Orange-Eyed 'O'Hare Mothman' Encountered at USPS Sorting Facility

A USPS truck driver is at the sorting facility at O'Hare International Airport, when he notices an orange-eyed winged being standing near the fence. Shocked at what he witnesses, other workers confirmed that they have seen the same winged humanoid.
The following account was submitted to Manuel Navarette at UFO Clearinghouse:
"I work for the USPS as a truck driver and one of the regular routes I run are to the USPS sorting facility at O’Hare International Airport. I bring loads of mail and packages from other facilities that are then sorted and processed. I usually then pick up loads from there and do the same thing to other facilities all over the state and area.
I was bringing a load of mail to the facility on Monday, January 3rd at about 9 PM (local time) and, as always, I had gone past the security checkpoint and had pulled into the dock. I was getting out of my truck when I saw movement out of the corner of my eye. I looked up and saw what looked like a person who appeared to be crouched down next to a parked truck. My first thought was that someone was taking a leak over by the fence which can get you into a lot of trouble, so I whistled at them to tell them there are restrooms right inside the door. When I whistled, this person turned their head and I saw bright orange eyes looking right back at me.
I grew up in the south, not too far from Baton Rouge, Louisiana and there’s been many a nights as a boy that we’ve gone out and shined our flashlights out over the water only to see the eyes of an alligator reflecting the light. Those eyes, that’s what they look like, the eyes of an alligator at night. This sent a shiver down my spine. It’s Chicago and it’s the middle of winter and there are no gators for at damn near 1000 miles. What I saw next though must of made me turn whiter than a ghost because this thing with the glowing orange eyes stood up and must have been 10 inches taller than me. Not only that, but a few seconds later it unfolded what looked like wings as he had straightened out his arms. This thing looked right at me and it felt like he could read my mind, my very soul which made me believe that this was a demon. It reminded me of the stories my grandmother used to tell me of the “Rougarou”. I thought of those stories as nothing more than fairy tales, used to scare us into minding our elders. But here I was staring at something right out of those tales.
This thing looked at me for a second or two more and then leaped over the fence behind it and was gone in a few seconds. I must have just stood there frozen in place for at least a minute before I finally started to move. I was left speechless and scared out of my wits. I believe that I’m a reasonable God-fearing man, raised to not harm anyone and to not make up any outrageous tales. But I know what I saw that night was flesh and blood and as real as I’m standing here. I had not heard anything about these things being seen around the airport. It was not until I told people at the facility what I had just seen that multiple people had told me that they were seen quite often around the airport and that many of them had seen something or another similar to what I had seen."
NOTE: This is at least the second reported sighting at the USPS sorting facility at O'Hare International Airport. Any updates will be added. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
You can call me directly at
410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon Strickler
