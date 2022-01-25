God’s Celestial Ambassador: The Life and Times of Dr. Frank E. Stranges - Part XXIV - (Ufology & the U.S. Government)

God’s Celestial Ambassador: The Life and Times of Dr. Frank E. Stranges - Part XXIV
By Raymond A. Keller, PhD, a.k.a. “Cosmic Ray,” the author of the international awards-winning Venus Rising Series, published by Headline Books and available on Amazon.com, while supplies last.
Venus Rising: A Concise History of the Second Planet
Final Countdown: Rockets to Venus
Lady Columba Venus Revelations
Flying Saucers and the Venus Legacy
Divergent Voices in Ufology
Southern California evangelist, Dr. Frank E. Stranges, publicly declared at his many lectures in 1965, while introducing his then newest book, Danger from the Stars: A Warning (Venice, California: International Evangelism Crusade), that, “Since 1945, it has been my self-appointed task to investigate all avenues of the flying saucer mystery.”
To this end, the reverend doctor had collected countless newspaper accounts of unusual reports of aerial phenomena, to include UFO occupant sightings. Dr. Frank was looking for patterns. What he discovered was that, “There is definitely two sides to this research coin. There is an untold side of this great mystery, a side that goes unchallenged. This is a thought-provoking side that I would like to strike head on. Let us not be deceived by those who would dwell in half-truths and flowering speeches, phony prophecies and fraudulent predictions. There is far too much evidence that literally screams for attention and investigation.”
It soon became apparent to Dr. Frank and his followers that the increase in paranormal events and UFO encounters around the world, and the emerging nature of some of these, was not consistent with the “peace speeches” then being made by the majority of the learned contactee speakers on the UFO circuit across the nation, but particularly in the reverend’s adopted state of California. Such an examination of history reveals that not much has changed on the UFO scene. There still remain some contactees and ufologists, like Dr. Steven Greer, who keep on insisting that all UFO occupants visiting our world are kindly disposed toward we human beings. But nothing could be further from the truth.
The pattern that Dr. Frank discovered in some of the reports that he had analyzed was one of “violence, suspicion and deliberate interference.” Since this was far from the Plan of God for the direct benefit of humankind on Earth, the evangelist felt impelled to issue a voice of warning across the land. Dr. Frank realized that not all of the “extraterrestrials,” so-called, visiting our planet had the purest intentions, as did his friend Venusian Commander Valiant Thor or any of his crew.
As a minister of the Gospel, Dr. Frank was well aware that his greatest foe was Satan, the “Prince of the Powers of the Air” (Ephesians 2:2, KJV), the mightiest of the fallen angels. Of course, this same New Testament book of Ephesians also has the Apostle Paul’s admonition to the early saints, and to us in these end times, that, “Our warfare is not against mortals” (6:11-13, KJV). There was definitely a dark side to the UFO question which could only be understood in the light of Bible revelations. “Then and only then,” affirmed the reverend doctor, can we hope to understand to the point of finding a satisfactory solution.” There were definitely minions of Satan involved in some of the more aggressive UFOs, these being the manipulations of demons, devils, the manifestations of black magic and witchcraft, and evil spirits, generally.
Is Satan behind some UFO sightings and UFO occupant encounters? Artwork source: Fortean Times.
United States Government and Flying Saucers
Project Sign, referred to in the media outlets of the late 1940s as “Project Saucer,” was an official United States government study of the so-called “flying saucers” undertaken by the then newly created United States Air Force (USAF) and active for most of 1948. It was the precursor to Project Grudge and subsequently Project Bluebook. The initial opinion of those involved with the project was that the saucers were most likely sophisticated Soviet aircraft, although some researchers suggested that they might be spacecraft from other worlds. Outside of the genre of science fiction, this constituted the first application of the extraterrestrial hypothesis (ETH) to the UFO enigma. Within two short years of the closing of Project Sign, Air Force Intelligence analysts were convinced that some of the UFOs clearly demonstrated the capability of engaging in “controlled maneuvers;” and by 1953, a secret panel of scientists, convened at the Pentagon by request of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), asked the Air Force to quadruple its budget for UFO investigations and to level with the American people concerning their startling conclusion that at least a small portion of these mysterious objects might indeed be interplanetary spaceships conveying visitors to our world from an advanced civilization in outer space. This group of scientists, when its existence was finally acknowledged, came to be known as the Robertson Panel.
Apparently, the brass at the Air Force never got the memo from the Robertson Panel, for during the remainder of the decade of the 1950s they continued, through official censorship, ridicule and misinformation, to push the message that “flying saucers do not exist.” For the most part, however, the public at large was not buying the Air Force line. There were abundant radar and visual sightings of UFOs by qualified observers, UFO photos and movies, military jet pursuits of flying saucers and even the recovery of “angel hair” or “fallen fragments” from these mysterious objects that managed to make their way onto the headlines of major newspapers, as well as radio and television broadcasts. On Christmas Eve of 1959, however, this situation dramatically changed.
Situation Report: UFOs as “Serious Business”
“But now the situation has changed,” opined Dr. Frank; further explaining that, “For on 24 December 1959, in a Technical Intelligence Group Air Force Brief issued by the Inspector General to Operations and Training Commands, the UFOs are called ‘serious business’ after almost twelve years of telling the public repeatedly that there were no such things as flying saucers. The press and news media, for the most part, have mirrored the publicly expressed opinions of the Air Force over the same period, but now were quick to see the ‘sudden change’ in the Air Force policy. On Capitol Hill, many senators and congressmen were beginning to ask for ‘open hearings’ on the subject. Armed Forces Censorship Regulations JANAP 146-B, General Public CIRVIS Report, were keeping the military mum on the subject, at least until they were discharged or retired from active duty.”
In the interim period, the CIA carried on its own censorship of the strange flying objects on behalf of the Air Force. Also, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the other branches of the Armed Services, the Civilian Defense Directors across all national regions, the Moon Watch teams and the Ground Observer Corps were all asked to relay information on UFO sightings and encounters to the Air Force for urgent action.
Some Aliens Demonstrate Hostility
While Dr. Frank firmly believed that, “The true flying saucers were real, ageless and worldwide, appearing in periodic cycles of time with hundreds of landings recorded in history and having an outer space origin,” the Air Force brass finally announced in 1957 that “UFOs are serious business.” The intrepid evangelist surmised that the upper echelon Air Force personnel were pushed into the proverbial “corner,” so to speak, in making that statement, primarily because, “Some flying saucers are hostile.” Dr. Frank explained that, “The fear of panic is the chief reason behind the present international censorship and conspiracy on the subject. In addition, these objects are a threat to the defense of our country and others in the world; and these in the present and future space race. That is why flying saucers are being censored, chased and imitated and investigated by many of the major countries of the world at the present time. I honestly believe,” he continued, “that the people of the world have a right to know about the dangers that they face and are being educated, but too slowly to the fact, that someone, somewhere, many years ago accomplished space travel, while we all were in the stage of just talking about it and perhaps ignorantly joking about the subject.”
*****
In Part XXV we will follow Cosmic Ray in exploring Dr. Frank E. Stranges’ examination of those UFO reports demonstrating some degree of hostility toward humans and humanity’s progress. Dr. Stranges offers us the proof that the celestial battles between angels and demons continues on our plane of the space-time continuum.
Come out and meet Dr. Raymond A. Keller, a.k.a. “Cosmic Ray,” world-recognized authority on the planet Venus and author of seven international awards-winning UFO books, at the Corner of the Sky Books and Beyond, located at 2151 Broadview Rd., in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood of Cleveland, on Saturday, January 29, anytime between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon