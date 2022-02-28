Aliens Are Hiding in Saturn's Rings According to Former NASA Scientist

A former NASA scientist says that while analyzing images taken from the Voyager probes over the years, he found strange objects near the rings. Are these alien craft?
The universe is full of mysteries and secrets. Naturally, there are many theories about the possibility of inhabited planets and alien civilizations.
This is not the first time that NASA employees talk about alien civilizations. So, Norman Bergrun made a sensational statement about aliens. Norman said that it is Saturn that can be the refuge of an alien civilization, and NASA just hide their evidence, using it for their own purposes.
Bergrun served on the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics and worked with Lockheed Martin on some classified aerospace projects. In his 1986 book 'Ringmakers of Saturn,' he first outlined the theory that extraterrestrial craft had been sighted on the solar system’s ringed planets, especially Saturn.
The former NASA scientist says that while analyzing images taken from the Voyager probes over the years, he found strange objects near the rings. He added that one could even observe “exhausts from the engines of alien ships, the spread of which would accelerate and reach a critical stage.”
There has been a theory that NASA employees cannot talk too much. A few former NASA employees share some details that they could not have given out because of the confidentiality agreement. Another former NASA engineer also stated that the rings of Saturn, Uranus and Jupiter were created to be used as a source of energy or for aliens to obtain resources.
Several ufologists have said that there are some suspicious objects in the rings of Saturn. Bergrun said it is becoming harder to hide them. In addition, in photographs from probes sent to Saturn in 1982, mysterious structures were seen. Norman also said that more and more UFOs appear in outer space, and aliens living on Saturn can be hiding in its rings.
Another hypothesis says that in fact, the ring is a system of protection of Saturn, created with the help of alien technologies, which does not allow to take a clear photo of the planet.
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
PHANTOMS & MONSTERS Radio - Chad Lewis - Researcher & Author - 'Supernatural Dares of the Midwest'
For over 25 years Chad Lewis has traveled the back roads of the world in search of the strange and unusual. From tracking vampires in Transylvania and searching for the elusive monster of Loch Ness to trailing the dangerous Tata Duende through remote villages of Belize and searching for ghosts in Ireland's haunted castles, Chad has scoured the earth in search of the paranormal.
Chad has been featured on the Discovery Channel's A Haunting, William Shatner's Weird or What, ABC's Scariest Places on Earth, and Monsters and Mysteries in America along with being a frequent contributor on Ripley's Believe it or Not Radio. With a Masters Degree in Psychology, Chad has authored over 25 books on the supernatural, and extensively lectures on his fascinating findings. The more bizarre the legend, the more likely it is that you will find Chad there.
We will be discussing Chad's book 'Supernatural Dares of the Midwest: Curses, Monsters and Ghosts' which was published by Beyond the Fray publishing in May 2021.
Join us this Friday, March 4th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved