has seen something similar in this area or anywhere in the UK.
The creature had a warm glow to it, like a candle. Its hair/fleece wasn't dirty or unkempt, it was pristine and white. It had coiled horns on its head. My husband remembers seeing hair or fur which was long and almost like a mane around the head area. I can't say I remember that, but I just remember the coiled horns on the side of its head, and it seemed to have a warm bright glow around It. It seemed to be on all fours when watched it drink. It wasn't a stag or a sheep or some other animal, we both could see it clearly. It was a lovely evening and the pond was still. I remember watching the water ripple as this thing drank from the pond.
We have both had other strange experiences at our family home, and my husband has been experiencing things since he was young. I have too, but I have spent a long time closing it down as I found it overwhelming. Now I feel I can approach it with a different attitude and I feel much stronger after sharing what happened."
On Sunday 10/1/2021 an investigation team visited the area to do our usual follow up area check when they had a very strange event take place. MM gave the following report:
"I went out to Pennington Flash with C just after lunch on Sunday. When we were there we heard a really strange growl, after returning home I checked the sightings map and this is another report close by where a man walking home was growled at from the bushes.
C and myself parked in the last car park where there was a doughnut van. We faced the lake sitting in the car a few minutes to get a feel of the place. After a while we got out and my thoughts at the time was to head over first to the area of the sighting before looking anywhere else. We walked along past the play area and then took the path on the right and went to Pengy's hide, which was all locked up.
We then headed to the next hide along, Bunting Hide. We decided to head down the little dirt track to our left at the hide. About 5 metres in on the fence is a sign asking people not to go beyond the fence. At this point we had a sense of energy change and a feeling of being tipsy and light headed. Here in this spot we both heard a very low and unthreatening growl, almost like a "don’t come any closer growl" and it was coming from the other side of the fence. Neither of us could see anything where the sound came from or heard anything moving around. We didn’t feel threatened in anyway and decided to carry on along the path on the right side of the fence.
We walked along the path until it was too muddy and wet, so we headed through a wooded area and came to the fence again which had been knocked down. With the fence not standing we headed over towards the pond area near where the Ram sighting happened and we took a photo and headed back to the path. We then headed back so I could get this report over to you as quickly as possible. But not without getting some doughnuts for our journey home." MM
