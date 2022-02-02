Are Humans a Part of the Alien Food Chain?

Is the human race harvested as a commodity by otherworldly entities, who then feed on our life force? Could we be victims of deception, designed to hide a destiny that is planned for us?
Many times, arguments are made that the Earth, with the whole universe, is a simulation created on some powerful computer by a civilization that is thousands and millions of years ahead of us. The most troubling simulation option is the one proposed by machine-intelligence guru Ray Kurzweil:
“Looking at the chaos prevailing in space and on Earth, we can conclude that maybe our whole universe is a science experiment of some junior high-school student in another universe.”
One the other side of the coin, the argument that alien life probably isn’t interested in having us for dinner or for other nefarious notions was presented in a statement by former SETI director Jill Tarter in 2012.
Tarter, who was the inspiration for Jodie Foster’s character in the film “Contact,” disagreed with both filmmakers and Stephen Hawking over the portrayal of extraterrestrials as monsters hungry for human souls and/or flesh:
“Often the aliens of science fiction say more about us than they do about themselves. While Sir Stephen Hawking warned that alien life might try to conquer or colonize Earth, I respectfully disagree. If aliens were able to visit Earth that would mean they would have technological capabilities sophisticated enough not to need slaves, food, or other planets. If aliens were to come here it would be simply to explore.
“Considering the age of the universe, we probably wouldn’t be their first extraterrestrial encounter, either. We should look at movies like ‘Men in Black III,’ ‘Prometheus’ and ‘Battleship’ as great entertainment and metaphors for our own fears, but we should not consider them harbingers of alien visitation.”
In 1924, near Yekaterinoslav, Ukraine, the 3 daughters of a Soviet Army Captain Andriychuk simply vanished. Captain Andriychuk, was of Russian descent and very little is known about him, except that he traveled a lot.
A farmer that lived near Captain Andriychuk's house said that he saw the Captain's daughters walking towards the woods maybe 2 hours before sunrise. Intrigued, he followed them at a distance. After walking for 30 minutes he described seeing "purple and red lights and mist" through the trees.
He got closer and saw the 3 girls entering what he called "a floating bright windmill-like plane"...he also reported seeing 5 creatures as small as the children but with a "much old face".
According to him the "windmill" then flew very slowly "into the stars" until he could not tell them apart.
According to the farmer, he ran to Captain Andriychuk's house to warn him about the event. Upon arriving he knocked on the door but nobody answered. He then entered the house and found the Captain and his wife dead on their bed...their faces "were peaceful", as if they had died during their sleep. All their animals (3 dogs, 1 horse and 2 goats) were dead as well.
On the kitchen table there was a letter or note (not signed) with the handwriting that matched Sofiya, one of the daughters. It stated: "We are going to the school in the moon, with our friends..."
An unknown number of humans in Earth's populace disappear. There is a multitude of possible reasons why these people never return. But I want to concentrate on those who are abducted by unknown beings.
The UFO / non-terrestrial phenomenon has been with us for ages. Part of this paradox involves helpless humans being snatched from their environs. In many instances, these abductees never return.
On average, 90,000 people are missing in the USA at any given time, according to Todd Matthews from the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, or NamUs, a national database for missing people. 40% of those who go missing are under the age of 18 years. This average has remained constant for the past decade. Of course, the number is much larger worldwide, and many missing persons are never reported.
Several years ago, a Kentucky mother reported to MUFON that one morning, her son came to her visibly upset. He was telling her that he dreamed about aliens. She would never take him seriously...but this particular morning, and the way he acted, made her take notice.
"He began to tell me that (in his dream) he woke up and a little gray men took him with them out the door and took him on their ship. The gray men had big black eyes and when I asked about the nose he pushed his up, and into his face, I’m thinking to make it look like there wasn’t much of one except for holes, maybe?
I asked him about their hands and he said their fingers looked long like sticks.
He said the ship was silver with yellow, green and white lights. He said it was a ball with a ring around it. He said they took him to the moon.
He told me they were talking in whispers and he remembered them telling him to “Stay. Stay with us.” He kept repeating that. He said he was scared and told them to take him home to Mommy."
But how many of these abducted children are returned?
Though the information is dated, it's interesting to point out a report made by researcher William Cooper, who was formerly a chief Petty Officer and Intelligence Worker in the Pacific Naval fleet. He stated at the 1989 MUFON Conference in Las Vegas that over 3000 children disappear without a trace yearly in one part of Manhattan alone.
Then there are thousands of accounts of women who had been a few months along in a pregnancy, most often an unexplained pregnancy, only to find after an abduction experience that their babies suddenly 'disappeared'. It is very unlikely that these women would collectively use the same bizarre scenario if they themselves aborted a child and did not wish others to think that they did so, especially when many of these women only knew of their pregnancy.
Are most of the missing children used as experiments, later returned as altered adults? I believe this is a logical possibility.
As I have stated in previous articles, after decades of research and interviews with experiencers, it has become apparent to me that one of the reasons why people are subjected to Reptilian and alien abduction is that these entities seek to possess exclusive human traits. These desired traits seem to be centered around human life force, or what some people refer to as a soul, and its transcendence to another level after our physical body dies.
As part of my research with experiencer David Eckhart and others, Reptilians and other extraterrestrials species have a belief system or religion very similar to humans. They worship a 'higher being' and express a devout faith to this supreme deity. Unlike human religion, there is no expectation of a life after death. This is the reason for their fascination with the human species on Earth. It is unclear if other human or human-like species on other planets or dimensions possess a similar life force or soul.
Is it possible that these otherworldly entities believe that human life force can be harvested at a commodity? Your thoughts. Lon
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
You can call me directly at
410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon Strickler
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved