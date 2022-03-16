Black, Morphing 'Duende' Encountered in Rural Texas Community

The following account was forwarded to me by friends Cam & Kyle at Expanded Perspectives:
"I moved to Texas in 2011, to help my adopted dad. He’s deaf and coming up on ninety and a retired master mechanic who used to work on the pipeline. I live in a small cottage next to his house, separated by a fence. My adopted sister spends most of the day with him, and since I’m a nocturnal soul, I spent most of the afternoon and night over there. I’m a retired librarian who reads voraciously, so I spend hours online. Research is something I have a gift for, and the net just makes it easier now.
I’ve always been interested in the supernatural and paranormal. I had a few interesting things happen to me when I was a teen, then a long stretch of mundane life. But since I moved to Texas, a few paranormal things have happened. I blame Texas. I’ve decided to share the one that has baffled me the most. I consider myself a very pragmatic person. (If you’re picturing a no nonsense librarian complete with cardigan, pearls and those black librarian shoes with sensible heels, that would come close to me except I have tee shirts, leggings and flip-flops). I don’t indulge in drugs or alcohol and am agnostic. In other words, I don’t believe everything I am told or read and even if I see it happen, I want to be certain of what I saw. I have never hallucinated or fainted in my life, so no head injuries either.
We live about forty miles north of Houston. It used to be mainly country, but the city creeps closer every day. It’s a quiet neighborhood and our nearest neighbors are all retired like my dad. Then a very nice Hispanic family moved in across the road from my house, in a couple of mobile homes they set up there. My little house is located on a corner of the property with the main road out to the freeway located on one side, and a road into our neighborhood in front of my house, ending about a mile away in a cul-de-sac. These trailers are about 70 yards away from my front porch. I have clear sightlines as we keep our fence line clean.
One late afternoon a couple years ago, I think in August or September (and you have no idea how irritated I am that I did not write down the time or date, I have for all the other incidents) I was walking back to my small house from my dad’s place to feed my cats. I usually do the evening feed at dusk – so about five or six o’clock. It was a very pleasant evening. There was no wind. The sun was just sinking behind the tops of the trees, so it was not dark yet. A normal evening. I went through my gate and paused to dead head a couple of faded blooms from my roses (I have a couple small rose beds in front of my house), so at this point I was standing half hidden from the road, behind a couple off tall rose bushes, facing the road in front of my property and the house trailer across the street. The road is about 30 yards from where I was standing. I remember it being very quiet. The birds had settled, and the insects had not started in with their nightly chorus. Because the sun had just begun to set, it was still light. I wasn’t thinking of anything in particular, just standing there plucking faded roses off the bush.
Suddenly, I saw movement out of the corner of my eye. So, I turned my head to full on see what it was. I remember hoping it wasn’t one of my cats in the road. We don’t get much traffic, but I worry about them because people are always dumping strays here. At first it looked like a black, plastic garbage bag blowing briskly in a straight line down the road. Have you ever seen a black plastic bag that has blown off a burn pile, like for autumn leaves? That. It looked thin, and kind of oily as it tumbled end over end down the street, just an innocent black plastic bag blowing along. Then I realized that there was absolutely no wind or breeze, so I just stared closer, puzzled. If there was no wind, how was it moving so fast? Then the most amazing thing happened.
As I watched, the ‘bag’ morphed (and that is the only word that properly describes what I saw) and elongated into the form of a lanky, sleek black cat, trotting down the side of the road (I don’t own a black cat). Then, as I watched that, the ‘cat ‘ changed in a blink into the form of a small, naked black, male figure about a foot tall at the most. By this time, it had reached the edge of my neighbor’s yard. Also, by this time, I am sure I looked like an idiot standing there with my jaw dropped in amazement, behind the bushes. As I stared, the little man abruptly glanced across the road and saw me looking back. The second he realized that I could see him, he startled, turned and jumped the ditch into my neighbor’s yard and just dove into the ground and disappeared. When I say dove into the ground that is exactly what happened. There was no hole there. The dry, flat yard had just been mowed. He, or it, just dove head first like a diver into the earth and was gone.
I just stood there wondering if I was having a hallucination or if I’d finally gone nuts. I remember walking into my house and locking the door behind me. I think I was kind of in shock, because as I mentioned, I forgot to write down the date and time and that is totally unlike me, because I keep a daily journal. My brain was in full WTF mode, trying to figure out what the heck I just saw.
