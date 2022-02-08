God’s Celestial Ambassador: The Life and Times of Dr. Frank E. Stranges - Part XXV (Extraterrestrials)

God’s Celestial Ambassador: The Life and Times of Dr. Frank E. Stranges - Part XXV
By Raymond A. Keller, PhD, a.k.a. “Cosmic Ray,” the author of the international awards-winning Venus Rising Series, published by Headline Books and available on Amazon.com, while supplies last.
Venus Rising: A Concise History of the Second Planet
Final Countdown: Rockets to Venus
Lady Columba Venus Revelations
Flying Saucers and the Venus Legacy
ETs: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
From Left to Right: Superman (the Good), Ming the Merciless (the Bad), and the giant Rat Spider from movie Angry Red Planet (the Ugly). Source for rat-spider: American International Pictures, 1960.
After equating angels with aliens, the Southern California evangelist Dr. Frank E. Stranges immediately set about to classify the UFO reports into friendly and hostile encounters. After all, according to his understanding of the Bible, one-third of the angelic host fell from their heavenly abode after joining Satan in his rebellion against God. In 1965, the doctor noted that, “Much has been made of seven or eight ‘mystery moons’ in orbit around the Earth. Both radar screen monitors and professional and amateur astronomers around the world have reported picking them up on the screens and observing them with telescopes. Some of them, neither the Americans or the Russians are willing to admit, belongs to either of them.” Somebody out there was conducting a thorough surveillance, perhaps a military reconnaissance of our planet, but to what ends? Right away, Dr. Stranges recalled this following statement made by General Douglas MacArthur in 1955 that, “The nations of the world would have to unite against attack by people from other planets. For the next war will be an interplanetary one!”
Dr. Frank E. Stranges provided an excellent up-to-date summary of hostile flying saucer activity in his Danger from the Stars. For the sake of brevity, I have provided a chronological summation of the more pronounced incidents, listed below:
1944
• United States Army pilot Charles F. Lane reported that his plane motors stopped and instrument panel froze when he was approached by a UFO over the Himalayan Mountains in India.
1945
• Leonard J. Stringfield, an Army Air Corps crew member onboard a C-46 aircraft flying in the vicinity of the island of Iwo Jima on 28 August, reported that the plane developed engine trouble when it was buzzed by three luminous blobs of light just popping in out of nowhere.
• Five TBM Avenger bombers and one PBM Martin Mariner, with a total of 27 men onboard, disappeared without a trace during a training mission off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on 5 December. There was good weather and radio contact was open and clear up to the point that UFOs were reported closing in on the aircraft. At that point, contact was lost, and so was the squadron.
1947
• Lieutenant Frank M. Brown and Captain William Davidson, Army Air Corps intelligence officers, died on 21 June when their plane crashed near Tacoma, Washington. Their mission was to bring back UFO fragments that had allegedly crashed to Earth outside of Tacoma. Keep in mind that the United States Air Force (USAF) was established as a separate branch of the U.S. Armed Forces on 18 September 1947 with the passing of the National Security Act of 1947. It was also in September 1947 that Air Force investigators at the Air Technical Intelligence Center (ATIC) concluded that, “Flying saucers are real.” Until that time, UFOs were largely the prevue of the Army Air Corps.
• With the approach of two flying saucers, civilian pilot John H. Janseen reported that his plane’s motors conked out in mid-air somewhere over Morristown, New Jersey, on 23 July. Janseen noted that he experienced an “electric-like prickling sensation” on his skin all throughout this encounter.
1948
• Captain Thomas F. Mantell, Jr., was killed on 7 January while chasing a “flying disk” over Godman Air Force Base in Kentucky. His F-51 fighter plane’s wreckage was found scattered over a wide area. Apparently, the entire aircraft became demagnetized and just broke apart in the strain of the pursuit.
• Eastern Airlines Captain C. S. Chiles and Co-Captain John B. Whitted reported on 24 July that a large, cigar-shaped UFO almost collided with their aircraft in the skies over Montgomery, Alabama. Engaging in evasive maneuvers with the UFO, Chiles and Whitted avoided a tragic incident. The UFO’s close proximity to their aircraft did manage to severe rock it back and forth, giving all of the passengers a big scare. A TOP SECRET report was issued by the Air Technical Intelligence Center at this time declaring that “Flying saucers are interplanetary spaceships.”
1949
• On 12 October, it was reported in the national press that “captured saucers” were reported in possession of the Air Force, having been brought down in New Mexico by fighter pilots.
• In December reports appeared in the press of Air Force jets firing on UFOs over New Jersey.
• On 30 December, Major Jeremiah Boggs, an Air Force intelligence officer, did admit to the press that, “Some pilots had fired on UFOs to bring them down for closer examination.”
1950
• David Lightfoot, 12, of Amarillo, Texas, reported that he had touched a landed flying saucer on 10 April, at which time the object “released a gas or spray of something and took off.” This substance caused his arms and face to turn bright red and break out in welts. A younger boy was with him, and confirmed that David had been burned by the UFO.
• Just ten days later, at Lufkin, Texas, local pharmacist Jack Robertson reported that a spherical UFO showed up, emitting a red glow as it hovered about twenty feet above his car. It then made a “whooshing sound,” threw off sparks, and in the process burned his face.
• Air Force pilot Chet Swital reported that his plane was encircled by UFOs which paralyzed his motors and instruments in the skies over Muroc Air Base in California. He also had knowledge of another Air Force pilot who said that he experienced the same type of UFO encounter over Kirtland Air Force Base southeast of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
-----
In Part XXVI, we will continue to follow Cosmic Ray in exploring Dr. Frank E. Stranges’ examination of those UFO reports demonstrating some degree of hostility toward humans and humanity’s progress throughout the 1950s, manifesting cruel or impish behavior. Dr. Stranges offers us the proof that the celestial battles between angels and demons continues on our plane of the space-time continuum.
Come out and meet Dr. Raymond A. Keller, a.k.a. “Cosmic Ray,” world-recognized authority on the planet Venus and author of seven international awards-winning UFO books, at the Corner of the Sky Books and Beyond, located at 2151 Broadview Rd., in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood of Cleveland, on Saturday, March 12, anytime between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
Thanks. Lon Strickler
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon