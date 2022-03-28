Creepy Entity's Nightly Visits to Chuska Mountains, Arizona Campsite

A group of friends are in the northern Arizona mountains camping, when they start to encounter unknown entities moving about their campsite at night. What were these seeing?
I came across the following account:
"One weekend in 2013, I was camping with 3 friends in northern Arizona (I used to live south of Sedona). It was late February or early March and we decided to go up into the mountains where there was still some snow.
We found us a great spot about 3 miles from where we parked the truck. It was a smallish area under some pines, and the ground was mostly clear of snow under the trees, yet still a little damp. There was still a good 6"-8" of snow on the ground around us. Well, we pitched the two tents and got camp set up. After eating and sitting around the fire talking for a while, we rolled into the bags and went to sleep.
I had been asleep for about 2 hours or so when something woke me up. I am a light sleeper, and it doesn't take much to wake me so, at first, I ignored it and tried to go back to sleep. It was to no avail. There was just a creepy feeling that told me something wasn't right. As I lay there eyes closed I thought I heard something walking towards the camp. I have been in the woods all my life and I know the sound difference between a bipedal creature and a quadruped, and this was definitely walking on 2 legs. I grabbed my pistol and light and was about to get up when something in the back of my brain told me to stay still. So, I listened and didn't make a move or sound.
The steps where growing louder, and then something on two legs passed between the tent and the fire. There was a shadow that passed over the tent, but it wasn't as deep of a shadow as it should have been, if that makes sense. Well, I kept laying there and listened to the footsteps recede. Finally, about an hour later I drifted back to sleep and didn't awake anymore that night.
The next morning, I got out of the tent and started looking around the campsite for footprints that didn't belong to us. Like I said earlier, the ground was still damp and there should have been prints that a blind man could have followed. Nothing. So I started to widen my circle to include the snow that was approximately 20' from the fire. Still nothing other than our prints (we had come in from the south and the sound traveled east to west). I told the rest of the guys about it and 2 of them just blew it off, but the other friend knew me well enough to know that I wasn't going say something unless I was 100% sure it wasn't a dream.
The next night we go to bed and it was about the same time of night that I was awakened again by a strange feeling. The guy in the tent with me was one of the doubters from the previous day, so when I got that feeling I woke him up as well. Sure enough, we soon hear the footsteps. They get closer and closer, and then the figure passes between the fire and us. I look over at him and his eyes are as wide as saucers. I fell back to sleep about an hour later again and I am not sure if the other guy ever went back to sleep.
The next morning we all searched for footprints for at least 2 hours, ranging out in the directions that whatever it was had traveled. We still found nothing more than a rabbit about a half-mile from the camp, definitely not our critter.
I am pretty sure that I now know what it was. It had to have been some type of spirit. I know there are several different Native American tribes that are from that area and we weren't too far from the Navajo Nation (Dine Navajo). I believe that it was some native spirit out wondering around, traveling that path every night." TX
NOTE: Interesting account, since it mirrors several of the incidents that Jc Johnson and Chief Leonard Dan would describe to me. Was it a spirit, skinwalker, tribal witch...or something else? I think the area that this witness is describing is in the Chuska Mountains, which is well-known for Bigfoot activity, as well as a few other unexplained phenomena. Lon
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
Thanks. Lon Strickler
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved