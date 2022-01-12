Was Lockheed Martin Senior Scientist's Deathbed Disclosure Factual?

In November 2014, I posted a brief narrative about several disclosures made by a former Lockheed Martin employee. Retired Senior Scientist Boyd Bushman, who passed away in the summer of 2014, recorded a video shortly before his death in which he talked candidly about his personal experiences at Area 51 and his involvement there with alien technology, alien creatures, and their unique anti-gravity propulsion systems. During the “deathbed” video interview, Bushman produced many photographs showing the aircraft, alien beings (dead and alive), and their futuristic technologies while disclosing never-before-told bits of information he garnered from the unearthly alien visitors.
Since Bushman's declaration was released, skeptics and media cynics have attempted to tear down the information, notably, taking issue with the alien photographs. Here is an example:
"The video was a perfect storm for conspiracy theorists. It had the intrigue of a deathbed confession, some juicy photographs, and seeming confirmation that the U.S. government was working with alien technology at Area 51.
Unfortunately for those UFO lovers, the video appeared to be at least partially a fabrication. A Quebec newspaper, QVTC, found out that the “alien” Bushman showed in his photograph is a doll that anyone can pick up at Walmart.
Bushman’s story also drew many critics on a UFO subreddit, where one user linked to a YouTube video of a man showing the similarities between his toy alien and the one shown in the video."
I suppose the 'doll' similarities make Bushman's claims fair game for criticism, even though the photos looked to be aged and worn. The 'doll' was not a mass-marketed item and seemed to be initially manufactured and distributed in the 1960s. This information was provided to me by a source who is a toy and juvenile items distributor. If this is the case, then the 'powers to be' may have been responsible for a 'hidden in plain sight' campaign to debunk disclosures. There have been claims for several decades that actual alien technology and design have been 'leaked' to film producers in Hollywood in an attempt to soften the blow of disclosure on the general public.
Before his death, Bushman worked as a Senior Scientist for Lockheed Martin. Spanning a forty-year career, Bushman was employed by Hughes Aircraft, General Dynamics, Texas Instruments, and Lockheed Martin during which time he was awarded twenty-six patents (some are still classified) for his work on the Stinger (formerly Redeye) missile system, laser-guided smart bombs, imaging systems, and magnetic-related technologies. His credentials are impeccable which lends credence to his claims, that he has spoken to alien visitors and worked firsthand with their technology during his tenure at Area 51.
During the interview, Bushman details an astonishing recollection made by a pilot involved with material recovery after a 1947 UFO crash (Roswell was not mentioned, but this seems to be the incident referenced):
“The radar group had found a blip out over New Mexico and they wanted to assign the pilot to go check it out. He got the fastest airplane at the time (which was a prop-plane). It was fully armed. He was out flying and he found the item and he immediately communicated back and said, “First of all, I want you to tell me if any other airplanes are flying in the area?” Control responded, “Just the two of you.” The pilot said, “Second thing I want to know does I have authority to shoot it down?” They replied, “Why do you want to shoot it down?” He said, “Because I am flying the fastest thing that the United States can make and he’s beginning to leave me behind. I know he’s either a friend or an enemy and if he’s leaving me, he’s an enemy. Therefore, I wish authority to shoot it down.” He was granted authority. He shot him down.
He flew past [the downed craft] and saw that there was a road on one side of a fenced area. He came down, landed his airplane. It was hard to do, but he did. He cut across the fence. The door [to the craft] was open and one of them [alien being] was out walking around. The pilot didn’t care about that – he cared about what the vehicle was. When he ducked down (because they were only about five feet tall) inside the craft, he saw that he could see through the walls. Not only that, the floor was spongy. He looked at the three that were there and they were dead. He knew it would be a while before the military arrived and he did not want to be alone with the fourth alien. He re-boarded his plane and took off. He was never debriefed at the scene.”
Some of the information Bushman produced gave me pause, thinking that he may have been disclosing some facts. He presented pictures of the alien beings he claims to have not only seen with his own eyes but interacted with. He stated that the aliens were about 4 1/2 to 5 feet tall and at least eighteen of the beings lived and operated in the Area 51 facility (and later moved to the Utah facility, which I believe was the Dugway Proving Grounds). One or two of them were about 230 years old. The aliens explained to Bushman that there were two “types” of otherworldly beings which described using earthly metaphors, were akin to our 19th-century cowboy wranglers and rustlers. One group (wranglers) guides the human race while the other is 'not so friendly. He noted that the alien beings have a 'spirit form' which stays near the body for three days before transforming into a different state.
These descriptions were very similar to the reports I was given by experiencer David Eckhart. David detailed a tall Grey species who would be liaisons with humans, and one of the Reptilian species who reluctantly interacted with humans, but made it known that they were ordered to tolerate us. Much of the communication was laced with a variety of metaphors. For instance, when they would suddenly appear as a group at David's home, it was referred to as a 'tour' since they were fascinated by how humans lived. The 'spirit form' was often exhibited to David as being part of the alien's body and used for moving between locations on and off this dimensional plane.
Bushman was subjected to a polygraph examination previous to 2008. The tests were obtained and held secret by a prominent researcher who, upon Bushman’s death, felt the time had come to release them:
Question 1: Did you ever work for Strategic Defense Initiative?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Result: True
Question 2: Did you work longer than 2 years for SDI?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Result: True
Question 3: Do you have in personal property any blueprints of Brilliant Pebbles Project [Note: this program was a non-nuclear system of satellite-based interceptors]?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Result: True
Question 4: Did you personally design any parts of Brilliant Pebbles?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Result: True
Question 5: Was Victor Moore of SDI killed instead of drug overdose reported to public [Note: Moore was a Marconi Defense Systems scientists who died in April 1987 of a "drug overdose". Seven British scientists working on the program died within an 18-month period.]?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Result: True
Question 6: Was Russell Smith of SDI killed instead of cliff suicide reported to public [Note: Smith was a 23-year-old technician at the Atomic Energy Research lab whose body was found halfway down a cliff in January 1988. Death ruled a "suicide".]?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Result: True
Question 7: Did you ever work for Edward Teller [Note: Teller is the "father of the hydrogen bomb"]?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Result: True
Question 8: Were you personally hired by Edward Teller?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Result: True
Question 9: Did or do you work at Area 51?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Result: True
Question 10: Did or do you work at Area 51 as research scientist?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Result: True
Question 11: Did or do you work at S-4 complex [note: S4 is a complex within Area 51]?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Result: True
Question 12: Were you research scientist in S-4 complex?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Result: True
Question 13: Did you know Bob Lazar inside S-4?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Result: True
Question 14: Is Bob Lazar information on alien spacecraft correct?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 15: Was our job to blueprint alien energy systems?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 16: Did you relay any information to anyone other than Edward Teller?
Answer: No
Polygraph Result: True
Question 17: Do alien life forms exist?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 18: Have you ever photographed personally alien life forms?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 19: Have you ever been threatened with death for discussing Area 51 or S-4?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 20: Have you been threatened within 30 days of December 2, 2007?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 21: Have you been discredited by security personal to keep you from talking to public?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 22: Do you have PhD?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Result: True
Question 23: Is your working at a family electronics business a cover for alien technology research you are currently working on?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 24: Do you trust the United States government to have access to this technology?
Answer: No
Polygraph Results: True
Question 25: Do you trust United States law enforcement or Justice department?
Answer: No
Polygraph Results: True
Question 26: Have you ever discussed this technology with scientist from other countries?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 27: Have you ever touched alien life form?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 28: Does any member of your family have any glue to what you do?
Answer: No
Polygraph Results: True
Question 29: Is there more than eight alien spacecraft that you have personally examined?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 30: Are you a alien?
Answer: No
Polygraph Results: True
Question 31: Are you a antigravity scientist?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 32: Do you have antigravity room?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 33: Do you use a lenses assembly to generate antigravity energy?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 34: Have you personally floated around?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 35: Has other personal floated in antigravity room?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 36: Do you trust United States government with your antigravity technology?
Answer: No
Polygraph Result: True
Question 37: Is your antigravity lenses assembly a direct result of your alien technology research?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 38: Do you feel that your past attempts to go public with release of alien technology was waste of time?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 39: Are you willing to discuss this technology public ally again?
Answer: No
Polygraph Result: Inconclusive
Question 40: Do you fear more threats?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 41: Were you informed by security personal that over 100,000 dollars has been spent to discredit you?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 42: Were you informed by security personal that they personally have paid off media and internet personalities to discredit you?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 43: Do you know what personalities are they?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 44: Would you discuss your job or research with the President of the United States?
Answer: No
Polygraph Results: True
Question 45: Would you discuss your job or research with a Congressional committee?
Answer: No
Polygraph Results: True
Question 46: Is it due to corrupt actions of federal law enforcement agents and personal that will not allow you to discuss your job or research with Washington D.C.
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 47: If Washington D.C. corrected issues of the corrupt federal law enforcement agents would you reconsider discussing your job or research with Washington D.C. ?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 48: Is mankind truly ready for the information that you could release?
Answer: No
Polygraph Results: True
Question 49: Would you use your antigravity room to assist in medical analysis of issues dealing with astronauts?
Answer: No
Polygraph Results: True
Question 50: Is it true that you can create a somewhat mental freeze state in the antigravity room?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 51: Can you generate a antigravity beam?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 52: Have you ever lifted anything over 1000 pounds over a height of 100 feet?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 53: Do you have technology that could neutralize IED/UXO explosive devices?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 54: Would you share this technology with the United States government?
Answer: No
Polygraph Results: True
Question 55: Is it because of the same corrupt federal law enforcement practices for why you will share this technology?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 56: Again if Washington D.C. corrected the corruption would you reconsider sharing the technology with government?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 57: Is your mistrust of the federal law enforcement based on facts and cases that effect you personally?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 58: Are there other law enforcement agencies at lower levels that effect your position?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 59: If Washington D.C. failed to correct the corrupt law enforcement actions, but knowing that your IED/UXO explosive neutralizer could save a life would you still hold back on this technology?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 60: Are you aware that you are being monitored and tracked by security personal?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 61: Are other agencies tracking you too?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 62: When the northeast region of the United States lost the mass power outage, is it true that you personally notified a federal government official days before it happened and they disregarded stating it could not happen?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 63: Was it the power grid failure that was disclosed to the public?
Answer; No
Polygraph Results: True
Question 64: Have you personally worked at Langley?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 65: Would you disclose what occurred while at Langley?
Answer: No
Polygraph Results: True
Question 66: Do you still maintain a security higher that top secret?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 67: When you back and forth from location do you ever travel via public transportation or airlines?
Answer: No
Polygraph Results: True
Question 68: Is the plane you travel on a private jet?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
Question 69: Is the airplane tied to government or military?
Answer: No
Polygraph Results: True
Question 70: Are there locations in central or east coast regions of the United States where alien technology research is being done that you have personally visited?
Answer: Yes
Polygraph Results: True
No doubt, controversy surrounding the subject of UFOs will continue for a long time until there is any evidence that cannot be denied. Lon
