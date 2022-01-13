Hikers Experience High Strangeness Along the Trail

Three separate hiker accounts in which each experiencer became disoriented by a sudden strange fog that descends along the trail. Included are intense anxiety, delusions, and lost time.
I recently received the following accounts:
“I had an experience while hiking the Appalachian Trail. I was hiking alone, coming back from an overnighter. Well, it was supposed to be for two nights, but the first night was enough for me.
At one point in the middle of the night, I felt like my whole tent was coming down on me. Even though my tent was colored green, there was a red tint, something like a red light off a headlamp. It was very sudden and I heard like a grunt and fell right back asleep. I don't know what it was. I just kind of brushed it off the next morning. It was so sudden and everything happen so quickly that it was just like a bad dream.
Well, after a morning rain shower while eating my breakfast, I decided to pack up and hike back to my car. When it stopped raining, I got my things together and left. I was about 10 miles away from my car hiking some steep rocky terrain. About halfway into it, there was this deep fog that settled in. It just kind of happened. I was standing there engulfed in fog.
Now the AT is well marked so I had my bearings straight, but no matter what direction you looked the fog made everything look like it was moving away from you. The intensity of the dense forest slowly moving away from you was a very ominous feeling. However, when I looked back from where I came from, it was clear and welcoming. Like it was drawing me back. On top of that, I kept trying to convince myself to go back. "Oh well you didn't see that one waterfall." "It's only few miles that way." "Did you pack your car keys?" "If you stop now and turn back, you can still make back to your car." And these thoughts will fester, so I checked my bag for keys, knowing damn well I packed them.
I ignored the thoughts and the ever-growing intense fog surrounding me. I hiked on and on, thinking I'm starting to walk in circles, even though I'm walking the beaten path. Finally, as I reach an opening, the fog lifted. I get a sense of calm. "You made it," I said to myself. I'm not sure if it was just anxiety that had me thinking like that, but I know what I felt and saw. The fog was so intense the direction I needed to go and every step I took, it only looked as though the forest and trail kept getting more distant. But as I looked behind me the trail was fine and inviting. Very crazy experience to say the least.
I have hike around that area often, first time I ever had an experience like that. Intense paranoia and hallucinations. I haven't been to that area since.” MW
-----
“My friends went hiking in The Yunque in Puerto Rico. And they tell of a story that happened while there.
About two hours into their hike three of them were ahead while two were behind. The three ahead noticed that the two behind were suddenly very quiet and they didn’t feel or hear them walking anymore. They looked behind them and they didn’t see them. They went back a few yards and they saw the couple just walking around in circles. They began calling out to them for a few minutes, but they never stopped to look at them, and just kept circling and throwing their arms up in the air like they were swatting flies or bugs or something. The three decided to walk closer to them and reach out to grab their arm and it felt really cold and suddenly they stopped and looked at them. When they asked them what were they doing they said, “What do you mean? Did you not notice all the fog?”
It turns out that no one else noticed a very thick fog around them except for the couple. They couldn’t see anything in front of them, because they stated that the fog was so thick and cold. They said they couldn’t see the trees anymore or the three people ahead of them. And all they saw was the thick fog and felt cold. There was nothing else around and they were trying to walk away from the fog but couldn’t. Almost as though it was holding them in place. No one else noticed it. When my friend reached out to touch them it all just faded instantly.
I don’t know what’s in that wilderness, but I’m in no way trying to find out either. It’s creepy. To me, it feels like the forest is alive.” JL
-----
“This is gonna sound crazy, but I hope there’s someone else who experienced this.
I went to Yosemite National Park to visit in the fall of 2018 and I decided to take a hike alone. It was around 9 am when I started the trail. Along the way I started to feel uneasy, then incredibly serene, thoughtless, just peaceful out of no where. A thick fog fell over the path I was walking and as I was walking it seemed to get thick and thicker. I sat for about what I felt was 30-40 minutes and because of the fog it was difficult to see. But I’m not a first time hiker there, so I knew my route back.
When I got back to the start of the trail (which was only an hour back) it was 6:30 pm! All my calls and texts started to influx at the same time as if I had no service. There was NO WAY I spent that many hours on that hike.
To this day I have no idea what happened. Did I have delusions or did something unexplainable just happened.” LM
