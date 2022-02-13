Sasquatch Observed Near Radisson, Saskatchewan, Canada (Photos)

'NW' forwarded the following information and images today:
"My wife just took these pics and live pic across from our ranch, north of Radisson, Saskatchewan, Canada. It is not hunting season and the owner of the land doesn’t live there anymore, so no reason for anyone to be there.
The show comparison with the track is a ladies size 9."
NOTE: I'm posting these images 'as is'. This photo was taken either today or this weekend. The snow track is quite large and impressive. I'm guessing 18-20" length x 8-9" width. Radisson is located approximately 50 miles northwest of Saskatoon. The BFRO has 6 listed Bigfoot reports in Saskatchewan though, I have received several others over the years. Lon
