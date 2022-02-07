7-Foot Hairy 'Wild Man' Encountered Near Cannock Chase, Staffordshire, UK

A Staffordshire resident was investigating possible tree structures and other anomalies in a nearby woodland when they encountered a 7-foot mottled brown hairy biped 'wild man.'
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"I have investigated the woodlands near my village, north of Cannock Chase in Staffordshire, UK. I have found numerous tree-structures, tree-breaks 8-12 foot off the ground, arched over trees whose tops had been anchored down under logs and scrub, large and small crossed over arched trees, X-structures, suspended young trees and tangled masses of branches suspended off the woodland floor. I have discovered a variety of indistinct footprints, of two sizes, 8 and 12 inches long.
On February 2, 2021, at approximately 9:30 AM, I had just parked the car. I was standing outside, in the process of putting my walking boots on, when my attention was drawn to a small area of woodland about 300 metres away. I saw the head, upper body, and legs down to the knees of a large biped hairy beast. It was in the process of watching a group of pheasants in an adjacent field, attracted to an area where the farmer had deposited piles of silage and animal waste. The hairy beast turned to his right from a standing position and took 3-4 long strides, with arms swinging, before entering a dense thicket of holly. It strode between two large ancient trees, its lower legs were hidden behind the piles of silage/animal waste.
The hairy beast had great bulk to its body, a negligible neck, with a good-sized head, whose facial features were indistinct due to the distance. It had long muscular arms, the hands reaching to the knees. The stride was smooth, the creature's back was slightly sloping forwards. There was no rise and fall of the body as it moved.
The colour of the hairy body was a mixed brown, but it had numerous patches of beige and honey coloured hair about the head, shoulders, and parts of the back. A mottled appearance. The paler areas were indeed hair it seems, and not 'bald areas.' Had it not been for the pale colour of the form, and its movement, I may not have noticed it. The pale colour stood out markedly against the dark green holly trees, that the hairy form entered. Had the body been black or dark brown, the creature may not have been noticed.
I rushed to the area of woodland, camera, and binoculars in hand. Between the silage/waste and woodland was a barbed wire fence. The posts are 4 feet in height. The hairy 'man' stood and moved behind the fence. From the fence post height, the estimated height of the creature was approximately 7 feet." Name withheld
Witness sketch and photo:
-----
-----
-----
