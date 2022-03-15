Curious Bigfoot Encountered by Teen in Northeast Pennsylvania

A northeast Pennsylvania teen is on his family's heavily forested property. One night, he is burning trash out back, when he encounters a supposed Bigfoot who was observing him.
The following account was forwarded to me by friends Cam & Kyle at Expanded Perspectives:
"This is about my incident with Bigfoot. This takes place where I live in the state of Pennsylvania, where it is heavily forested in most of the state. It also has great hunting grounds with there being white-tailed deer, black bears, turkeys, pheasant, foxes and coyotes, along with the small vermin.
My stepfather has a family cabin about an hour away from Scranton in northeast Pennsylvania. It is in the middle of the woods. There is a trailer from the 80s with the fake wood paneling and carpet, along with a newer barn for the tractors, mowers, and ATVs. There's an old cabin in the woods back behind the barns on a hill, but the trailer is right next to the dirt road. Behind the trailer is about a soccer pitch-size piece of land where it is flat and grassy where we have a fire pit, burn barrel and a couple of trees.
In the back of this clearing we have a burn barrel where we put the trash in a burn it. It also gets very marshy back there and sometimes there is a small pond when it rains.
Now after I told you this I hope you have somewhat of an idea of how it is set up.
This happened a couple of years ago. I suffer from paranoia, so when I’m in the woods I always think I am seeing things. One night while I was up there with my mom and stepdad, it was around 9:00 pm and I was told to go put the trash in the burn barrel. So, I put my shoes on, grabbed my flashlight and started walking back to the barrel. When I got there I put the trash bag in the barrel I glanced up at the woods right in front of me and I saw something. There were two bright circles that were reflecting the light from the flashlight that I had pointing to the ground, but high enough for me to see the reflection. I froze instantly thinking it was a bear.
I was able to bring my flashlight up and saw it. It was about 15 feet back and right behind an old little wooden trailer to haul things. It was about three to four times taller then it. The trailer is about 2.5 feet tall. It was covered in dark brown and long hair except for its face and it smelled. When I saw it, I was suddenly not scared, but curious and I felt that it just as curious. We stared at each other for a few minutes until it walked away. I walked backed thinking about what just happened. I didn’t tell my parents, who would think I was lying or my imagination got the best of me. But I know what I saw. Anytime I go back up there I hope to see it again, but haven’t.
Anyway thank you for taking the time to read this." B
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
HUMANOIDS ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION - Albert S. Rosales, Preston Dennett, & Anna Marie Manalo
Albert S. Rosales was born in Cuba where he experienced several strange events, some UFO related. He migrated to Spain in 1966 and lived there for a year, before migrating to the U.S. in 1967.
After joining the US Navy in 1976 and then traveling throughout Europe, Albert began collecting reports on UFOs/etc. He joined the Miami Dade Police Department as a 911 dispatcher in 1984, and worked there for 35 years. Albert heard it all there, including UFO and humanoid reports!
In the early 90’s, Albert began to concentrate in summarizing only humanoid/entity encounters of all kinds. To date, he have summarized and collected over 24,000 reports, and the database is updated and corrected daily.
Albert has written 16 books that chronicled entity and humanoid encounters, and another book describing UFOs and humanoids reported throughout Florida. These can be purchased both in softcover and the Kindle version on Amazon.
-----
Preston Dennett began investigating UFOs and the paranormal in 1986 when he discovered that his family, friends and co-workers were having dramatic unexplained encounters. Since then, he has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and investigated a wide variety of paranormal phenomena. He is a field investigator for the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), a ghost hunter, a paranormal researcher, and the author of 28 books and more than 100 articles on UFOs and the paranormal. Several of his books have been Amazon UFO bestsellers.
Preston's articles have appeared in numerous magazines including Fate, Atlantis Rising, MUFON UFO Journal, Nexus, Paranormal Magazine, UFO Magazine, Phenomena Magazine, Mysteries Magazine, Ufologist and others.
He has appeared on numerous radio and television programs, including Midnight in the Desert with Art Bell, Coast-to-Coast AM and also the History Channel’s Deep Sea UFOs and UFO Hunters. His research has been presented in the LA Times, the LA Daily News, the Dallas Morning News and other newspapers.
Preston has taught classes on various paranormal subjects and lectures across the United States. He currently resides in southern California. His website can be found at www.prestondennett.weebly.com
-----
Anna Maria Manalo is an author in the genre of fiction and nonfiction supernatural and historical suspense. As an amateur travel photographer, she has traveled extensively to over 27 countries and has compiled accounts of terrifying and uncanny experiences in both her native country of the Philippines and abroad.
Anna starred as "Elisa Simon" in episode two of the pilot, "UFO's Over Earth" while she was a field investigator for MUFON. Her personal experiences with the bizarre has led to a lifetime quest investigating sightings and paranormal events through eyewitness reports.
As a screenwriter of science fiction and the supernatural, Anna has over 11 screenplays which have placed in prestigious competitions in the United States, pitching screenplays to a number of major production companies.
Anna has been interviewed on several podcasts and live presentations, and has written 3 books that can be purchased at Amazon and on her website www.StoryArtisan.wordpress.com
Anna is a trained therapist and former school counselor.
Join us this Friday, March 18th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved