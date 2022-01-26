'Lizard Man' Makes Night Time Visit to Nevada Family

A Nevada woman and her son receive a night time visitor, an apparent 'Lizard Man' that seemed to be searching for an item that the teen had stolen from its cave lair.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
In 1977, a woman in Henderson, Nevada, 'CH,' claimed that her 13-year-old son and friends had gone out to explore in the area of Black Mountain, which has many scattered abandoned mines and caves. They hiked out across the desert landscape and climbed the foothills of the mountain until he found a cave. The narrow entrance forced them to crawl on their stomachs, using their pocket flashlights to chase back the oppressive darkness within, and they eventually came to a circular room about 9 feet across. There they found a pit in the ground, which had a crude ladder. As they explored the room, they heard what sounded like voices and the far-off humming of some sort of machinery.
Looking around further, they apparently came across a rusty metal door deeper in an adjacent tunnel, with a rod of some sort lying nearby, which seemed to be made of some kind of aluminum-like material and with engravings on the side. As they examined the rod and the strange doorway, they heard guttural voices approaching and decided to hurry to the entrance from which they had come, taking the bizarre rod with them. As they approached the entrance, they then heard what sounded like the door they had seen creaking open, after which there was a ominous growl as a greenish humanoid creature began to emerge from the cave. The boys then turned and ran as fast as they could from this place, later telling CH about the strange incident and showing her the rod they had found.
It seems the lizard man creature apparently wanted it back. That evening as the boys slept, something very strange happened. CH would recount of the sequence of surreal events:
"It must have been around two in the morning when my son shook me whispering harshly that someone was trying to get into his bedroom window. I hoped it was just a nightmare, or his nerves were still on edge. Quietly we slipped into his bedroom and listened to the sounds of scraping at the window edge! He was not mistaken. In the light of the moon I could make out the silhouette head and shoulders of a man. I was alone with my four kids, no husband to protect us, so I grabbed my flashlight; suddenly tossed the curtains open to face the man. There was a glare from the flashlight on the window, but past the glare I could clearly see a large head with ridges on the top, other ridges on his cheekbones, and the glow of golden eyes.
My son and I stood still, unmoving, both fear and shock kept us frozen. The Lizard Man didn’t move either his hand still poised in his attempt pry the window open. He hand was large, with webbed rough, gnarly looking fingers, with powerful claws. After a couple minutes, not seconds, but long agonized minutes with our hearts pounding I knew I had to do something. One hand still holding the flashlight beam on his face and my eyes still locked into those golden eyes, I fumbled around in the dark with my other hand, hoping to find something to use as a weapon, is needed. He glanced at my hand, looked back into my eyes. He turned his head a little, as if he was asking a question, he slightly opened his lipless mouth, displaying four of his pointed teeth, and suddenly he turned and ran off into the desert."
She would later surmise that the bizarre creature had come for its rod, and so she and her husband, and son, decided that they would return it to the cave, in order to avoid another encounter. They hiked all the way out to the area where the boys said they had found it and put the object by the cave entrance. According to the report, they just left it there and headed back, and there is no further mention of what happened after that or if the irate Lizard Man came for them again or not.
NOTE: This account came to me 'as is.' The contributor did not offer any other information or evidence. Lon
