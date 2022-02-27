Alien Humanoid & UFO Experience Validated After Polygraph / Scientific Evaluation

On May 10, 1978, Jan Wolski, a 71-year old farmer, was passing through a forest near Emilcin, in eastern Poland in his horse drawn cart when he noticed two individuals ahead, walking in the same direction, but with "supple jumps" like divers on the sea bed. When one of them approached a muddy patch, his feet seemed to slide across the mud. When Wolski caught up with the strangers, they walked alongside the horse and cart for a while then jumped onboard and sat down gently, one at each side, gesturing to Wolski to carry on.
Wolski drove on while the strangers exchanged some words in an unknown language. Shortly, as the cart approached a clearing in the forest, a strange, almost "transparent white" object could be seen, hanging in the air about 70 meters away, emitting a faint humming sound. Wolski described the object similar to a short bus, but with a roof like a barn, it was about 5 meters in length, three meters in width, and about 2.5 meters in height. It shone, as if nickel-plated. No windows were seen. At its four corners, and half-way up it had on the outside, barrels with black vertical rods running through them and carrying what looked like spirals rather reminiscent of corkscrews. These black rods were rotating very fast. The "corkscrews" emitted a range of colors, and the barrels seemed to have been the source of the humming. When closer to the object, Wolski said the sound was like that of bumblebees in flight. The craft's surface was smooth, stainless, and seamless. At a height of some 50 cm from the ground was suspended a lift held by four thin cables attached above the entrance to the craft, which had descended as the trio approached. Stepping on to the platform one of the entities invited Wolski aboard, gesturing to him that he should grasp the cables. After rising rapidly the lift stopped in front of an opening and Wolski was motioned inside. Inside, Wolski stepped into a chamber with walls that were almost black and saw two more beings identical with the first two.
The chamber was rectangular. There was no internal lighting other than the daylight from the open door. The walls, floor, and ceiling were a grayish black the same color as the overalls of the occupants. The floor was shining, as though polished. The walls were smooth and hard to the touch, and made of a material resembling glass. Against the four walls there were seats, each fastened by two black cables. No apparatus was seen inside the contraption, with the exception of two black tubes that ran from one gable wall to the other and two holes, about 30 cm apart, into each of which one of the entities inserted alternately a smallish black rod. From floor to ceiling, the height was about 1.8 meters. On the floor of this cabin were about ten crows or rooks, which seemed to be paralyzed, though they could move their heads and eyes. The four identical beings, of indeterminate sex, were about 1.4 to 1.5 meters tall and had delicate, slim figures. They were dressed in tight-fitting, flexible one-piece suits of a grayish black rubber like material, covering the entire body except the faces and hands. No pockets, belt, or fasteners were seen. Their legs seemed thicker than those of normal men, and from the way these curved when the beings sat in the cart with their legs hanging down, they looked like prehensile limbs. A hump was visible on the shoulders, as though something was contained under the suits. The slim, greenish colored hands had five fingers, between which were fine membranes, except for the gap between thumb and forefinger.
Their heads were relatively large, with faces of an olive green or greenish brown hue, having high cheekbones that gave them an Asiatic appearance. The eyes, almond shaped, very long, were dark, and appeared to lack any whites. In the place of the nose, there was only a slight protuberance with two small vertical openings. The mouth was straight and thin. Their teeth were white. No hair was visible on the face.
When the beings smiled, the mouth twisted to one side with the effect of a grimace. Their speech was rapid and delicate. They had a polite, gentle demeanor and Wolski felt no fear in their presence. The beings indicated to Wolski that he should take off his clothes, and one of them helped him undo his shirt buttons. Facing him less than two meters away, one of the beings held in each hand a gray disc shaped object that seemed to be attached to the hand by something like a suction pad. The discs were vibrating and emitting a dull humming sound. Wolski was positioned with one side facing towards the entity holding the discs, then with his back towards him, and finally with the other side. Wolski's arms were raised alternately by the entities, whose fingers were very cold. During the process he smelled an odor similar to that of burning sulfur; a smell that lingered in his clothing for days afterwards. When ready he was shown the way out, bowed, and said goodbye. The beings bowed likewise, smiling. The same lift took him down almost to ground level, so that he was obliged to jump down a short way. Reaching his horse and cart, Wolski turned around to look at the contraption. Two or three of the beings were watching him from the entrance. He did not see them depart.
