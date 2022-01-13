Thursday, January 13, 2022

'I Have Fathered 60 Alien Hybrids,' Claims New Jersey Man

An artist, David Huggins, has claimed that he lost his virginity to an alien woman called 'Crescent,' which began a lifetime of extraterrestrial sexual interaction. He has fathered many half-human, half-alien children, and has shown off paintings with weird hybrid babies he claims are his.

‘I just lay down on the ground and she got on top of me. I have no idea why me. I just don’t know,’ he says of his first encounter with the voluptuous Crescent, as a 17-year-old young man growing up in rural Georgia. ‘I don’t know much, but I do know for sure I lost my virginity to an extraterrestrial woman.’

Huggins claims he was first abducted by aliens aged eight, but that his relationship with the sultry alien took off later. Huggins claims he also met little hairy aliens, grey aliens, and insectoid aliens, with who he did not have sex.

Huggins is not the only one to claim such experiences, which haunt people from childhood onwards. In his book 'Communion,' Whitley Strieber famously described being abducted by aliens who inserted a 1-foot long anal probe inside him. It seemed to be a living entity, so when it was taken out he was surprised to see it was a mechanical device. Many of these types of cases came to light in the 1960s but were largely ignored by ufologists, who just wanted to prove that UFOs were robot craft from outer space. Alien encounters and abductions only began being seriously considered and researched in the 1970s.

In this period, the case of Antonio Villas Boas was the most interesting. As he claimed that he was dragged inside a flying saucer and forced to have sexual intercourse with a beautiful alien woman. When he left, she pointed at her stomach, at him, and then at the sky, implying she would have his child somewhere in outer space.

Experiencer David Eckhart has also claimed that female extraterrestrials transported themselves into his bedroom at night, quickly straddling him while he was intimately engaged with his human partner. This encounter and others is detailed in the book 'Alien Disclosure: Experiencers Expose Reality.' To some ufologists, these reports and many other similar cases seem to indicate that the aliens have been conducting a hybrid breeding program, for what purpose we can only imagine.

70-year-old Huggins lives in Hoboken, New Jersey, and claims to have fathered 60 alien children. He knew that this was necessary to create hybrids of humans and aliens, but he was not sure that this did not prevent the girl from another galaxy from truly falling in love with him.

Read more at:

The Actuality of Alien / Human Hybrids 

The Villa Santina Close Encounter 

Ufology in the Sensational Seventies: Saucers, Science, Space and Secrecy 

Sex, Aliens and Humans...Let's Talk

If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments



Bucks County Paranormal Investigations follows professional jazz pianist and composer and paranormal investigator Eric Mintel and his team as they explore the rich history and mysteries of our nations most haunted hot spots.

Pianist Eric Mintel has played for 2 Presidents (Clinton and Obama) has performed over 10 times at the Kennedy Center, performed a special concert at the United Nations in NYC, is written up in many publications both news paper and magazines and is a protégés of jazz legend pianist Dave Brubeck.

Each exciting episode is filled with undiscovered clues which the team reveals to the public and then unravel and put the paranormal puzzle pieces together.

Each week the team of Eric Mintel, fellow jazz musician / co lead investigator Dave Antonow, medium Dominic Sattele, spirit medium Karen T. Hluchan investigate claims of some long standing mysteries like ghosts, full bodied apparitions, UFO encounters Bigfoot evidence Dog Man and many more monsters that have long baffled and peaked the public’s interest.  The teams main goal is to search out and explain their finding with shocking results!

BCPI captures the high strangeness that accompanies each investigation whether it’s a disembodied voice to a translucent orb, a full body apparition, evidence of Bigfoot, or footage of UFO’s. BCPI Investigates it all! Excitement, serious investigation and high energy.

Join us this Friday, January 14th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT -  Watch LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel or at Beyond Explanation on Facebook

Listen to our podcasts at the 'Beyond Explanation' YouTube channel

Download our podcasts at the Arcane Radio Podbean site

-----


Because of recent revelations involving the winged humanoids (The Unseen Ones), we are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us at
410-241-5974
or at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - Thanks. Lon

Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.

You can call me directly at

410-241-5974

Thanks. Lon Strickler

If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments

*****

Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon

**********

PURCHASE NOW

PURCHASE NOW!

PURCHASE NOW!

**********

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

The U.K.’s Mysterious Alien Big Cat Phenomenon: Paranormal?

Tales of Witches, Hauntings, and the Psychic Witch Hunter of Scotland

A UFO Saga Worthy of Nothing Less Than Hollywood Treatment!

Naples, Florida man can’t explain what he saw flying over Naples Beach

Look up! A 'potentially hazardous' asteroid will safely zip by Earth on Jan. 18

Lon Strickler - Spaced Out Radio - 1/10/2022

Lon Strickler - Enter on the 'Paranormal Portal' - 1/8/2022

ARCANE RADIO | Seth Breedlove - Filmmaker, Small Town Monsters - 'Lake Michigan Mothman' & 'On the Trail of Bigfoot: The Discovery'

Become An ARCANE RADIO Patron

Click for ARCANE RADIO Podcasts

Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

UPDATED: Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website

CLAUDIA GRANGER'S EarthStar Talk YouTube Channel

Join CLAUDIA GRANGER'S EarthStar Talk Facebook Group - Ask Her Your Questions


Donate to 'Phantoms & Monsters' at PayPal





CLICK FOR PODCASTS
BECOME AN ARCANE RADIO PATRON





This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved




Posted by at
Labels: , , ,