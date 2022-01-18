God’s Celestial Ambassador: The Life and Times of Dr. Frank E. Stranges - Part XXIII (Reaper & Fallen Angels)

God’s Celestial Ambassador: The Life and Times of Dr. Frank E. Stranges - Part XXIII
Category Three: Reaper Angels
The prominent Southern California evangelist Dr. Frank E. Stranges draws our attention to Mark 13:27 (KJV): “And then shall He send His angels and they shall gather together His elect from the four winds, from the uttermost part of the Earth to the uttermost part of the Heavens.” In some Christian churches, this scripture would be interpreted as a reference to the so-called “rapture,” although that word itself does not appear in the pages of the Bible. In the parlance of New Age circles, this statement by the Gospel writer Mark may be seen as an allusion to a process of planetary ascension, where the elect ones are physically removed from the Earth with the help of celestial beings from throughout the Cosmos. The way Dr. Frank sees it, however, is that the celestial or extraterrestrial beings that the New Agers are looking for to arrive on Earth and “pull our chestnuts out of the fire” by whisking us away to some other world, so to speak, in these latter days, are these very angels referred to by Mark in the cited quotation.
Wrote Dr. Frank in Danger from the Stars: A Warning (1965), on page 2, “There has mistakenly been a ‘calling together’ of God’s elect from the ends of the Universe. It is the opinion of this writer that races of beings, yet undetermined, are presently soaring their way to this planet in direct fulfillment of the scriptures. One scientist stated that the fastest a man could travel through space was the speed of light, that being 186,000 miles per second. Light as we know it, is the imponderable agent by which objects are rendered visible by their action on the retina. Then again, please consider that our Sun is a small star. If we consider the twenty brightest stars in the sky, our Sun would be the least luminous. The star which is nearest to the Sun is called Alpha Centauri. It is a little more than four light years from the Sun and is about one-third brighter than the Sun.
“The next nearest star among the twenty brightest is Sirius, which is eight light years from the Sun and thirty times brighter. Then we would have to go out into space eleven light years to find Procyon, which is about seven times brighter than the Sun. Vega is twenty-seven light years from the Sun and sixty-three times more luminous. In order to take in all twenty of the brightest stars, we would have to go as far as five hundred and forty light years into space, where we would find Rigel, which is twenty-one thousand times more luminous than the Sun.”
Dr. Frank, in summing up the immensity of space in just our local neighborhood of the Milky Way galaxy, noted that, “These distances become somewhat fantastic when you consider that one light year is 5,800,000,000,000 miles.” For the angelic forces assembling from all of the far-off worlds, member planets in the Galactic Confederation of Light, to come to Earth, arriving at the same time to help us escape a prophesied apocalypse, would require the application of technology capable of overcoming the barriers imposed by time and space, or the science of physics as we presently understand it. From the perspective of an average denizen of Earth, such an advanced scientific application might be viewed as pure “magic.”
Blessing of Mind Flight
The reverend, in light of the aforementioned information, invites us to consider the power of Mind Flight as one possibly alternative used by the angels in overcoming the alleged “cosmic speed limit” imposed by the speed of light. Dr. Frank explained, “Mind Flight would automatically eliminate the necessity of time or speed in space flight. I firmly believe, that in time, we will even achieve this great experience.”
New Day Coming
Dr. Frank also elaborated on some of the other improved conditions we can expect on our now beleaguered planet: “At the proper time, the Earth will be reaped. Crime and evil will be removed, once and forever. The joy of humankind will be completely fulfilled, and you, my dear friend, will play an important role in this great series of events are shortly to take place. You, who have elected to walk in light and truth, will be the recipient of these many-fold blessings because you have been found worthy.”
Reaping Angel at the United Nations
Dr. Frank E. Stranges wondered if, perhaps, one of God’s reaper angels addressed the United Nations sometime around the start of the Cold War between the United States and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. In his Danger from the Stars book, page 3, the evangelist provides a copy of a radio script broadcast by commentator Paul Harvey over the stations of the American Broadcasting System on Christmas evening of 1950. The alleged words of the stranger were furnished to Harvey by the recording secretary at Lake Success on the occasion of a special session of the United Nations Political Committee, just a short time prior to his broadcast. Harvey concluded his over-the-air report with the words, “I have quoted the message precisely, adding nothing!”
American radio broadcast legend Paul Harvey (1918-2009).
Photo Source: Chicago Tribune.
Paul Harvey’s Report
There was a special session of the United Nations Political Committee summoned at Lake Success by its chairman. In the recess of the Security Council, many nations were represented by their chief delegates. Such was the true in the case of the United States, where Mr. Austin sat for Mr. Dulles, who was likewise present. The United Kingdom was represented by Jebb, sitting for Younger. Vishinsky sat for the Soviet. Such was the unusual nature of this suddenly summoned session, that the rows, six deep, around the perimeter of the Committee Room Twelve, were empty.
No photographers were allowed on the floor as the delegates filed in. Certain members of the Recording Secretariate were seated in the glassed-in Translation Loft, which is accessible only by a stair in the outside hall. The doors were closed between nine and twelve minutes after seven. No one could have entered the floor of Committee Room Twelve before the doors were closed without showing his credentials, or being otherwise identified. None could have entered after the doors were closed without being seen by the guards in the hall outside. They said they say, “No one.” Yet the meeting had barely been called to order, first in English, then in French, when a tall man rose to his feet from one of the chairs behind the chairman. A hush came over the oval table; and Sir Benegal Rau, presiding, thinking at first all eyes were on him, was nudged by a chair secretary. He then turned to follow their stare to the face of the stranger who stood behind him. His first inclination was to signal a guard. This was a closed session of the Committee! It had been plainly summoned as such. Instead, Mr. Rau addressed the man: “You sir! Would you plainly identify your delegation’s affiliation?”
The lean man was dressed in the attire of the East, not uncommon at Lake Success. He wore sandals and was bearded (the beard well groomed). His lips parted to speak; and the last hubbub on the floor was suddenly stilled. With a soft, compelling voice that seemed, though without the benefit of microphone, somehow to fill the whole room, he said:
“I have many things to say and to judge of you. I will utter things which have been kept secret from the foundations of the world. And ye shall know the truth!”
So still had the room suddenly become, that one could hear the asthmatic breathing of a fat aide completely across the windowless chamber.
“Why are you, sir?” Mr. Rau demanded. He had meant to say, “Who are you?” but was momentarily flustered.
The stranger answered:
“There is an evil which I have seen under the Sun, and it is common among men. With their tongues they have used deceit. The poison of asps is under their lips. And the way of peace they have not known.”
A ruffle went through the room. The delegate from Belgium beckoned and, being recognized, requested: “Let this man speak. He is here. Let him speak!”
“May I question the witness?” interrupted Vishinsky; but his wit went unheeded from the floor. He fidgeted.
Mr. Rau, testing the stranger, spoke: “Represented here is a great nation which keeps itself apart from the rest of us. I fear they will move shortly to silence you, too.”
But the calm, poised man replied: “Every one that doeth evil, hates the light. They make clean the outside of the cup, and of the platter, but within they are full of extortion and excess. The axe is laid unto the root of such trees!”
Mr. Vishinsky, stern and unsmiling, now spoke; but it was a long moment before the translation came: “The Soviet delegation will not listen to the ravings of this warmonger. This interruption is, no doubt, some carefully planned and poorly executed plot to depict the Soviet as the aggressor in a war which we have no part! Is it any wonder communism in Korea opposes these imperialists?” He snapped his spectacles from his nose, and with them, indicated in the direction of the United States delegation.
The stranger spoke more sharply now: “Foolish and unlearned questions avoid, knowing that they do gender strife. If a man strives for masteries, then he is not crowned, except he strives lawfully. The days shall come upon thee….,” and he looked squarely at Vishinsky, “that thine enemies shall cast a trench about thee, and compass thee round, and keep thee on every side, and shall utterly destroy thee!”
“But,” interrupted the chairman, “you have not touched on the purpose for which this meeting was called. What about Korea? Where have we erred there?”
Came the answer: “If the good men of the house had known in what watch the thief would come, he would have watched, and would not have suffered his house to be broken up. But while men slept, his enemy came, and sowed tares among the wheat, and went his way.”
Mr. Jebb for the United Kingdom offered: “I think what we all fear most is that any of us may be next.”
And the visitor, still standing, replied: “When a strong man, armed, keeps his palace, his goods are in peace.”
Mr. Austin was waving the small flag which marked his place and his request for recognition was granted. “In the United States, we are hosts to enemies within our own house. Agents they are of another government, who plead mercy, saying they are loyal to our government as well.”
The man of gentle grace had raised his hand, as if to hasten the question. “No man can serve two masters, for either he will hate the one and love the other; or else he will hold to the one and despise the other. Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation!”
Painting by Harry Anderson, “Jesus at the United Nations” (1960).
“But,” said Mr. Austin, “they use our own laws, our own courts, our own freedom to outwit us!” The question came back to him: “How can one enter into a strong man’s house and spoil his goods except he first binds the strong man?”
Pursuing his point, Mr. Austin went on: “These among us say they intend to only after our government, by peaceful means….”
Less patient now, the visitor interrupted: “They that be whole need not a physician, but they that are sick!”
The uninvited speaker turned toward Mr. Austin and Mr. Dulles. “There is none righteous among you, not one. I know they words; that thou art neither hot nor cold. Because thou sayest: ‘I am rich, and increased with goods, and have need of nothing;’ and thou know not that thou art wretched. Beware, lest ye also, being led away with the error of the wicked, fall from your own steadfastness!”
Procedure was forgotten now! The representative from France spoke out: “This same enemy is within my country! He demonstrates against our Assembly, antagonizing in our courts.”
“Scatter thou the people that delight in war,” the man replied. “Put them in mind to be subject to principalities and powers; to obey magistrates; to be ready to every good work; to be not brawlers, but gentle, showing all meekness unto all.”
Mr. Rau rose from his chair, and turning said: “We came here to place the blame for our unrest; and you have given each of us a share. What is it, then, that we should do? Abandon our efforts to seek peace?”
To this he answered: “Let things be done decently and in order. Be sober and diligent. Depart from evil and do good. Execute ye judgment and righteousness; and deliver the spoiled out of the hand of the oppressor. It is impossible but that offences will come; but woe unto him through whom they come! Seek peace. Pursue it; and increase your faith. Faith hath subdued kingdoms, wrought righteousness, obtained promises and stopped the mouths of lions!”
“You make all this seem so infinitely simple,” said Mr. Rau. “Many righteous men,” replied the stranger, “have desired to hear these things which ye hear, and have not heard them.”
“It is not customary,” Mr. Rau smiled, “for us to hear wisdom from outside our own chambers.”
His guest, unsmiling, warned: “Be then not forgetful to entertain strangers; for thereby some have entertained angels unawares!”
Sir Benegal Rau turned to the assemblage. “There is no further purpose in this meeting. This has answered all questions. And to you, sir, we thank you. If you would only write these things which you have spoken, if you would only put such wisdom in a book for all to see….”
It was at this moment that the visitor’s eyes flashed sudden anger. “It is in a book, your Holy Bible!” Then the anger faded and the eyes were calm again, and somehow sad; and he walked to the door, which was opened for him. And none on the outside saw him leave.
In World History, there are literally thousands of instances that directly relate to humankind’s relentless struggle against the invisible as well as the visible forces of evil.
Paul Gustave Dore’s illustration in John Milton’s Paradise Lost of the Archangel Michael leading the righteous band of angels in casting the rebellious angels out of Heaven. This is one of 50 illustrations (taken from woodcuts) completed in 1866 for inclusion in Milton’s opus 1667 opus.
Category Four: Fallen Angels
Dr. Frank E. Stranges introduced this wicked category of angels in the following manner: “In this modern age, when all thoughts along this vein seek a level called ‘modern interpretation,’ the convenient manner with which to handle this problem is to ‘deny its existence.’ Therefore, you succeed in performing a dual service to the evil forces: One, by placing your head in the sand, you cannot warn your brother or sister, because ignorance is bliss; and two, by denying its existence, you add height to their stature, not to make mention of their power and influence.”
The Southern California evangelist, after a lifetime of pondering the scriptures, arrived at the conclusion that God, in His plan for the ages, granted Satan the power of free will; but that this once mighty angel usurped his privilege and was ousted from the Heavenly Realms along with one-third of the angels who had unfortunately decided to take up their lot with him. For Dr. Frank, it was sad that, “Regardless of foolish and unlearned teachers, totally limited by human understanding and Earthly wisdom, there has been a war waging in the Earth, on the Earth and around the Earth. The human family has been prey to the awfulness of the attacks of Satanic forces. His army is Legion. Many individual evil spirits have been following the strict instructions of their master, Satan. His army is thoroughly organized and fully trained to combat and finally destroy the human race.”
Of the advent of the flying saucers, piloted by angels, Dr. Frank fervently believed that it was for the overall “benefit of humankind.” However, it did leave a door open for some of the fallen angels to also visit our world and wreak havoc here. “No one in his right mind can state,” opined Dr. Frank, “without fear of objection or challenge, that the Almighty will allow the advent of the flying saucers to help humans on one hand, and destroy them on the other. In brief, God is not the author of confusion, but rather the God of Peace, Harmony and Great Joy.” In other words, while the fallen angels are allowed to tempt and try us for a season, we can be assured that the goodly angels have the forces of evil in check until the appointed Great Day of the Lord.
*****
In Part XXIV we will follow Cosmic Ray in exploring Dr. Frank E. Stranges’ examination of the facts about angels, good and bad, and their connection to the appearance of the enigmatic flying saucers in our skies.
