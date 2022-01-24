Monday, January 24, 2022

'Worcester Werewolf': Cryptid Canine or Big Cat?

In March 2016, a Worcestershire couple Robert Ingram and wife Nicola, claimed to have seen a huge wolf-like creature while on a National Trust property at night in the Cotswolds.

In late March 2016, a couple claimed to have seen a huge wolf-like creature while on a National Trust property at 1 am in the Cotswolds in Worcestershire. They took a blurry picture of the animal, and drew a sketch, dubbing it the 'Werewolf of Worcester' because it had features of a werewolf.

Robert Ingram and wife Nicola sketched what they saw, though they believe that it was a big cat with unusual features which resemble that of a werewolf. From their drawing, it appears to be standing upright like a humanoid creature, rather than crouching like a cat. The beast supposedly had protruding, pointed teeth and sharp cheekbones.


The pair encountered what they are convinced of what they saw while driving through Croome Court, a National Trust property. The couple said the creature weighed about nine stone and was as tall as their car window. They felt that the creature was going to pounce on their car before they sped off.

Robert produced the sketch so animal experts can find out what the creature is. He stated, "It was petrifying. It looked like it was on steroids. We were driving along outside the national trust property, there are lots of open fields around there, when suddenly, I spotted something in the road ahead."

"It was getting dark, but I saw its eyes reflect in my headlights. We stopped the car, and it was just standing there. We'd heard rumours about an escaped panther in the area, but we'd thought it was a load of nonsense."

"But when I saw this animal with my own eyes, I was stunned. It was enormous, far too big for a fox or a dog. It must have weighed about 9 stone, about the same as a slim adult. It looked right at us and walked up to the car. It then lowered the front of its body and looked like it was going to pounce."


"We just slammed the car into reverse and went as far as we could. I was so scared I fumbled to get my phone out to take a picture, but we'd already driven quite far away. There was no way you were going to get me to go near it again to take a better picture. It was terrifying."

The couple think the creature has escaped from a zoo. There have been dozens of claims of escaped big cats in Worcestershire in the past.

A spokesman for Worcestershire Wildlife Trust stated, "It is always possible that there is a panther, or other big cat, in our countryside but there hasn't yet been any firm evidence to prove that they're there." 

If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments


-----


Because of recent revelations involving the winged humanoids (The Unseen Ones), we are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us at
410-241-5974
or at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - Thanks. Lon

Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.

You can call me directly at

410-241-5974

Thanks. Lon Strickler

If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments

*****

Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon

**********

PURCHASE NOW

PURCHASE NOW!

PURCHASE NOW!

**********

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

Melon heads, Dogman give UFOs, Bigfoot a run for their money

People's 'Glitch in the Matrix' Experiences Baffle the Internet: 'Spooky and Unsettling'

Former Seaman Reports UFO & USO Encounters With USS Hollister

The 4 scientific ways we can be certain the Moon landings were real

Tribute - Sigmund (Butch) Stanley Witkowski Jr. - 1947-2022

Remembering A UFO Researcher: Saying Goodbye To Butch Witkowski

Lon Strickler - Spaced Out Radio - 1/10/2022

Lon Strickler - Enter on the 'Paranormal Portal' - 1/8/2022

ARCANE RADIO | Timothy Renner - PA Paranormal Researcher, Author, Illustrator, & Musician

Become An ARCANE RADIO Patron

Click for ARCANE RADIO Podcasts

Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

UPDATED: Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website

CLAUDIA GRANGER'S EarthStar Talk YouTube Channel

Join CLAUDIA GRANGER'S EarthStar Talk Facebook Group - Ask Her Your Questions


Donate to 'Phantoms & Monsters' at PayPal





CLICK FOR PODCASTS
BECOME AN ARCANE RADIO PATRON





This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved




Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,