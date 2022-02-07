Alien Experiments on Humans: Implants, Pathogens & Biological Material

Over the years, I have received reports of implanted objects, seeded tumors and the transmission of chronic and terminal diseases, connected to alien abductions and encounters. As well, other experiencers were cured of sickness and afflictions by alien beings, including cancer, crippling rheumatoid arthritis and birth defects. So, what is the real alien agenda? Is it simply non discernible experimentation that results in good and bad effects? I am offering a few interesting accounts I've collected from readers and others seeking answers:
"Hi - This story involves an unidentifiable metal implant found in the cheek of a family member. This was found by Parkland Hospital in Dallas Texas by X-Ray and MRI. This thing, whatever it is, was not something that we were ever previously told about nor was it anything associated with why he was receiving care at Parkland. They noted it several times and did not make any conclusions. Parkland made no mention of this thing to us or him. I discovered the reports of the implanted object after getting his medical files from Parkland from a private physician. The reports simply state there is a "metallic foreign body present in the right cheek". Oddly, the VA hospital in Dallas made no note whatsoever of the object in their MRI or X-Ray reports, yet there are numerous reports in the Parkland files. There is no wound accompanying the metal object. Our relative cannot feel it and did not know it was there.
This was discovered in May 2010 after he fell at home and the EMTs took him to Parkland where extensive testing was done and then approximately four days later he was transferred by ambulance to the VA hospital in Dallas.
He is retired and over the years I have wondered many times if the military implanted something in his body. He never was in battle or explosions but his job in the military was classified. I do know families of military guys who have said civilian hospitals found strange metal implants in such places as the mastoid area of their loved ones.
We really don't know what to think about this or the UFO issues. We just want to know what this thing is and if anyone out there has any information on these implants. At this time we have no idea if it should be included in any surgical removal plan or not. He is old and physically frail now but his mind is clear as a bell, and of course we are wondering if that thing showed up in the films years ago and nobody said anything. I'd like to pull all those records. All of the other metallic items noted on the films such as clamps and wires from heart surgery were correctly and readily identified. Not that thing in his cheek. Please contact me if you have any info. I'd appreciate it very much. Thank you." PA
-----
Here is an interesting email I received from an experiencer in the UK in January 2009:
"On January 22nd I had a major operation. They opened a 13 centimetre section of my spinal cord and removed a tumour. The doctors say they have never, in thousands of operations, ever seen a tumour like it.
It looks like a salamander and has clearly defined eyes and a tail. I took a picture of it with my cell phone camera.
It may be what was responsible for the weird visions I had of the nature of the universe. Since it was on my spinal cord it was directly attached to my brain.
As I said before, it has what appears to be eyes and a mouth and the doctors reported some hard matter (spine?) in the tail of the creature. It was 8.3 cm long.
I have asked the doctors for high resolution pictures. It has been sent to a lab for testing but results are not expected for 10 days. However, one of the doctors told me the tail seemed to have a bony structure in it. That is not something you would expect to find in a tumour made of nerve cells. Also, you can see what look like eyes. This really is bizarre.
By the way, I feel just fine except for the fact they sawed open my back-bone." M
-----
The next three inquiries were sent by abduction / alien encounter experiencers in late 2010:
Lon,
"I am writing to tell you of what my wife has gone through. She had a tumor between her shoulder blades that she could feel moving under her skin. When the tumor was removed it weighed 30 pounds and had tentacles and was moving on its own. The doctor said it was a lipoma tumor. The only other thing that she was told is that they shipped it to the Mayo Clinic. My wife has had abduction experiences in her past. I am almost 100% certain that the so called tumor that she had was a direct result of those experiences. Thank you very much for the informative post as it has showed the both of us that she is not alone."
Sincerely, EF
-----
Hi there,
"I wanted to write and share one of my experiences and perhaps see if anyone knew of anything like it.
I've had so many similar experiences it's difficult to relate them. Especially since, many times, I just get "weirded out" and tired of trying to figure it out, or embarrassed by speaking about something that's happened that no one understands and so I deliberately force myself not to think about it. So here goes!
I had an experience many years ago in broad daylight with my then sister-in-law and many neighbors where we all watched an extremely large UFO for over an hour as it passed over from north to south, from the mountains north of San Bernardino, CA, over Riverside, and continued south. We were sitting on my apartment balcony waiting for our husbands to come home from work one summer day and noticed a strange looking dark cloud in the distance. The sky was clear except for this one huge, dark cloud. We watched as it moved fairly quickly from far to near and tried to figure out why it was there. The appearance, sound, altitude, speed, and direction of movement were all anomalous. It was black as a thundercloud and flashed ocassionally but as it got closer, it was clearly lit from within with a strange pulsing yellow orange light and bright flashes, like lightning but there was no thunder afterwards. It only "hummed" loudly with a very deep resonance. It looked almost identical to a huge storm cloud but at the same time not "normal". From my experience of watching aircraft and falling bodies all day in my skydiving days I would say it was pretty low in the sky, maybe 2000 feet at most. It was surrounded by vapor that roiled around the body and drifted at the edges but never dissipated like a real cloud. The appearance was like an imitation of a cloud, with the exception of the low, loud hum and didn't fit with the weather which was dry, hot, and with just the beginning of the usual evening breeze that blew in from the coast, west to east. We talked and watched the thing along with our neighbors in the complex who stopped to watch also. Some people were pulling into the parking lot from work and as they noticed us staring, they would join us and discuss it too before going about their business. We turned on the news to see if anything was being mentioned since this object was probably the size of a small block and so many were watching it. Nothing ever was reported. It was so strange but at the same time no one seemed at all troubled by it! We mentioned as we discussed it that even if we reported it, we'd never find out what it was and it would be pointless so why bother!
I sometimes think about it though and wonder what it was. Maybe someone else has seen it also or something like it. The year was between 1987 and 1989 because of where I lived, I'm thinking probably 1987. I was in Riverside, CA at the time. Because it was coming from the high desert area I just assumed it was something the military was doing but, man, it was just gigantic and why would it look like a cloud? One thing I always thought about too is the huge number of people I knew who were present at the time who became seriously ill shortly after, including myself and my sister-in-law. She developed a form of thyroid disease that I can't recall now but it caused her eyes to bulge terribly and I have Hashimoto's thyroiditis. My youngest daughter who was at home and present has thyroid disease also, while my oldest who wasn't in the area is not affected. Several children in the area developed rheumatoid arthritis or other serious illnesses, like seizure disorders, also. Weird."
Regards, LAF
-----
Hello,
"Four years ago I experienced a horrific alien abduction that lasted 3 days. Several weeks after the incident I noticed that I had a very stiff neck when I would wake in the morning. Eventually, the pain increased to the point where it bothered me all the time. I went to my physician and had X-rays and a CAT scan where it was determined that a foreign object that was made of a metallic material was embedded in vertebrae very near my spinal cord
To make a long story short, I had surgery to remove the object. The surgery was performed at the Long Beach VA Hospital in California. I had requested that the object be preserved because I wanted to have it analyzed. I was told that the object was 'lost' after surgery but I was later told by an attending nurse that it was immediately shipped off to an Army research facility. She said that she got a look at the object which was about a half inch in length and was made of a black colored metal. She also said that the object was difficult to capture during surgery and seemed to 'move' away from the surgical instruments." NN
**********
The following is a witness report that was originally posted on the MUFON CMS. I received some follow-up information later. Please note, the report makes reference to male genitalia. Be warned. The abductee seems sincere and states that he contacted others before filing with MUFON. It's an intriguing account. Lon
Indiana - 12/10/2009: "In December, I was working away from home on a 24 Jobsite Operation in Indiana. I resided in an apartment 20 miles from the job site in a adjacent small town. One night I went home at an odd hour for my shift, and instead of a 7 pm to 7 am shift, I worked till 3 am. I went back to my place, and was in bed an hour or so later.
The next thing I know, I woke up sometime just before the sun started rising after having an extremely intense dream. A dream that I was somehow abducted from my rented second floor apartment, and taken aboard a alien craft. Everything in my memory is very foggy but there are specifics that are quite vivid.
Unlike the abduction scenarios that I have heard of, I was brought aboard a ship (I have no idea how I got there) but felt at peace and calm. I wasn't forced into some examination, nothing was forced upon me.
Their faces are distorted in how I saw them at the time, and in my memory. Of the 4-5 aliens that might have been there in the room with me, I can only remember the face of one of them. A Reptilian type, or a race trying to disguise their appearance to me by looking Reptilian. But the one that I remember was looking intensely at me. It was big, probably 6 and a half feet tall, muscular, with a body suit over his chest that looked like metal, and like some superhero's costume. The suit outlined the strong pectorals and muscles of its abdomen. It looked very strong, as if it could pick me up and throw me a hundred yards. It was a light shade of green on the front, and the color darkened as it went to his backside. It's outfit was of a yellowish color. It was intense, no emotions on its face. But I could feel it being slightly hesitant towards the decision by the others to give me this mission. (obviously by now I have done enough research to look at photos/drawings and read up a little bit on different alien beings that are supposedly out there).
They spoke at length to me about some very important things, much of which I cannot recall. I am a pretty fervent mediator, and they asked me to do a 'standing mediation' for them, which a few seconds into it, they seemed pleased by what I could do. In the process of our discussion, I was asked to help them, fully given a choice. Apparently, I agreed to their mission and then they showed me to a stainless steel type of tub, and showed me this small yellow and blue submarine looking device. It was about an inch tall and 3 inches long, and with a push of a button a thin long spiraling wire came whirling a foot or more out of the tip of it. On the tip of the long wire was a scary looking triangular shaped barb. I was more amazed than shocked, then told to get into the tub that was full of some gelatinous mixture.
Though up to that point I had been calm, I was beginning to get rather nervous. I reluctantly got into the tub, and they put the little machine into the KY Jelly type substance and it slowly, but relentlessly, came at me. Once it was close enough to me, I tried to push it away with my hands but it just kept coming. I had a undeniable feeling that it was trying to get to my 'johnson'. Once the thing was close, I have a blackout in my memory.
The next thing that I remember is that I am out of the tub, away from it and back to being calm. They are telling me to ready myself to go back and that they will erase my memory of the incident. I was confused as to why they wouldn't want me to remember everything that I was supposed to do. They told me to look for a sign in the sky, then they gave me the idea that memories of this event should eventually come back, and even more info would possibly come back with time.
The next thing I know I am back in my apartment. I woke up slowly, I wasn’t startled or even thinking about the dream though I knew I had dreamed. I then had a cigarette, and went to the bathroom to urinate. While standing there in the bathroom light, I notice something peculiar on my 'johnson,' but thought it to be a regular old vein or something, but when I touched it, it felt hard like a thin steel cable, about a 1 mm thick. It seemed to be about 2 inches long. (I was to investigate further in the coming days and find out that it is much longer, even going under my pelvis bone) I was perplexed by it, but thought that I was not going to do anything about it at the moment, so I might as well try to sleep and deal with it later. I'd keep an eye on it as I wasn't at home and didn't want to go to any doctors round that area. I went back to bed, as I felt exhausted.
Upon falling asleep, I had a dream, a very vivid color dream. In the past I have had a good handful of vivid dreams (dreams of my wife before we met, the death of a cousin, etc)...and this dream was of that caliber in detail to me. I wont bore you with the details, but let’s just say that the government and the feds were after me, and it might have been tied to me having this mechanism looked at by a doctor or untrustworthy person. I have a wife and a family...I cannot put them in jeopardy over this.
But it doesn't end there. When I woke in a cold sweat from the dream of being tracked and chased down, I kept hearing this noise outside my apartment door. I actually heard the noise earlier when I had been up before, but was so tired then, that nothing could have stopped me from sleeping. But now, as I tried to go back to sleep, the noise was irritating. So I opened the door to my apartment to see the two large windows at the top of the stairs were totally pulled open. This is on what must have been the coldest, windiest night during the Winter. I found it very odd, but made no particular connection to anything. By now the alien dream I had prior was not even something I was thinking about...like any old dream one might have.
So here is where the last string from this life changing night gets tied. That next night at work, when I plugged my computer in and went to my Yahoo home page, there was a headline that immediately stood out at me. I clicked on it. It happened to be the Norway spiral clip that had just happened on December 10. While I watched this clip, I was suddenly frozen with shock, flushed with fear, and remembered that I was to see a 'sign in the sky'. Seeing the, at that time unexplained incident, suddenly had me remembering the odd implant in my 'johnson' and the upstairs windows that were oddly flung open in the middle of the night, along with the crazy dream/abduction I had experienced.
So there is the story of that night. There is actually much more to the story, but I'd like to at least make contact with you, before I go more into more detail." TH
-----
UPDATE:
"As far as what this 'thing' in my 'johnson' does, I'm still not sure though all sorts of unexplainable things have been happening. One of which is that I no longer get sick. In fact many ailments that I had previously, persistent heartburn, gastritis, even 2 bad teeth that needed crowns have disappeared. My wife has been sick twice, and even while being with her all day, I have not caught her sicknesses. The one constant, is that this implant is still there, ever present. Though in a way, I am doing my own studies of how this affects me, I would entertain the idea of having some trustworthy people do some examination of it. Nothing too crazy like trying to remove it. I fear it would be impossible to do without endangering my life.
What I can tell you, is that it wraps round the tip of my 'johnson,' and must go all the way back to my spine, because a week after first getting the implant, I suffered from horrible almost debilitating lower back pains for a month. The back pains then simply vanished, and I have yet to have any since. I recently went to a urologist to have the implant examined, but oddly enough, the implant has slowly been sinking deeper into the flesh and is now almost undetectable unless my 'johnson' happens to be in an 'excited' state. Most particularly, the day I went to the doctor, the implant was seemingly gone. The urologist couldn't feel anything, and to his knowledge what I explained to him didn't make medical sense. Yet, later that night while having intercourse with my wife, sure enough, there it was again. She doesn't seem to mind it." TH
NOTE: I attempted to make further contact with the abductee approximately 3 months after the initial rsppnse. The email address had been closed. I traced a residential address associated with the email. No one was living at the address as of October 2010. No forwarding information was available.
Much of my work and cases referencing experiencer contact with aliens can be found at Alien Disclosure: Experiencers Expose Reality - Lon
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
Phantoms & Monsters Radio - ANDREW RADZIEWICZ - Psychic Medium / ET Contactee
Psychic Medium Andrew Radziewicz has appeared in dozens of media publications including the New York Post, Disclose TV, End of Days Radio and spoken live as the headline speaker at Australia’s Paradigm Shift Consciousness Conference. He was taught how to make contact with ET’s by Dr. Steven Greer. Andrew’s was told in 2010 that he had the “gift of being a psychic medium” by the world renown psychic medium Robert Hansen of Long Island, New York.
After an ET and his Gramdmother soul appeared to him at a fire and saved his life in 2016, Andrew started sharing his experiences publicly to help educate and heal humanity. Andrew's DNA, experiences, and psychic abilities are being studied by Dr. Garry Nolan at Stanford Research Institute. He has gone from first responder as a FDNY firefighter to a last responder as an embalmer in Australian. He has been using his psychic abilities to see cancer and other illnesses in others and showing people how to heal themselves. He will show through different meditative state’s how we can access UFOs, ETs, aliens, angels and beyond in a safe manner and this will lead to a new world “if you can handle it,”
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
Thanks. Lon Strickler
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved