'Shrimp' Humanoid Encountered in Washington Laundry Room

A Bremerton, Washington woman is washing clothes in the dark, dank basement of her apartment complex, when she encounters a 5-foot-tall orange-colored shrimp-like entity.
A reader forwarded the following account:
One evening in 1948, a young Bremerton, Washington woman named Virginia was going about her usual daily household chores. She had been carrying a load of laundry down to the washing machines in the basement of her run-down apartment building. It was a mindless chore she had done countless times before, and there would have been no reason for this time to be any different. But it was to prove to lead to a shocking experience, indeed.
The dim basement was very large, its floor was constantly covered with a sheen of water that leaked from the walls. Virginia was used to working in this dark and dank place. Yet on this day something was not quite right, as she felt an undefinable sense of unease and dread, as if she were being watched from the shadows clinging to everything in there. She tried to cast the odd feeling out of her head, chalking it up to nerves. She would say of what happened next:
"It was such a creepy feeling I finally turned around and looked toward the back of the basement and froze. I was so scared I can still feel it. I couldn’t move. In one of the huge holes in the basement there stood this thing. It was horrible! I stand five feet tall and this creature was as tall as I was. It had a bright orange-colored body and little spidery thin legs and antennae on its head that kept moving back and in and out. That thing started towards me. I backed out of the basement and got up to my apartment and packed up all my things and moved. I was so scared. I moved over to Seattle to my cousin’s. No one would really believe this, but as God is my witness it really happened."
She would say that it looked to her almost like a humanoid shrimp or mantis, and that for years afterwards she says she had potent, chronic nightmares. The interesting part of this tale, other than the sheer outlandishness of the entity described, is that this was in the basement of an apartment complex, and not even a remote one out in the boondocks. At the time Bremerton was a bustling Naval port city home to around 80,000 people, so it makes no sense at all that there should be this thing, even if there were passageways to the sea. Where did it come from and why didn’t anyone else see it? The strange abomination was only seen this one time and we are left to wonder just what it could have possibly been..
