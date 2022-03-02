Glitch in the Matrix: Mother Disappears...Then Appears Again

A young woman lives across-country from her family. For some unknown reason she is unable to contact her mother, and communication with the family is compromised. Then something bizarre occurs.
I recently came across this bizarre account:
"When I was 22 and living across the country from my family, I tried to talk to my mother four or five times a week. After three months or so, she stopped answering her phone, so I called other people looking for her. My father didn’t answer, my grandmother wouldn’t talk to me (she’d say she was busy and just hang up) and no one else had heard from her. No one knew where she was.
This lasted a few weeks and I was starting to freak out. Then I got a message from someone about her estate, and started crying. I called my dad over and over until he picked up, started crying when he heard my voice, and then hung up on me.
I kind of went into a trance, because with no information I had no idea what to do. I couldn’t afford to fly home, I was living with someone and helping with the kids so I couldn’t just take off, and if she’d been dead two weeks, I’d already missed the funeral. My family’s faith mandates burial within 48 hours of death.
Then four days after the call with my dad, I was on the train going into work, and the car shook HARD for a minute, then stopped, and the lights went out. A minute later it started again, the lights came on, and off we went. But I thought someone must have moved because the empty seat across from me had a person in it now.
Then my phone rang. I answered without thinking because it was my mom’s ringtone, and she freaked out immediately and started crying and talking frantically, because I’d answered and she’d been trying to find me for two weeks!" KK
