Terrifying Ouija Board Session Traumatizes Young Teen

A young teen, at a family and friends get-together, observes and experiences the evil that can manifest by use of a Ouija board. The incident is deeply etched in his memory.
I recently received the following account:
"When I was 13-years-old or so, my aunt and uncle invited my family to their house. This was not a get-together for dinner or drinks, but to experiment with something they had never done before. A Ouija board.
This incident took place 21 years ago. This memory became much more prevalent than all the others in my life. So, when someone mentions the Ouija board around me, it triggers one of the most traumatic memories of my childhood.
I remember there being a full house of family and friends, around 20 or so people looking at my aunt and uncle along with one member of my family using the actual board. To the best of my recollection that’s who I remember, if there were other people using the board that day. I don’t remember how it began or what activated the board, but whatever it was, they did get a response.
Out of nowhere something made contact with them. You could feel that there was a presence, a foreboding energy, in the room. They to find out that the thing they made contact with claimed it was a “boy.” My uncle asked the “boy” what it wanted and the planchette immediately spelled out, “kill her.” My uncle asked who did the “boy” want him to kill? The “boy” responded, "your wife." My uncle replied, “why?” The “boy” said, "she is “evil.”
Now, back in the day, my aunt was a tough, foul-mouthed woman who would stand toe to toe with anybody. Though, the person she is now, compared to the he woman she was 21 years ago, is 'night and day.' Two completely different people.
Needless to say, what this “boy” was wanting my uncle to do didn’t sit well with my aunt as she began provoking/taunting whatever it was that wanted her dead. My aunt called let loose several profanities and said, “F*ck you mother f*cker, if you’re so f*cking real give me a f*cking sign!” Well, it responded.
As soon as she said that the house became totally quiet with an eerie silence. Everyone present wanted see if it they would hear or see something out of the ordinary. Actually, it was the calm before the storm, as they say. Then, out of nowhere, loud scratching and digging sounds emanated from all parts of the house, as if there were things inside the walls trying to break through.
You talk about fear! There wasn’t a person in that house who didn’t look shocked and scared. But my aunt, being my herself, provoked it one more time and that’s when she said it again, “If you’re so f*cking real give me a fucking sign!” The scratches intensified and the digging turned into hard knocks at the front door. It was so loud that the entire house seemed to shake.
My cousin, her son, and I were same age. We both went to answer the front door. When we opened the it, there was nothing there. The scratching in the walls intensified. As soon as we shut the door and walked away, the intense knocking started all over again. Then, a few seconds later, it suddenly stopped.
My aunt was the only person present who wasn’t as bothered by what had happened as compared to everyone else. I had heard rumors that my uncle burned the Ouija board. But days later, it manifested intact on the same table. He was then told he needed to break it in half first then burn it. But who really knows what exactly happened with it. But this was my first experience with something paranormal or evil.
Since then I’ve had an extreme curiosity with the paranormal and have had my own experiences with other things of this nature. I’ve been ghost hunting multiple times, experienced the Ouija board as an adult, but never ever stopped believing in Jesus Christ as my lord and savior. Some will say I’m tempting the devil, the paranormal, etc. Perhaps. But I have no fear." F