I thought about if for days and finally told my best friend and my sister, and now you guys about this. It was a small, coal black male with a full head, of glossy, curly hair. It was stark naked and obviously male. It was at most a foot tall. The impression I got was of a little guy returning home from some errand or visit, carefree. What was he? Was he a duende, an earth spirit, a nahual, an imp or goblin of some sort? Does he use the plastic bag and cat forms as daily camouflage? I have no clue.
I have not seen him since, nor has he trespassed onto my property (perhaps because of my cats). Is he attached to the neighbors as a household spirit? Had he moved here with them? I still research and see if I can find out more. I still puzzle over this. I went and looked closely the next day at the place I saw him vanish, and it was perfectly normal. I did not say anything to my neighbors because they have kids, and I didn’t want to frighten them, or to come across as the neighborhood looney tune. Only two small incidents have happened that make me wonder if the little creature was involved.
Last summer, my neighbor’s water pipes suddenly sprouted holes and he had geysers of water erupting out of his yard in various odd spots. He had to call the county water works to fix them. Also, one evening I heard a clatter on my front porch and came out with a broom ready to evict the local porch possum or raccoon and found all of my cats’ food bowls neatly stacked in a pyramid shape on my front sidewalk. Was it the Little Man playing a prank? Who knows? I still think about this. I consider myself a rational and sane human being and I admit, I’ve always been curious about paranormal events, but I never ever thought I would witness one.
Well, that is my story. I have no family to document or leave this story to, and its amazing to me, so I thought you might like it. Feel free to share this, all I ask is that you do not use my name." RW - Splendora, TX
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
HUMANOIDS ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION - Albert S. Rosales, Preston Dennett, & Anna Marie Manalo
Albert S. Rosales was born in Cuba where he experienced several strange events, some UFO related. He migrated to Spain in 1966 and lived there for a year, before migrating to the U.S. in 1967.
After joining the US Navy in 1976 and then traveling throughout Europe, Albert began collecting reports on UFOs/etc. He joined the Miami Dade Police Department as a 911 dispatcher in 1984, and worked there for 35 years. Albert heard it all there, including UFO and humanoid reports!
In the early 90’s, Albert began to concentrate in summarizing only humanoid/entity encounters of all kinds. To date, he have summarized and collected over 24,000 reports, and the database is updated and corrected daily.
Albert has written 16 books that chronicled entity and humanoid encounters, and another book describing UFOs and humanoids reported throughout Florida. These can be purchased both in softcover and the Kindle version on Amazon.
-----
Preston Dennett began investigating UFOs and the paranormal in 1986 when he discovered that his family, friends and co-workers were having dramatic unexplained encounters. Since then, he has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and investigated a wide variety of paranormal phenomena. He is a field investigator for the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), a ghost hunter, a paranormal researcher, and the author of 28 books and more than 100 articles on UFOs and the paranormal. Several of his books have been Amazon UFO bestsellers.
Preston's articles have appeared in numerous magazines including Fate, Atlantis Rising, MUFON UFO Journal, Nexus, Paranormal Magazine, UFO Magazine, Phenomena Magazine, Mysteries Magazine, Ufologist and others.
He has appeared on numerous radio and television programs, including Midnight in the Desert with Art Bell, Coast-to-Coast AM and also the History Channel’s Deep Sea UFOs and UFO Hunters. His research has been presented in the LA Times, the LA Daily News, the Dallas Morning News and other newspapers.
Preston has taught classes on various paranormal subjects and lectures across the United States. He currently resides in southern California. His website can be found at www.prestondennett.weebly.com
-----
Anna Maria Manalo is an author in the genre of fiction and nonfiction supernatural and historical suspense. As an amateur travel photographer, she has traveled extensively to over 27 countries and has compiled accounts of terrifying and uncanny experiences in both her native country of the Philippines and abroad.
Anna starred as "Elisa Simon" in episode two of the pilot, "UFO's Over Earth" while she was a field investigator for MUFON. Her personal experiences with the bizarre has led to a lifetime quest investigating sightings and paranormal events through eyewitness reports.
As a screenwriter of science fiction and the supernatural, Anna has over 11 screenplays which have placed in prestigious competitions in the United States, pitching screenplays to a number of major production companies.
Anna has been interviewed on several podcasts and live presentations, and has written 3 books that can be purchased at Amazon and on her website www.StoryArtisan.wordpress.com
Anna is a trained therapist and former school counselor.
Join us this Friday, March 18th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved