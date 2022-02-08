Reptilian Aliens: Underground Encounter - Suddenly Attacked - Frightened & Paralyzed

Three different Reptilian encounter accounts that I have received over the years including, Reptilians in Australia, attacked in Brighton, Sussex, and Superstitious Mountains underground.
I have received the following accounts over the years:
'I was attacked by a Reptilian!'
"I awoke one night in a state of which I can only explain as a spasm, my body was in a rigid state. I could not move a muscle and felt like something was on top of me.
I fought to get movement back in my body. I could not turn my head or move at all. It was like I was having a fight to get control of my body.
After a few panic stricken moments, I could just barely move my fingers, only a little bit. I then felt that there was more than just a spasm. I felt dirty and touched. It was a horrible feeling from deep inside me.
I could barely move my toes, again very slightly. My throat felt like it was being held. I could feel something was on top of me. My hands where by my side, but it felt like they were around my own throat, holding tightly. I was using all my might to break free from this spasmodic state.
Then could feel something breathing into my left ear, a sound of a growl-like noise right next to my ear. I struggled to move my head to the left, like breaking free from a strangle hold.
I could barely see the outline of a head, a big long head next to my own face. As the spasm-like feeling started to wear off, a tiny bit at a time, I could work out that this thing on top of me looked like a lizard/newt thing. It was like a blending together of all that was around it, or maybe invisible. I'm not very sure which, but I could see it clearly as the seconds passed on.
It was reptilian. I growled at it, or I think I did. My mind and my body gave all it could to do so. I bared my teeth at it and I could feel it could read my mind. I was swearing at it and shouting all sorts of obscenities at it. I felt violated and used.
The next thing, it was quickly off of me and was standing to one side of the bottom of my bunk bed. A light came through the thin gap in the curtains. There were different shades of a golden light which also had very small particles inside it, like dust or small stars which moved around like little bright lights.
This reptilian creature was about 6 feet tall. I could sense it was either proud or happy with itself, maybe both. I tried to sit up as best I could and through my mind I swore at it again.
The creature walked forward and stepped into the light beam. As it did, the feet and legs vanished into the light. The more the creature moved forward towards the window, the more of it vanished.
After it was gone I felt relaxed, but I could still feel where I was held around my throat. I felt I was raped by this horrendous monster.
I awoke to a bright sunny day. I could hear my mother downstairs, washing up and doing housework. I laid in my bed and didn't move a muscle. I ran the incident through my mind again and, yes, I could still feel where I was held around my throat.
I know this happened. My mind, heart and soul knows that this happened. For the life of me, I could not run downstairs to explain to my mother about this. Who would have believed it? How would my parents have handled such a thing? I did not know what to do?
Since that night, my stepfather passed away. I asked my mother if she believed in aliens or UFO's. She replied that my stepfather said once that he saw a UFO near Brighton while at sea in the 1960's and he swore that it was a UFO, but only told my mother this.
I never told my mother about my experience, as I thought it would be to harrowing for her to hear.
What do I do about my experience? I would love to do something about it. It may help somebody, as I am being very honest. Things like this should be disclosed. An answer has to be found on why this is happening." B
-----
Underground Reptilians
"Lon - I read your story on the encounter in Carthage, Missouri. I have heard of and seen Reptilian beings in the area 5 miles east of Phoenix, Arizona. The Superstition Mountains have been an area of encounters and is said to have both an alien base and laboratories under it. The military also have an underground base there and interact on experiment's with the aliens.
About 20 years ago I encountered an individual that spent time exploring some of the old mines in the area. He had vanished for months before I ran into him again. I ask him where he had been all this time. Here is his story.
He spotted a mine entrance on the west side of the main Mt. side. He said that the mine looked to be in good shape, so he started walking in the shaft. He had gone about a half mile in when he saw a sign that said no entrance beyond this point. The mine shaft was still in good shape, so he went in a 100 yards. He told me that people seemed to come out of the walls of the shaft. Men in black uniforms questioned him and then took him to a holding area in Mesa, Arizona for 72 hours. They questioned him again and found out that his home was in Colorado. They gave him a plane ticket to Denver, CO and told him never to come back to the Phoenix area. He asked me not to tell anyone that I had seem him. He wanted to pick up personal items that got left behind. I have never seen him after that.
There are other stories of treasure hunters going into old mine shafts and finding holographic walls in the shaft. They did not try to enter the area behind the wall as they feared that they may not be able to get back out. They told me that they took a round rock and rolled it through the screen and heard it roll for some distance. One of them reached through the screen with a flash light in his hand. He turned the flash light back toward the screen, but could not see any light. He said that he withdrew his arm as he had the feeling that some thing was back there and he didn't want it to grab his arm and drag him in. I asked the men to take me up there and show me the mine. They all said no way they were going back in there. We got a topo map out and they showed me the area that they had encountered the wall. I did go into the area to search but was never able to find the mine. This is not strange as other people have found opening and marked the entrance with a pyramid of large rocks and left to get lights and more people and equipment. When they got back, the rocks are still there as they had stacked them, but the entrance is gone!
There have been sighting of Reptilian about 9 feet tall in that area. As soon as they sense that they are being watch they vanish. People have also seen lizard beings about the size of a man with bat like wings and a tail. They fly out to opening in the cliffs at twilight and also vanish if since that they are being watched. The Native Americans have seen these things for hundreds of years and have legends about them. They say that they are shape shifters and can make you see them in any form they want. I found this out on a personal encounter with a Reptoid I encountered on a trail.
As I was walking up an inner trail in the Mt's I looked up and saw a man coming towards me on the trail. He had appeared out of thin air. As I walked toward him I noticed his eyes, they were Reptilians, vertical slits. When he sensed that I knew what he was, he hit me with a psychic blow that I can only describe as being hit in the head with a sledge hammer. It stunned me and almost drove me to my knees. As I shook this off I looked up and he was gone. I had a headache for 2 days after that and think that he could have killed me if he wanted to.
This is just some of the strange thing that have been seen up there. We have seen different types of alien craft that appear to enter the main mountain. Ghost orbs and UFO orbs that have been seen in different area for hundreds of years that disappear at different old mines, wells, and some just enter the face of the Mt's. I would love to get in touch with a well equipped investigative group and have them check out some of the strong magnetic fields that may act as dimensional portholes where some of these creatures come and go.
The fact that the encounter in Missouri was in a Navy storage area is no surprise. They have been given reign over housing UFO and aliens since the formation of MJ-12 after the Roswell crash. One day our Government may tell us the truth on there involvement with alien encounters and tech that has been traded for their abduction of us." MK
-----
Frightening Being
'Hi - my name is Stephanie and upon reading online about reptilian beings visiting people I summoned up my courage to speak out about my experience 7 years ago.
In 2005 I lived in Colchester, England with my long term partner and was working at a local cafe where I meet and worked with people who first introduced me to the beliefs surrounding the Illuminati.
When I fell pregnant we decided to move to the Blue Mountains in Australia where strange things started to happen in my sleep. The first one I remember is waking up not being able to move or talk. It was extremely frightening and although it happened on several occasions I was hesitant to tell my partner incase he thought I was crazy. On the contrary I felt I mentally and spiritually strong which helped me fight to over come the forces that we're controlling me every time.
I also used to see tiny green lights in the corners of my room during the night.
One night I was woken to find what I can only describe as a reptile-like creature/being standing over me on two legs. It had a frill around his neck that was in a threatened like extension, very muscular and a tail. He was making a hissing noise I felt that was certainly not friendly looking almost through me when our eyes meet and as previous experiences I was not able to move or speak and felt paralyzed yet wide awake. In absolute terror I shut my eyes and opened them and it was gone.
I was beside myself and was in fear of his return. It wasn't the last time I awoke to him, he also came to me in a dream. In my dream I was sitting at my friends square table talking with her and I knew he was there. In my dream I remember as my friend was talking I was being coaxed away and taken by him, It felt like an outer body experience as I could see myself in my dream at the table with her...I knew I was been taken. I managed with all of my spirit to fight the strength he had on me and I remember feeling like I wasn't ready to go and that he'd be back when I was because after that it didn't return and hasn't. After I had my baby I remember seeing lights the same green ones I saw in my room in her cot at night when she woke for feeding. I don't know why this happened to me or why I got a frill neck but I know I'm not alone and I know I'm not crazy!" S
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
Thanks. Lon Strickler
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon