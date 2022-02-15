God’s Celestial Ambassador: The Life and Times of Dr. Frank E. Stranges - Part XXVI (Hostile Encounters)

God’s Celestial Ambassador: The Life and Times of Dr. Frank E. Stranges - Part XXVI
More “Bad Ass” Ufonauts
An isolated ranch situated in the Trancas municipality of the Tucuman Province in Argentina, was the focus of hostile UFO activity on the evening of 21 October 1963. Numerous witnesses testified to having been terrorized by some robotic-like ufonauts descending from a fleet of flying saucers after they illuminated their chosen landing zone with intense searchlights. The Ufonauts allegedly tore up some railroad tracks some 40 yards away from the tractor shed on the Moreno family’s ranch, in addition to stealing some chickens from the Moreno family chicken coop. Ranch owners Antonio and Teresa Moreno told local law enforcement authorities that before the UFOs arrived, they had forty chickens in that coop; and after the objects and ufonauts departed, they counted only twenty chickens. “If they were that hungry,” said Antonio, “I would have driven their leader over to La Polleria Los Changos in the downtown district of San Miguel de Tucuman.” Gold Key comic book representation of the event was produced in accordance with accounts of the UFO incident in the files of the Aerial Phenomena Research Organization (APRO) of Tucson, Arizona.
Dr. Frank E. Stranges, one of the few evangelists in the early years of ufology taking up the subject of UFOs as a fulfillment of end-times prophecies, noticed a great dichotomy existing in the reports of flying saucers and their occupants. On one hand, there were the contactees with their accounts of the flying saucers as light ships populated by beneficent, angelic beings bringing a message of encouragement and hope to humankind as we entered the atomic and space ages; while on the other hand, there were numerous UFO incidents that only inspired fear, sometimes describing the ufonauts as grotesque monsters right out of scenes in a contemporary science fiction movie. In these encounters, the aliens exhibited a devilish, impish behavior, or were outright hostile to the extent of causing physical harm or even death to some of the UFO witnesses or experiencers. To the Assembly of God reverend Dr. Frank, the only explanation for the difference in these UFO encounters was to be found in the spiritual realms, where we come to understand that while we “entertain angels unawares” (Hebrews 13:2, KJV), we also, as Christians, “wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places” (Ephesians 6:12, KJV).
Dr. Frank E. Stranges, in his numerous lectures on the UFO enigma, consistently pointed out both the good and bad aspects of the phenomenon. From his Danger from the Stars, he lists the following hostile encounters depicting some of the challenges we face as a species in coming in contact with certain negative groups of extraterrestrials and ultra-terrestrials, the ones we generally consider to be of a demonic nature:
1952
• In the month of July, in the skies over Georgia, civilian pilot Fred Reagan’s Piper Cub collided with a bright, dazzling, lozenge-shaped UFO. Surprisingly, despite one damaged wing, the pilot was able to successfully land at the main airport in Atlanta. Reagan died in May of the following year, however, due to a degeneration of brain tissue caused by exposure to extreme levels of atomic radiation, most likely induced in the UFO collision.
• On 24 July, an Italian gentleman named Carlos was fishing alongside the Sercho River when a UFO dipped down from the clouds and hovered over his position. The UFO issued an intense green ray which knocked Carlos to the ground, burnishing a redness to his face and exposed arms. Local doctors in the Tuscany region of Italy looked at Carlos’ burns and attributed them to close exposure to an intense radiation source.
• On 26 July the United States Air Force sent out a press release that mentioned that an order for its pilots to “shoot down” any UFOs they might happen to encounter had been issued by higher echelons in the Pentagon. No further information was given.
• Within days of this above-noted press release, residents of Dayton, Ohio, insisted that an Air Force F-86 jet pilot had taken off from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and opened fire at a UFO hovering over that military facility.
• Around the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, in Dublin, Ireland, a ten-inch diameter disk, some kind of drone, landed in the backyard of a home where it started glowing “hot red” and burned a young lad who was playing there.
• On 19 August, at West Palm Beach, Florida, a scoutmaster, J. D. “Sonny” Desvergers, reported his encounter with a hovering UFO which shot a “ball of fire” directly at him, burning his unprotected face, head and arms, and simultaneously rendered him unconscious. Charred plant roots in the area of the hovering UFO indicated a possible electric induction.
• It was 13 September, when at Sutton, West Virginia, Mrs. Kathleen May, a National Guardsman and five local boys, were investigating a globe-like UFO that landed on a hillside. All of the witnesses ended up being repelled from that hillside by a noxious, sickening odor surrounding the landed object. All of the witnesses suffered from chocking spasms and vomiting following their encounter with the unknown object and its occupant, reported to the local press as the “Flatwoods Monster.” A full description of this incident appears in my sixth book in the Venus Rising series, Flying Saucers and the Venus Legacy (Terra Alta, West Virginia: Headline Books, 2021), pages 32-33, based on the files of the former Aerial Phenomena Research Organization (APRO) of Tucson, Arizona. Also, on the same day in nearby Frametown, West Virginia, local residents Mr. and Mrs. George Snitowsky and their baby were gassed and fell into an electric-like shock after their automobile stalled near a soft-lighted, violet-hued and landed UFO.
• On 14 September, at Belle Glade, Florida, Floyd Brown of the Everglades Experimental Station, noticed that his eyes and nostrils began to smart and burn, right after a UFO passed over his station several times. According to Brown, the UFO reeked of an acid-ammonia-like odor. Some of his cows were badly frightened by the UFO encounter and Brown noted that on the morning after the UFO appearance, there was a 33 percent reduction in the cows’ milk production.
A Florida cow becomes frightened following her encounter with a UFO, also reducing her milk output by 33 percent the day following.
• On 4 December in the skies over the Air Force Base at Laredo, Texas, a lieutenant reported a near collision of a strange, blue-lit UFO with his F-51 aircraft. The pilot turned off his plane’s lights in order to avoid further pursuit by the UFO. Being frightened by the object, he made a hasty landing at the Laredo base.
1953
• In January the new year of 1953 started with the report issued by physicist Dr. Howard P. Robertson’s CIA-sponsored Pentagon UFO panel with the recommendation that the Air Force’s Project Blue Book UFO study have its annual budget quadrupled and furthermore, that the Air Force declassify and release to the public at large all of the information in its Project Blue Book files related to UFO sightings and encounters. These recommendations were apparently made in response to widespread reports of UFOs, especially in the Washington, D.C., area, during the summer of 1952.
• It was the night of 29 January when Conway, South Carolina, farmer Lloyd C. Booth took a pot shot at a flying egg-shaped unidentified object that hovered over his farm for approximately 45 minutes. All of the livestock were making a huge commotion. When he shot at the UFO in the last few minutes of the encounter, the bullet bounced back with a metallic thud and the next morning, twenty of his livestock were found dead on his farm from “unknown causes,” according to the testimony of a local veterinarian.
• On 19 October, in the skies over the western outskirts of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a National Airlines DC-6 pilot put his plane into a dive to avoid being rammed by a shiny, disc-shaped UFO. Numerous passengers were hospitalized immediately after the pilot landed his plane in Philadelphia.
• Towards the end of October, near Washington, D.C., Captain J. L. Kidd put his American Airlines DC-6 passenger plane into a dive to avoid a collision with an intensely-lighted UFO. Passengers were thrown into the aisles by Kidd’s unexpected evasive maneuver, but none of them was injured. Captain Kidd successfully landed the plane in the nation’s capital airport.
• On 23 November at Kinrose Air Force Base in Michigan, pilot Lieutenant Felix Moncla Jr., and radar officer Lieutenant R. R. Wilson, onboard their F-89 plane, were being tracked on radar when their plane was seen merging on the radar tracking screen with the blip from an incoming UFO some 70 miles off Keweenaw Point. Of this incident, Dr. Frank E. Stranges noted that, “The plane and its pilot and radar officer never returned from the mission; and up to this date (1965), no trace has been found of either plane or the two onboard.” For further information on the mysterious disappearances of UFO experiencers, please check out my most recent book, Flying Saucers: From Venus They Come, available on amazon.com.
In Part XXVII we will continue following Cosmic Ray in exploring Dr. Frank E. Stranges’ examination of those UFO reports demonstrating some degree of hostility toward humans and humanity’s progress, most notably in the years of 1954-1960. Dr. Stranges offers us the proof that the celestial battles between angels and demons continues on our plane of the space-time continuum.