TRANSCRIPT OF AN INTERVIEW WITH MR. JAN WOLSKI
by Henryk Pomorski & Krystyna Adamczyk
HP: ... Opole Lubelskie Commune. We talk to Mr. Jan Wolski, age...
JW: 71 [seventy one]
HP: Who has for us lots of interesting things to say… You met some extraterrestrial people. Can you say us how did it happen?
JW: I cannot directly state for sure that they were extraterrestrials because they were similar to us thought tiny, delicate, of small height - about 150 cm. [5 f.]
HP: How did it happened that you met them?
JW: Well… I was driving from Komaszyce, from that side. In fact I was returning from Dabrowa village but the encounter with them occurred on this side of Komaszyce, on a field belonging to me.
HP: When did you see them for the first time?
JW: I noticed them as two people heading toward my cart... Those people [the beings] hadn't noticed me before. When they saw me they began looking at me and then they gradually began slowing down their walk more and more. When I drove closer to them, they divided on both sides (one went in one direction and the second one on the opposite one) and I drove in between them while they in the meantime jumped onto the moving cart.
HP: They sat next to you, didn’t they?
JW: Yes… However, not directly next to me but behind me (the second one also) while I was sitting in the center. Their legs were hanging down.
[Mr. Wolski neither didn’t scorn them nor escaped since similar mode of traveling was some kind of tradition and it would be a discourtesy to drive them off and. Moreover, he didn’t know then who they were in fact.]
HP: Can you describe their outer appearance?
JW: They looked in this way: black outfits covering their foreheads and from here to here and o chin, and here they were green.
HP: What about their faces?
JW: They had green faces and palms as well, from here. It was in this way.
HP: In which language they spoke? Did they say anything to you?
JW: They spoke in some language (huh) but I’m amazed that they could understand each other since they spoke like that “…a petete petete te…”. Their words were short and fast and I don’t know how they can understand one another.
[The beings were communicating with Mr. Wolski by gestures, both while they were with him on the ground and onboard their aerial craft. It is contrary to many reports about UFO passengers reports where witnesses said about some type of mental communication.]
HP: What about the further journey? What happened next?
JW: They were driving ahead for some time and then ordered me to stop – they didn’t spoke in words but expressed it with hands to stop. So I understood it and began urging the horse to stop but he [one of the beings] caught the reins and pulled back urging the horse to stop (It was afraid of the craft.). And when it stopped they got off the cart – in the same way as they previously got on and they gave me a sign with hands to go with them. I tied my horse, then got off and went after them toward that machine. There was a tiny elevator of some kind for two people to hold – maybe it couldn’t carry two large people but surely could delicate ones… And then he went forth and set his foot onto this craft, I followed him and it soon lifted up rapidly – in front of that craft door. And the whole craft could be about 4 m. above the ground, maybe 4.5 m. [ca: 13 – 15 f.]
HP: The craft was hovering in the air, wasn’t it? Please, describe the way it moved and how looked like?
JW: It was a purely white craft – from outside.
HP: And what about it’s size and shape?
JW: It could be 4.5 maybe to 5 m. [14 – 15 f.] in height and it was as long as a bus, so it looked in that way. I haven’t seen any… [unclear but the craft was void of any outer features as lights, joints etc.]
[Jan Wolski on other occasion mentioned that there were 4 “barrels” on the craft corners with “drills” (as Wolski said). Those black drill-like objects seemed to be made of black material and were rotating around its axis with great speed although without creating any disturbances in the air. They generate the hum Wolski mentioned.]
HP: And it was hovering in the air, wasn’t it? When you stand on the platform along with him the tiny elevator brought you swiftly to the interior of the craft…?
JW: No, no, no… (It carried us to place) by the craft entrance… [Not inside.] The elevator was on the same height as the entrance to the craft… Not from the bottom but by side.
HP: You found himself inside… What could you see there?
JW: Inside I could see only several crows – those our black birds…
HP: Black ones, as our ravens or rooks…
JW: So they were lying under the wall, not that one with the entrance but on the opposite side. To my opinion they seemed to be paralyzed – they were moving with their wings, legs and heads but weren’t moving around.
HP: Ok... You have encountered two beings [on the ground]. Were there any other inside?
JW: Inside of the craft there were also two ones. When we got onboard, there were another two inside.
HP: Were there any other appliances onboard? Maybe some gauges or some other things for sleeping or sitting…
JW: There were only some benches onboard… From 8 to 10 - I couldn’t remember. Benches of some kind for one man to sit.
HP: What then happened with you?
JW: They ordered me to dress down…
HP: By gesticulation?
JW: Yes, they showed me to dress down. When I was half-naked, to my waist – and maybe not fully because when I was undressing I removed my jacket, then a blouse with 4 buttons… And when I began to undo two upper ones, the being that was on the elevator with me undid the two ones from the bottom. When I was undressing the fourth being appeared – that one who remained on the ground. […] Well, when I was partially undressed (to my waist) and stood in place I received an order to undress completely. So I took off my shoes. One of the present beings then appeared in front of me with an appliance in a form of two dishes combined in its hand. He neared “the saucers” to my front, then revolved me holding my arm slightly. Then he raised my arm up and began to doing something at my side with those plates… then from behind and on the other side. Then he showed me to dress up. After this order I began to dress up and look around but there were neither windows nor lights visible.
HP: Maybe they had some food products with them?
JW: I couldn’t see anything. [Break]. (They have something that might be food) in form of icicles. They were crumbling it into small chips and insert them into their mouth. He pointed with his finger on the thing in an icicle shape and ask me – not by words but gesticulating – could I eat it.
HP: They wanted to treat you with it…
JW: Yes, they wanted to treat me with it. But it was somewhat strange for me and I showed with my head move that I wouldn’t eat that thing.
HP: They ordered you to dress up after scanning you… What was the color inside of the craft: white, green, black… ?
JW: It seemed black inside. It was in the same color as their outfits – black although with some grayish tint.
HP: Can you describe the outer appearance of the craft?
JW: It was transparently white, as polished aluminum.
HP: You have said that the beings wore black outfits and had greenish faces. What with their eyes and other face features?
JW: They had slightly slanted eyes… They cheekbones were protruding. Once I saw Chinese men and they [the beings] slightly reminded them. But Chinese seemed to more massive and taller… Then he showed me to dress up so I did it and I was about to went off the craft as the being said. When I was about to do it, I turned back and took my cap off saying to them: “Goodbye”. All of them took a bow. Then I took a step ahead and found myself on the ground. And that’s all.
[Jan Wolski also used to term the beings as “monsters”.]
HP: What about the altitude the craft was hovering?
JW: Approximately 5 m. [16 f.], maybe 4 or 4.5 m. I’m not sure. It was hard to establish it then…
HP: You then rushed to home and told your family members and neighbors to go there to inspect it…
JW: Yes, it’s true. When I arrived home I quickly entered inside but my son’s weren’t there, only my wife… I asked her: “Where are the boys?”. She replied that they are somewhere outside. I quickly ran off the house. My wife asked: “What happened?” I replied: “Nothing”. “Maybe something is wrong with the mare?” – she asked. Then I ran outside and saw my sons coming from the barn side. I called them saying: “Go quickly on the field and you will see some craft in the air”. I even described it as a “car” in the air, something out of ordinary. So they ran to alarm one and another neighbor and then together rushed toward the field. My third son appeared afterwards and I said to him: “You also should go and see it”. After a while I joined to them because of curiosity. But when I arrived at the spot along with my sons there were nothing in the air – only grass trodden down covered with dew and paths coming in all directions… When I saw that it disappeared I turned back and returned home. The rest remained at the site checking the footprints etc. Soon two other men joined them. They were inspecting the prints, saw some foot…
[As it turned out, the area was full of strange footprints. There were also clues indicating that soil samples might be taken. The footprints were nearly rectangular in shape although soon they were trodden down by local inhabitants and law enforcement officers.]
HP: Were those prints left by people of the craft visible?
JW: Yes, they were. Boys checked them out and one of them compared the footprint of the being to his feet… I don’t know whether it was smaller or bigger (than his feet).
HP: Because of this very interesting event you surely have many visitors that want to get to know about the case. I’ve heard that you had been visited by our scientist, Mr. Blania from Lodz, an ufologist. What is his opinion in this matter?
JW: He thinks, after all of my descriptions and all of the incident, after answers to questions about the craft whirring, hum…
HP: But the craft wasn’t whirring as a car engine for example?
JW: No, but it was a rumble of some kind. Something like: “…zzzzz…”. I answered him [Mr. Blania] and I don’t know who said them that some kid from the village also could hear some noise, a loud hum. So they went to Popiolek family, since he was a son of Popiolek. He [boy Adam Popiolek] said to Mr. Blania that he saw some craft in the air, some balloon (he explained) or car – according to his descriptions. He ran into the house and yelled to his mother: “Mummy, come here because it could destroy our house because there is a craft in the air”. The woman went outside but returned after a while to his cooking duties and she hasn’t seen the craft.
HP: What is the boy’s name?
JW: Popiolek.
[Adam was about 5-year-old in time of incident. After some time it turned out that many other inhabitants of Emilcin witnessed the sighting of UFO object but they didn’t want to talk about it. Many also remembered hearing loud bagns.]
HP: He’s is from here? He lives in Emilcin?
JW: Yes.
HP: The craft inside was dark or enlightened? There were no windows in its hull?
JW: No, there were no windows. The light was coming inside only by the door of the craft since it was in the daylight.
HP: What about the door?
JW: The door weren’t closing as ours but were rolling as some piece of cloth, in that way.
Krystyna Adamczyk: Is any other face features of the being were visible, as brows, teeth?
JW: There were no brows visible… I don’t know what they had in fact – some make up or masks. They only got slanted eyes. I could see some white in their eye corners. And their teeth were also white in color… That’s all about them.
KA: Have you witnessed the craft disappearance while your retreat from that place?
JW: I haven’t seen anything. I could only observe the craft only in a distance of 15 m. because it then hid behind some bushes. I was in hurry to reach home and inform my sons about the incident… That’s all about it…
KA: Can you describe the process when you was treated with the icicle-form food? Were there any sounds when they began to crush it into smaller pieces?
JW: There were no crushing sounds. This food was crushing as hardened dough, without any sounds.
KA: Was it a terrifying experience or something of utmost importance for you?
JW: Just a bit [terrifying], but I’m not very timorous man at all… so I wasn’t very scared.
KA: Who they were according to your opinion? Who those people are? Are they of terrestrial or of extraterrestrial origin?
JW: I can’t say anything about it and I’m not orientated in similar matters since I’m not a scientist of some kind but a simple farmer. Therefore, I don’t know. I noticed that they were small, of the same height and all of them rather snappy in nature. But I don’t know anything about their origin.
KA: You have mentioned that they were in some costumes and have greenish faces. Were there any other specific details making they different from us?
JW: I noticed then one thing, i.e. around the each one finger there was a thin and tiny fin [he means webbed hands ]. But I don’t know the number of their fingers since I didn’t count, just saw them. And on their upper necks, in place where hair began, they have something resembling lumps. It was round and protruding but I don’t know about it’s nature – whether it was a anatomical part of them or they had something hidden them.
KA: Did you notice any brews or hair covering their bodies?
JW: I didn’t notice any hair since their whole body was covered with the suit that also obscured part of their foreheads. But they had no brows I think… They were completely dressed in it – the same one-pieced suit covered their legs and heads. They had no shoes.
KA: Can you say us finally when the incident took place?
JW: It was on 10th day of May, before 8 a.m., because when I returned and my wife looked at the clock it was about 7:50 a.m.
KA: The day it occurred was…
JW: 10th May [wondering]… It was in Wednesday…
HP: We recorded this conversation with Mr. Jan Wolski from Emilcin on July the 6th 1978. With Mr. Wolski talked: Henryk Pomorski and Krystyna Adamczyk. Thank you Mr. Wolski and see you soon!
JW: You welcome!
HP: Goodbye!
JW: Goodbye!
Additional Information:
For Wolski himself, his growing popularity became a serious problem:
“Do you know what people then talked about me? They called me an alcoholic or said that it was a mere dream! The worst although were the trips that began coming here. Sometimes there were up to 14 coaches with tourist at once. They harassed me and didn’t let to work. And trampled my meadow…”
The whole event was thoroughly researched by the then famous ufologist, Zbigniew Blania-Bolnar, who passed away in 2003. He and his team of researchers, many and from different professional areas (psychiatrist, psychologist, biologist, hypnotist, physician, physicist etc.) – possibly conducted one of the best-documented researches regarding the matter.
