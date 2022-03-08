Bizarre 'Not Deer' Encountered in Eastern Kentucky

An eastern Kentucky man is driving around the county where he lives. He is at a stop light, looks in his rearview mirror and notices a doe walking towards him. Then it stands on its back legs.
I recently received the following account:
"I live in rural eastern Kentucky, one of those small towns surrounded by coal factories / mines and farmland. I've lived in and around this town my whole life, so I know the area pretty well. At one point I lived in a neighboring county with a population of about 1,000. Some family there, including a family cemetery. The story takes place there.
So, I had a rough couple days. I finally got a job last month and now I have to wait for the blood screen results before I can go back because of a sinus infection, with barely any money saved up. To relieve the stress, I drive. I know the backroads, the main roads, the twists and turns. I can blast my music and just chill out when no one else is out and about.
So, I drove the half-hour to the county over, turned around in the gas station parking lot (there's only one), and waited at the light (also, the only one). The light takes a minute and I know this so I just chilled. Cops get bored around here so I didn't want to run it. I started to feel weird as soon as I stopped, not like a being watched feeling but like, electricity almost? That's the only way I can think to explain it. Just like the hair on my arms stood up and I couldn't figure out why. I started looking for signs of rain, but the sky was clear, and then I saw it.
In my rearview mirror, I saw a deer, from what I could see a doe, standing alone in the middle of the road. It was far enough back that I couldn't see features or anything, but close enough that I could see the silhouette. I've seen deer plenty of times. I thought it was weird the doe was alone, so I watched for a second. I assumed the roaming partners were in the trees, and the thing turns and starts walking towards my car. Again, weird because my car is a clunker, and my music is loud enough I could feel the bass, with the windows rolled down, so it wasn't exactly quiet. The light is going to change in a minute so, whatever, I'm just paranoid. But the feeling starts weighing down on me, the air feels super thick and I start to panic.
I look up at the deer again, and its walking on its back legs. Like, not upright completely but enough for me to notice, like I caught it mid-stand. It's just walking towards my car, its front hooves had to be like, 4 or 5 inches away from the ground. At this point the light changes and I floor it out of there, turned my high-beams on, and went about 30 over the limit for most of the way home.
It all happened so fast and I cant stop thinking about it. I knew about 'not deer,' but I've never seen one in person. I know nothing about them, or how to ward them off, just that they look like deer, but aren't. I honestly don't know if I want advice or somewhere to dump this, but I cant get its image out of my head. I've seen plenty unexplained things around here. I've dealt with this kind of thing for my whole life." EA
