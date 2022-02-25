Red-Haired 'Giant' Killed & Retrieved in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan

A US Army patrol encounters a red-haired 12 foot+ 'giant' man in remote Kandahar Province. A soldier opens fire, but is killed by the beast. The giant is eventually killed and transported away by helicopter.
In 2002 a US Army patrol had gone missing in a very remote area of Kandahar Province, Afghanistan. Another patrol was dispatched on a search and rescue mission. One soldier commented on what they found:
"As we bent around this corner you could see the opening of the cave. And then I see a lot of rocks which is another oddity. And then bone matter. I’m not close enough to identify what kind of bones, but I did see what I knew to be a piece of our communications equipment. So instantly we’re thinking ‘ambush,’ maybe animal, you know, could be anything. There was enough room in front of the cave, but it had a sheer drop-off; but there was enough room that we got into a decent dispersal in case of ambush"
Not long after they had gotten into that dispersal formation, they saw something emerge from the cave that caught them fully off guard:
"It was a man at least 12 to 15 feet in height. This is a MONSTER. Red beard, his hair was longish, past his shoulders, a scarlet red. Dan runs at him and starts shooting, which broke all of us into the reality, because it was surreal. While Dan is moving at him, another bro of mine is laying down fire and I start firing. He skewers Dan! He’s now got him on this ‘pike.’ It went through him. He’s got him and he’s coming after more."
"We all just clicked in. I don’t know what it was, but I remember we were all like, ‘Shoot him in the face, shoot him in the face!’ He’s taking multiple hits, and he’s still moving"
Eventually, the giant was killed. A helicopter soon arrives and dropped some cargo netting. A larger helicopter came by, dropped a hook, and the giant was carried off.
The soldier confirmed that the red-haired, fair-skinned giant had six fingers on each hand and six toes on each foot. After they had submitted their report, the soldier recounts that they were told by their top brass to 'edit' it in a particular fashion, presumably to remove any mention of a giant being.
Another special operations soldier in Afghanistan provides the following testimony to the incident, even though he was not a direct witness to the incident:
"We would come back to the base and started hearing this rumor about a unit that killed this, what they started calling this really tall person. At first I didn’t think anything of it, then come to find out that the person they killed was actually three times the size of a man, had extra digits on their hands, and extra digits on their feet, and had red hair, and a special unit had come in and wanted this target. Well, we’d heard that they killed this thing inside a cave, or the mouth of a cave, and there was common knowledge among the military to hear this. When you first hear, you’re thinking like, this has got to be a joke. This has got to be a hoax. Then after things go down a certain way, and you keep hearing it, you start to realize it’s not a joke"
This pilot had landed at a base in Afghanistan and was told that they had to pick up special cargo and that there were absolutely no cameras allowed. The pilot describes the ‘cargo’:
"It was basically a dead ‘guy,’ and this guy was extremely large, and when I say large, our pallets are basically, if I remember correctly, about 9 by 12 feet, or so, and this guy was laying in a fetal position, on the pallet, and he filled the pallet. He was around an 1100 pound guy. The pilot corroborated much more of the details given by the other two witnesses, including the fact that this giant was fair-skinned, red-haired, and had extra digits on his hands and feet"
NOTE: There have been several versions of this account, but I believe that an incident may have occurred. I have heard several other incident reports of bizarre cryptids encountered or observed in the mountains of Afghanistan. Lon
*Illustration by Nate Hallinan
