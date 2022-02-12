Former USAF Officer Claimed Abduction & Multiple Sexual Assault by Reptilians

In 2015, a former US Air Force radar trafficking officer Niara Terela Isley claimed she was abducted several times and raped by Reptilian aliens in 1980, when she was 25 years old.
Isley, who worked at the Tonopah Test Range in Nevada, claims she was forced to have sex with aliens. She was taken to space between eight to ten times over the course of several months. The mother of two claims she was regularly passed between Reptilians and forced to have sex with them every night.
She said she was forced to operate electronic machinery to excavate dark parts of the moon to expand the 'military base' while she was in space. There were also 'grey aliens' and 'human personnel' on the base, Isley claimed, adding that they were forced to help with work.
Isley, who now lives in Colorado, said that after the incidents, she couldn't remember much of what happened, so she uncovered more of her memories through hypnosis. Before the hypnosis, she realized there as a 'disturbing three-month block' of missing time in 1980. She launched deep into research to find out what happened and why she was suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. She found her answers through hypnosis.
She claimed her abductor was a 'humanoid and did have a tail' that had yellow eyes and vertically split pupils. Isley claimed there 'was a lot of sexual abuse' on the 'dark side' of the moon.
'At night I wasn't allowed to sleep and was passed around for more sex,' she claims. 'I was scared. I knew I had to get back to my daughter so I was pretty compliant. I just didn't want to do anything that would get me killed.'
“I was very poorly fed and worked hard during the day cycle, operating some kind of electronic equipment for excavation at times, and doing physical manual labor at others, such as lifting and stacking boxes.”
According to conspiracy theorists, the US government is involved in abductions and helps aliens in such work. That is why there do not show much interest in the case of their own staff members and employees.
NOTE: Many of her claims coincide with David Eckhart's testimony over the past 12 years.
