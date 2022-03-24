Actual Accounts of 'Alien Intervention & Healing' of Humans

Over the years, there have been many accounts of extraterrestrials / alien beings healing afflicted humans. Many of these accounts are hard to fathom, but there are a few that make one wonder on the authenticity of the claim. I suppose it may be a matter of 'faith.' Religious people would believe that divine spirit interceded and performed a miracle. Folks who reject traditional organized religion, including many who refer to themselves as spiritual, would state that divine healing is actually extraterrestrial intervention. I realize that the examples posted are just a small sample of the claims available, so you may want to utilize other data available online.
Starting in 2008, I was corresponding with a woman name Maria M. Rivera who lives, with her family, in Aguada, Puerto Rico. For many years, Maria and her family had been dealing with unknown humanoids in and around their property, which was surrounded by rain forest. She had documented many of their experiences and sightings, including the following claim:
"It is important to be noted here that I've had ovarian cancer, and have had several operations to remove parts of my intestine. I also received several operations for breast cancer. I flew occasionally to New York City to see my private doctors since here on the island private doctors are reluctant to accept Blue Cross and Blue Shield or GHI which I got from my husband's retirement.
I was informed by my doctors in New York that the cancer had returned and that I urgently needed another operation. I used to be in constant stomach pain and noticed blood when I went to the bathroom. It was not the first time, the cancer has recurred before and they operated on me after each recurrences. But after the encounter with those creatures on April 28, 2006, I returned to New York, several tests were performed and no cancer was detected. The pain and the bleeding had stopped.
I truly feel that those creatures had cured me. What is my opinion of the creatures? I sincerely believe that they're benevolent and compassionate creatures, but I'm afraid of them. They do not have my permission to do with my body whatever they please. Although I believe they had cured me, I am not their guinea pig."
**********
"Alien Energy"
Thirteen years ago, on a freezing winter evening in December, a middle-aged man surnamed Cao from Beijing claimed he had been abducted by aliens and to have cured a Chinese girl using "alien energy" in Qinhuangdao, Hebei Province. His account was met with both skepticism and trust, but Zhang Jingping was one of the only people who devoted time and energy to investigating the matter.
Zhang, 43, director of the investigation department of the World Chinese UFO Association and owner of a private advertising company, launched an independent investigation into the case in 2000.
Zhang, a firm believer in UFOs, believes Cao's case is the most reliable of all the cases he investigated.
"The prevailing opinion among scientists is that UFOs do not exist because they can't explain these strange phenomena, but as more and more people show interest in studying aliens, I believe our efforts will eventually pay off."
As part of the investigation, Zhang hired professionals to hypnotize Cao and give him a lie-detector test, a previously unused method of questioning UFO witnesses in China. Cao passed the test. He also brought Cao to the police station and made a computer-generated image of the girl he claimed to have cured. In 2002, he led a group of students to search for the mysterious girl in the county of Qinhuangdao, home to a population of 400,000.
They eventually found the girl, who was then 15 years old. However, she was not a reliable witness as she was mentally unstable. The case was left unsolved, like many other cases Zhang has investigated because there was no "hard evidence" like forensic traces and photos.
**********
Child Cured of Cancer?
“A family from Kirkland, Ohio got a supernatural shock in May 2013 when they were looking over photos of their young daughter and noticed a figure hovering near her.”
The father of the cured child believed that the ghost was Virgin Mary. Others believed that this may have been an alien being.
“My reaction immediately, it's Mary, they hear us, she's there. I didn't necessarily see it as a sign that Erin is fine and is going to walk out of this, but it's a sign that we're watching over her."
The report describes how the child was diagnosed with cancer.
“Erin was diagnosed with leukemia in February 2007 and since gone through numerous bone marrow transplants. When the miraculous photo was taken, she was about to undergo her second transplant.”
When asked to provide his opinion about those who were skeptical of the incident, Erin’s father provided a different opinion and remained firm on his belief.
“I know she's not alone, I know we are not alone and people who don't want to believe it, that's OK. Whatever happened, you know something powerful and special was there with us I definitely have my moments when I'm falling apart and I'm terrified and I literally grab my phone and I stare at that picture."
**********
'Space Syrup'
Laviaia Ritkess, a healer in Los Angeles, has been given a recipe for what seems to be a miracle cure. The health says her amazing "space syrup" was a gift from the aliens to humankind and that anyone can prepare it from common ingredients.
"This syrup is truly amazing," said Mrs. Ritkiss, who used the medicine to cure her arthritis. "It costs just pennies to make, yet after a few weeks of taking it, your whole physical and mental conditions change for the better. It contains many ingredients that humans use to improve health, but the formula the aliens' advanced science has produced, combines these ingredients in a new and different way, and it has a remarkable impact on the body."
"The aliens told me that it affects the electrical energy of the body, reversing negative impulses that bring about diseases and unhealthy emotions. I take a teaspoon every day and I know that it has worked wonders for me. Now the aliens want me to spread the word so that the maximum number of humans will learn about it and use it."
Mrs. Ritkiss, who runs a healing center that offers natural products and New Age cures, says she encountered the aliens last fall while she was working in her office behind the store.
"Seven small green creatures appeared out of the thin air," she said, "and they used their huge, glowing eyes to immobilize me. They appeared in the corner of my office and they seemed very loving and concerned," she recalled. "They told me they had a great affection and respect for humans and wanted to help us with this gift. I couldn't move or speak. I felt like I was dreaming. When I woke up, the spacemen were gone and the recipe was sitting on the desk in front of me."
Mrs Ritkiss says she mixed up a batch of the syrup the next day and because it contained nothing she felt would harm her, she took a teaspoon every day for a month to see what would happen.
"I couldn't believe what it did for me!" she says. "My arthritis is gone, my skin glows, even my teeth and hair are different. I feel like a teenager again. Since then, I have shared the recipe with hundreds of people and it has cured everything - acne, heart disease, depression and even cancer. The syrup is so wonderful, I know I have to tell everybody about it. It's a miracle gift, a token of love from outer space."
Mrs. Ritkiss says she plans to distribute a pamphlet about the space syrup sometime later this year. In the meantime, however, she has provided the formula so people can start enjoying good health right away.
Space Syrup
2 tsp. diced fresh garlic
3 tbs. olive oil
5 tbs. pure clover honey
1 tbs. apple cider vinegar
1/2 tsp. cayenne
1/4 tsp. asafetida (optional)
1/4 cup strong green tea, freshly made
Saute garlic in olive oil for 1 minute, then add other ingredients. Simmer and cook over low flame for 5 minutes. Let cool. Strain into glass jar. Cover and refrigerate. (Makes enough for a week with one teaspoon a day)
**********
Pregnant Woman Cured of Leukemia
An overjoyed mother-to-be from Berlin, Germany says aliens took her aboard a spaceship – and cured her of leukemia!
“They saved my life and the life of my child,” says Greta Brandt, who was 34 at the time.
“My own doctors said we were doomed and there was nothing they could do for us.
“But those strange men knew exactly what to do. They used all sorts of strange lights and instruments to cure me of the killer leukemia.”
Dr. Frans Wenderoth, the woman’s obstetrician, confirmed that she developed leukemia, but miraculously she no longer shows any signs of having the terminal disease.
The doctor refused to discuss her alleged encounter with extraterrestrials but conceded, “that something miraculous must have happened to have given her this cure.”
Mrs. Brandt herself insists that she was abducted by four aliens who subjected her to terrifying but painless medical procedures before releasing her. She was unharmed.
“I found out that I was pregnant and had leukemia on the same day in December,” said Mrs. Brandt.
“In fact, I had just about made up my mind to take my own life when two men with long pointed noses and ears approached me as I was getting into my car.
“When I turned toward them they looked at me with piercing black eyes and motioned me to follow.
“I wanted to resist but couldn’t. They seemed to have a strange power over me that I couldn’t shake off.”
She followed the strangers into a vacant lot several miles from her home. Then she was taken aboard a saucer-shaped UFO that was “a pulsating bluish color, about the size of a school bus.”
Once inside the aliens ushered her into a dark circular room, where she was placed on a padded table and strapped down.
“One of them pulled a large instrument and light down from the ceiling and pointed it in my face.
“I didn’t feel any pain but the men were so frightening I must have passed out.”
When an astonished Mrs. Brandt woke up she was sitting in her own backyard!
Five hours had passed. And the only evidence that anything had ever happened to her was a very small needle mark in her right temple, newspapers reported.
“Whoever or whatever those men were I want to thank them with all my heart,” said Mrs. Brandt.
**********
Gator Bite
On September 3, 1965, two police officers, Patrol Deputy Robert W. Goode and Chief Deputy Billy McCoy were driving along Highway 36 South in Damon, Texas. The two officers were returning from a high school football game.
Deputy Goode was suffering from a painful although minor injury. He had been bitten on the left index finger by his son’s pet baby alligator. The finger was red and swollen.
Suddenly, Chief Deputy McCoy saw strange lights rising from the right side of the road. He pulled the patrol car off the road and pointed out the lights to Deputy Goode. When Goode looked, he too saw the lights. At this point, the lights moved towards the police officers. They weren’t able to see any detail until the lights were very close. The object approached closer and shone down a beam of light on the officers. As McCoy says, “The inside of the car was lit up by the bright light.”
Goode’s left arm with his injured finger was hanging outside of the window when the beam struck. As Goode says, “I could feel the heat from the light. We got out of there.”
It was shortly after they left the area that Goode noticed that his finger was no longer throbbing with pain. As he says, “I suddenly realized it was no bothering me and I pulled off the bandage. Hell, you couldn’t tell I had ever been bit.”
McCoy verified Goode’s story, saying, “The swelling had disappeared and the finger looked a lot better.”
**********
Heart Repair
On August 7, 1989, real-estate broker Katharina Wilson or Portland, Oregon was injured by a nearby lighting strike while staying in Pensacola, Florida. She knew she had been injured by the strike, but decided to wait until morning in the hopes that her condition would improve.
That night, Katharina was taken aboard a UFO. She woke up to find herself lying on a table, suffering from excruciating chest pains. As Katharina watched from a dissociated state, gray-type aliens cut a square into her chest and attached a black mechanism with several extensions to the hole in her chest.
When the pain became particularly intense, the aliens telepathically told her, “We are repairing your heart. You will be okay now.”
The next morning, Katharina woke up with a sore chest, but was otherwise healthy. As she says, “The first thing I did when I got out of bed was to look for a scar of a square cut into my chest. I found nothing. No blood on my sheets and no scar. My chest was sore throughout the day, but it was not as sore as I would have expected it to feel after such a radical operation. I believe this machine they had over my heard was realigning the electrochemical impulses in my heart because they had been altered by the lightning...somehow I believed the aliens were repairing the damage the high voltage of the lightning had done to my heart.”
Katharina reports that she has undergone a large number of operations at the hands of aliens. As she says, “The have performed surgery on me many, many times!...It was shocking to remember the different times the aliens had performed surgery on me...What could the aliens be doing to me that would require my having surgery so often? It was not the first time I felt I may be a part of a huge experiment.”
NOTE: I have written about these and other incidents of aliens healing humans in my book Alien Disclosure: Experiencers Expose Reality. David Eckhart's account of personal alien healing is also included in the book. Lon
