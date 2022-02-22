Bat-Winged Humanoid Observed on North Carolina Resident's Roof

An Orange County, North Carolina resident was in his backyard at night, when he observed a dark winged humanoid clawing itself up the roof of his house. It reached the gable, then suddenly flew off.
I received a telephone call from "DP' in reference to a winged humanoid encounter by his friend 'CV' on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at approximately 9:30 PM local time. The location was a residential neighborhood in Orange County, North Carolina, about 30 miles northwest of Raleigh.
We connected to a 3-way conference call, in which 'CV' described his encounter.
CV was in his backyard walking about, thinking about work-related issues. The moon was near the horizon, but bright enough for the witness to make out shadows and landscape details.
As he turned towards his house, a 2-story Federal-style home with a 1 1/2-story garage attached, he heard scratching sounds coming from the roof of the house. As he looked up, and within 50 feet of him, he observed a dark, thin body clawing itself towards the top of the roof. The movement was similar to that of a bat. CV watched as the being reached the gable of the roof, crouched at the top, and sat there for a few seconds. It then suddenly jettisoned into the air without the use of its wings.
CV estimates that that the body was 5 1/2 - 6 feet in height if fully extended. The wings, which were partially opened, were membraned like that of a bat, with defined claws attached along the top. CV never observed the face, since it was looking away from him. There was no sound associated with the beast.
CV and DP were fascinated by the timing of the encounter since both of them had been discussing the 1966-67 Point Pleasant Mothman sightings in recent days. DP has also be reading John Keel's 'Mothman Prophecies.' As they began to research the Mothman and winged humanoids online, they discovered the Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research investigation of the Chicago winged humanoids, which neither had previously known about. The witness and his friend are both professional and well-regarded businessmen.
I am actively searching for additional sightings in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