Wolski gave an interview to Henryk Pomorski & Krystyna Adamczyk in 1978, two months after his experience. Scientists and sociologists from University of Lodz made careful consideration and study of Jan's story, and determined that he truly experienced what he said he did. Wolski died in 1990, fully asserting the veracity of his bizarre experience to the end.
Another witness seems to have seen the same (or identical) craft, although the place and time were different. Henryk Marciniak saw an object in a small town called Golina (mid-western Poland) on 27th September 1978.
In the afternoon of that day he went to collect mushrooms on a clearing. Suddenly he saw an unusual craft. With some delay, he eventually took his motorcycle and rode towards the strange object. In a matter of instants he saw an open doorway (which was not there before) and two beings stood on both sides of Marciniak, and he extended his hand in a welcome gesture. The aliens got interested in Marciniak’s motorcycle and by using gestures asked him to take a ride. Meanwhile a buzzing sound came from inside the craft, and the beings slowly come back to the object which then goes up and disappears.
It’s not the end of the Emilcin events.
- Wolski was not the only person in Emilcin to see the strange craft and beings; two boys, Adam and Agnieszka Popiowek also saw them.
- The owner of a farm in Emilcin, some 200 metres away from the clearing heard an unusual noise!
- Two men, driving from Warsaw to Opole Lubelskie, saw a strange object in the sky
- Tadeusz Baranowski, an artist who made sketches during research in Emilcin, has found feathers of black birds – strangely cut!
CONCLUSION
The depth of the investigation undertaken by sociologist Dr. Blania Bolnar and Dr. Ryszard Kitlinsky, a psychologist from the University of Lodz, is truly admirable. Some of the tests administered to Wolski included a theme apperception test, an IQ test in the Wechsler’s scale for adults, a psychogalvanometric measurement of psychic tension (polygraph), as well as opthalmological and clinical tests. A full physical check-up was also included, revealing that Wolski was in excellent health despite his age and that he had “an exceptional good quality of the sight, rarely encountered in that corresponding age group.”
Bolnar’s report in Prof. Zigel’s book, “Psychological and sociological evaluation of Jan Wolski”, includes sections on “Motifs from a viewpoint of a lie hypothesis” (none according to the report), his Emotions, Memory, Mental development, Susceptibility to suggestion, Fantasy ability, Inclination to lie, the Witness as a member of a social group, the Witness and the mass-media, Leisure, Interests, Vices, Religion, and finally an “Evaluation of the witness from the point of view of results of his experience.” The scientists found that Wolski was a remarkably credible witness. For instance, wrote Bolnar, “results of the thematic perception test fully indicates that the witness has no ability whatsoever to invent stories of any kind. His mental creativity is not apparent. He is unable to tell a fictitious tale, even a simple one.” Likewise, extensive questioning and background checks revealed that “the witness is an honest, truthful, decent person, and this was confirmed in cross-examinations.” He was highly regarded within his community and was not known to drink alcohol, smoke or exhibit any other social vice.
Above all, it is Wolski’s own practical, down-to-earth personality that is most convincing. The witness showed a general “low inclination to fear” and “has not recognized the situation in which he found himself as threatening.” As to the behavior of the beings, “the subject has emphasized at several occasions that they were polite and treated him with courtesy and consideration.” Drs. Kitlinsky and Bolnar finally examined and rated several hypothesis including a hoax, a hallucination or dream, a religious apparition, a suggestion or coercion by a third party, the landing of a helicopter or experimental craft, etc. All these hypotheses were rated extremely low by the scientists (usually within 1 or 2%). The exception was what they called the “Summary hypothesis: the event with the witness was an objective reality. At the crucial moment, he noticed and stated his experience in accordance with reality, has described a behavior of beings, the arrangement and behavior of the craft, development of events, etc.” This hypothesis was rated 90% by Kitlinsky and 98% by Bolnar. Their final “Concluding hypothesis” was that “this case indicates the existence of a phenomenon unknown to science.”
