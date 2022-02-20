Crawler-Like Creature Encountered, Transforms Into Deer

Two friends were driving one night near Darbydale, Ohio when they encountered a sickly grey crawler on the road. When another car approached, the being transformed into a deer.
I recently received the following account:
“I know that skinwalkers stories are from the southwest native nations. But I need help though because this occurred on Route 665 across Hellbranch Run near Darbydale, Ohio. I'm not sure if there's an eastern variant, but I know what I saw. Well, I'm not exactly sure what I saw but I know it was something unnatural. Also I want to know if the skinwalker lore stretches across the U.S. but just by different names.
This happened in the Fall of 2016. My friend, Damien, and I decided to go to this supposedly haunted cemetery because we wanted to see if anything would happen. It was kind of the hangout for the local teens. I drove us there around 10 pm one night. It was a little bit of a rough drive due to the darkness, my not so bright headlights mixed with winding roads. I drove carefully listening to the GPS.
The cemetery entrance was hidden by darkness and trees, so when we arrived I missed the opening. I continued on until I could turn around and drove back towards the cemetery. Missed. Again. A few more tries and misses. Getting frustrated, Damien and I decided to come back another day around sunset so that way we could see better and we would just stay past dark.
As we drove back towards my house, I rounded and curve and had to slam on my brakes. There was something in the road, inches from my car. This thing, this creature, that I've never seen before. Hunched over on all fours, I could see its ribs and spine covered in a sickly grey and wrinkly skin. It had no fur and no nose. Its eyes were sunken in and dark as it stared at us and we stared at it. It felt like minutes that we were staring at this thing, stuck in fear and shock of the unknown.
Around the curve of the road another car came and as soon as its lights hit this creature, it changed into a deer! Then it pranced away. My car was still stopped on the road. I look to Damien and ask him, "Did you see what I saw?" He answered lowly "That wasn't a deer."
The memory and image of that thing is burned into my mind and still haunts me. I do believe in the supernatural, I believe that there are things in the world that science can't explain. I STILL try to debunk and rationalize everything. Had I seen that thing on the side of the road or had I been alone, I probably would've brushed it off. But no, inches in front of my car and not alone. I haven't been back to that area since." ZF
