God’s Celestial Ambassador: The Life and Times of Dr. Frank E. Stranges - Part XXII (Angels)

God’s Celestial Ambassador: The Life and Times of Dr. Frank E. Stranges - Part XXII
By Raymond A. Keller, PhD, a.k.a. “Cosmic Ray,” the author of the international awards-winning Venus Rising Series, published by Headline Books and available on Amazon.com, while supplies last.
Venus Rising: A Concise History of the Second Planet
Final Countdown: Rockets to Venus
Lady Columba Venus Revelations
Flying Saucers and the Venus Legacy
Ministry of Angels
Dr. Frank E. Stranges’ meeting with the Venusian Commander Valiant Thor in the Pentagon convinced him of the reality of extraterrestrial beings and their supernatural capabilities. Now the reverend knew the answer to the question posed by the Prophet Isaiah countless generations ago, “Who are these who fly from cloud to cloud as doves to their nests?” (Isaiah 60:8, KJV). And now, for the benefit of us all in these contemporary times, or “latter days,” Dr. Frank provides some unique answers to the questions we have all been asking: Who are these, who walk among us undetected as men and women? Who are these “visitors” who have been spoken to and spoken about in private homes, in automobiles, behind locked doors marked TOP SECRET in government buildings, at UFO club meetings, conventions, etc.? In the Southern California evangelist’s 1965 booklet, Danger from the Stars: A Warning (Venice, California: International Evangelism Crusade), Dr. Stranges wrote, “After careful research and examination of all the facts, I am convinced that we of planet Earth have been host to generations of interstellar friends, brothers and sisters, call them what you will. But in reality, created beings whose mission is to help humankind to help us find that which is lacking tremendously since the Garden of Eden, to help each individual find her or himself, to help humankind assume their proper place in the universe, and above all, to help humankind reap the rich blessings of health, happiness and eternal life.”
Of these beings like Valiant Thor, that have a human appearance, Dr. Frank was convinced that they are not “mere humans,” like ourselves, but angelic creatures, not subject to that which drives men and women of Earth into wrong and ultimately destructive patterns of thinking. The exalted beings have not fallen into the base state of humankind, as we find ourselves in today. Rather, these entities are in a position to lend assistance to us when the occasion should arise. Angelologists, those who study angels and their missions on Earth, assert that this trend has been very evident down through the ages of recorded human history. Of these angels, Dr. Frank noted that we should, “Bear in mind that these beings can travel with or without what we call ‘flying saucers.’ These conveyances are merely a ‘sign.’ Such signs have been utilized even through Biblical days. Examples include the Flying Roll, the Wheel Within a Wheel, Cloud by Day and Pillar of Fire by Night, Fiery Chariot, etc. These vehicles were signs in the heavens to those who believed, and disbelieved, alike.”
Classifications of Angels
Dr. Frank E. Stranges believed that our “visitors,” so-called, could be categorized into four classifications, these being Ministering Angels, Guardian Angels, Angel Reapers and Fallen Angels. Because of their advanced intelligence, these beings are fully adaptable to any social environment they may find themselves in on Earth, and are capable of speaking any language on our planet with a high degree of fluency. By comparison, the average human being is considered “unlearned,” at least insofar as concerns the true reality of life, as it is, on other planets of our solar system and beyond. But thanks to the intervention of Valiant Thor and other angels, the reverend asserted that, “Humans are learning, fast.” Now let us turn our attention to these four categories of angels, where we shall examine some of their characteristics and traits.
Daniel in the Lion’s Den (Daniel, Chapter 6): God’s ministering angels have always been working behind the scenes to protect His people on Earth. Painting from Church of Christ in Sanford, North Carolina.
Category One: Ministering Angels
Dr. Frank E. Stranges would always turn to the Bible for illumination regarding celestial beings. In Hebrews 1:14 (KJV), he found the following: “Are they not all ministering angels, spirits sent forth to minister to them who shall be heirs of salvation?” And to Dr. Frank’s understanding, the word “minister” is interpreted as, “an agent entrusted with the direction of affairs of state, or of the individual.” Naturally, he assumed, with the great pressures exerted on all of us in these precarious times, we all need such help. For example, most of us can recall times when we have been involved in certain dangerous situations, but were spared under mysterious circumstances. Even going back to our childhood memories, we can remember moments of stress where help in the way of confidence and strength came pouring into us from some unknown source. “In reality,” explained the reverend, “these were times when you were unconsciously receiving help from your ministering angel. Now the time has come for you to fully realize that these beings are revealing themselves more and more, even visibly. We are not nor have we ever been, alone in this universe.”
One such ministering agent on Earth was Valiant Thor. Dr. Frank used the word “agent” frequently when referring to his Venusian friend Valiant Thor precisely because he was one sent to Earth from the higher realms at a specific time for a specific purpose. In elaborating on this point, the evangelist declared, “He is a Prince on the planet that is known as the Morning and the Evening Star. His mission to this sphere was manifold during 1957 through 1960. After that, because of circumstances, his mission became more narrowed. This mission included granting me information and advice regarding many of the projects in which I was involved. His direct communication included business advice to direct warnings. We are to look forward to a wonderful meeting shortly after the first of the New Year (1966). At that time, many mysteries will be revealed. The dark glass will become fully transparent.” Here the Southern California contactee was making an allusion to 1 Corinthians 13:12 (KJV), in which the Apostle Paul stated, “For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known.” From this, as a dedicated ufologist, I have come to the realization that unlike Erich von Däniken and the Ancient Aliens crowd, there is more to the Bible than a mere source for reports of mysterious fires and lights in the days of yore.
Like Dr. Frank, I look to the Bible for important celestial information, nay, I should say revelations. It is from this sacred text that we find assurance that we are not the sole inhabitants of this vast universe. Our scientists often offer conflicting reports about the possibilities of life in outer space, intelligent or otherwise. Yet the Bible describes the visitations of these exalted other-worldly beings to our planet on countless occasions, as well as relaying their important messages that they deliver to humankind from the throne of God. And a few astronauts, getting too old to care anymore about the consequences of disclosure, have honestly said that of their trips to outer space, that while up there, or even after returning to Earth, they have only reported on that which they were ordered to or allowed to speak about, which wasn’t much. This comes as no surprise to those of us listening to the contactees like Dr. Frank E. Stranges, delivering unto us the true messages of light and love that they received from the Venusians and other celestial beings.
Don’t ignore your celestial protector. Our guardian angel is always standing by. Painting from https://liturgicalyear.wordpress.com/2012/03/29/our-guardian-angels/.
Category Two: Guardian Angels
The next important category in the celestial hierarchy of light, according to Dr. Frank E. Stranges, are the guardian angels.
Dr. Frank summed up this category nicely:
“In Psalm 91:11 (KJV), we read, ‘For He shall give His angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all they ways.’ The responsibility of your personal welfare has hereby been assigned to these beings. In spite of the fact that many attempt to ‘paddle their own canoe,’ they are being cared for and watched over by these in direct fulfillment of the Divine Order. Saucers have been seen and photographed time after time by the military during the past 15-year period (1950-1965), even filmed as they carefully watched over the general welfare of humankind. The UFOs hovered over National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and military installations from Cape Kennedy to the Redstone testing grounds. From Seattle to the northernmost point in the State of Maine, UFOs have crossed and crisscrossed this nation many times. Perhaps these beings were keeping a constant vigil while power-mad individuals developed and finally stockpiled weapons of destruction. At the same time, many human beings did perish, all over the world in wars, earthquakes, tidal waves, etc. There comes a time in everyone’s life when we must place the supreme will of God first for our lives.”
The presence of our guardian angels serves to assure us that God has reserved a better place for us, in that brighter day without turning of shadow.
*****
In Part XXIII we shall explore, along with Dr. Frank E. Stranges, the important role of reaper angels and the threats posed by the fallen angels, as well as the reverend’s suggestions as to what we can do to counter these evil ones.
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon