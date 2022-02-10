Revealed: CIA 'Project Stargate' Remote Viewers Observed 'Mars & UFOs'

When the CIA’s Project Stargate “Mars Exploration” document was eventually declassified, it because obvious that the agency was using remote viewing in various off-planet applications.
Through personal training and experience, I can assure you that 'remote viewing' is absolutely a real phenomenon. Why? Because it was used, with impressive effect, in David Eckhart's alien encounters case, and that experienced and qualified personnel were part of the team.
According to a DIA secret document, which was declassified by the CIA approximately15 years ago, investigations of paranormal phenomena led researchers to conclude that "an unusual mechanism may have been observed" with "significant application implications." In addition, the detection of a mechanism behind psychic vision was thought to "shed light on some foreign activities," suggesting that the Intelligence Community was monitoring progress being made in paranormal research elsewhere in the world. Other Project Stargate documents prove that paranormal activities had been conducted across a vast swath of the government, including CIA, DIA, the US Navy, the US Air Force, the US Army, and at least one agency that was redacted from the document.
Ever since the declassification, confidential sources have come forward suggesting the redacted agency may have been the National Security Agency (NSA). According to the sources, following the attacks of 9/11, American intelligence sought the use of psychics to locate Saddam's hideout in Iraq and to locate hidden nuclear locations in Iran. According to the historical record found in the STAR GATE files, the Former Soviet Union (FSU) was involved with their own paranormal activities. US intelligence monitored their work, and, in some cases, attempted to reproduce their experiments.
The Missile Intelligence Agency of the U.S. Army was concerned that psychokinesis might be used by an enemy to affect sensitive electronic systems. INSCOM, the Army's Intelligence and Security Command, used psychics to "remote view" and collect intelligence against enemy targets. The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) conducted threat assessments about foreign paranormal operations, looked into counter-psychic methods, and trained psychics to collection intelligence.
The U.S. Army Surgeon General funded research at SRI International to "document that psychoenergetic (paranormal) phenomena are real and reproducible, to determine the underlying mechanisms, and to bring psychoenergetics research into the mainstream of human performance research." Magnetoencephalograph (MEG) brain-wave measurement research was conducted by Los Alamos National Laboratory in support of the 1990's era STAR GATE paranormal research.
Psychic spy clients included Joint Interagency Forces against suspected drug smuggling operations. Research was eventually moved to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), a major defense contractor. According to the report's technical analysis: Noting that "approximately 1 percent of the general population appears to meet strict statistical criteria for exhibiting a robust AC [psychic] ability," the report then notes that SAIC "may have discovered the source of an AC [psychic] signal." "Recent experimental data from the former Soviet Union and similar experiments conducted in this country suggest that the peripheral nervous system may be susceptible to AMP [psychic] influence." "The evidence for a valid information transmission anomaly (anomalous mental phenomena (AC)) [psychic functioning] meets all recognized statistical and methodological criteria. This means the anomaly cannot be explained by poor experimental design, incorrect protocols, faulty analysis, or fraud. The magnitude of this anomaly is considered to be medium- to-large when compared to other known human behaviors."
One of the remote viewers named Angela Dellafiora Ford revealed her physics powers on the CBS News program “48 Hours.” In 1989, she was asked by the army to psychically track down the location of one man. She located the man in Lowell, Wyoming, and then he was arrested 100 miles west of a Wyoming town called Lovell.
National security reporter Annie Jacobsen said: “This is where it got very interesting because scientists would consider, ‘Wait a minute, maybe we can read the minds of other government officials; maybe we can see inside a nuclear facility in Russia.”
Another interesting document in the CIA’s Project Stargate is “Mars Exploration” (Dated: May 22, 1984). In this document, there is a transcript, where a subject was given an envelope prior to the interview and asked not to open it until the interview ended.
[Subject]: … I’m seeing, ah … It’s like a perception of a shadow of people, very tall … thin, it’s only a shadow. It’s as if they were there and they’re not, not there anymore.
[Monitor]: Go back to a period of time where they are there.
Sub: … Um … (mumble) It’s like I get a lot of static on a line and everything, it’s breaking up all the time, very fragmentary pieces.
Mon: Just report the data, don’t try to put things together, just report the raw data.
Sub: I just keep seeing very large people. They appear thin and tall, but they’re very large. Ah … wearing some kind of strange clothes.
It was an attempt to visit the extraterrestrial place through an astral projection while examining its distant past. One of the most prominent members of this project is Joseph McMoneagle, a retired US Army veteran who was involved in 450 remote viewing operations that happened between 1978 and 1984. With his physic and intuitive abilities, he was able to locate the Soviet “Typhoon”-class submarine in 1979, and later in the following year, the satellite images confirmed its existence.
According to the date specified in the “Mars Exploration” memo, it was approved to be published only in 2000 although it was recorded in 1984, and McMoneagle was the only remote viewer to be working that time. He wrote in his book “Mind Trek” about the similar incident mentioned in that memo.
Jacob Brogan, an assistant editor at the Washington Post tracked down and called McMoneagle. According to Brogan, McMoneagle told him that the request to visit Mars was not made by the CIA but by some unknown Army person to him.
“Neither of us knew what we were working on. Our assumption at the time was that I was working on targets on Earth. I was not familiar with any pyramids on Earth that had such large rooms,” McMoneagle told him.
McMoneagle was confused why he had been asked by the army to explore Mars. He had no clue. He remembered one more incident when he was asked to examine the UFO. “The problem that I have with targeting UFOs and Mars and things like that is that there’s no real way to validate the information,” he said.
In an interview with Richard Thieme, a founder of ThiemeWorks, McMoneagle shared his experiences on the Project Stargate, UFOs, and ETs. He shared his encounter with the UFO in 1966, in which he got a radiation burn.
Richard Thieme asked him: “Is it all one thing, though? These are complex psychological processes – and you were burned physically in 1966. Is it all one thing? Do scriptural texts of folk documents about people encountering entities – can we connect that experience with an experience of the lights going on at night and you seeing a physical craft?”
McMoneagle replied: “I did a remote viewing in early 1980s, 82 or 83, where a UFO target was mixed in with other targets, so I had no idea it was a UFO target.”
Access FOIA Reading Room - Project Stargate
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
Phantoms & Monsters Radio - PHANTOMS & MONSTERS FORTEAN RESEARCH Team Roundtable Discussion
This week's show will be a roundtable discussion with Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team members. This will include questions & answers in the Live Chat.
(Our previously scheduled guest contracted COVID, and needs to reschedule)
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
Thanks. Lon Strickler
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved