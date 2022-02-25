Alien Body 'Tisul Princess' Sarcophagus Unearthed in Coal Mine

The account of a sarcophagus discovered with the woman’s body in the settlement of Tisul, Russia is not a myth for most of the people who claimed to have witnessed this incident. The discovery of 'Princess Tisul' in 1969 in the Kemerovo region, Russia is quite controversial.
According to the reports, a sarcophagus filled with mysterious pink liquid was removed by coal miners in the village of Rzhavchik of the Tisulsky District in the Kemerovo region. Inside the sarcophagus was an intact corpse of a beautiful woman of Slavic appearance in a transparent dress from a mysterious material.
The marble coffin was buried untouched 20-meter coal seam. Miners found this large marble sarcophagus with elaborately carved ornaments. The main witness of the case is a man named Oleg Kulishkin, who claimed to have heard the story from a former Colonel of the KGB who was involved in the operation. The incident occurred in early September of 1969.
They found the body of a beautiful young woman, about 30-years-old, preserved perfectly in a pinkish-blue crystalline liquid inside the coffin. A black rectangular metal object, 25 by 10 cm, was placed closer to the head of the corpse. The whole village arrived to see the mysterious discovery. Soon afterwards, it was declared that the place was contagious and a quarantined was ordered. All the evidence was collected from the site and the coffin was taken away by helicopter.
According to researchers in Novosibirsk, the age of burial is at least 80 million years. The fabric used to make the dress could not be determined. They concluded that the technology used to manufacture the fabric was much more advanced than present-day technology. The composition of the pink-blue liquid was not determined, only some of its constituent components have been identified, formed by the oldest varieties of garlic.
In 2007, Roman Yanchenko, a journalist from the Russian newspaper Sibdepo decided to verify the legends of the Tisul Princess. According to his research, Tatyana Pavlovna Karnaukhova, a wife of miner Karnaukhov died five years ago as a result of a prolonged serious illness. Besides, others who worked in a quarry died In a series of strange circumstances. The quarry was closed in 1973, and now it is covered by dense forest.
The village of Rzhavchik really does exists, and there was an active coal mine in the area. Although very little is known about the nature of the strange findings but residents of the village of Rzhavchik still confirm the story of the Tisulsky Princess.
