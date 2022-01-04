God’s Celestial Ambassador: The Life and Times of Dr. Frank E. Stranges - Part XXI
Valiant Thor Cannot Be Detained
Dr. Frank E. Stranges asked the Venusian spaceship commander Valiant Thor what he would do if the United States military brass decided that he should be placed in protective custody or even jailed in an effort to prevent him from leaving on his previously announced, scheduled departure date of 16 March 1960. Thor replied, “Frank, do you remember one day after Jesus arose from the dead, he had gone in search of several of his followers? They closed themselves in a locked room, and suddenly they saw Jesus standing in the very midst of them.” As the Venusian spoke of this Biblical incident, he smiled and looked intently into Dr. Frank’s eyes, adding, “Need I say more?”
Thor Open for Additional Meetings
Dr. Frank wanted to know how he could get in contact with Valiant Thor after he had departed from his sojourn at the Pentagon, to which the Venusian commander replied, “Frank, when the time is right, rest assured I will contact you.” Thor smiled and gave Dr. Frank a wink, from which the evangelist realized that it would be useless to pursue the matter any further, and that Valiant Thor’s statement was final. As Dr. Frank turned to leave the room, Thor gave him some salient words of advice: “Please keep your faith and leave the same way that you came in. Continue to seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness and all other things will, in time, be added unto you and yours. Goodbye for now; and God bless you and keep you always.”
Dr. Frank Sums Up His Encounter with Valiant Thor
The Southern California evangelist summed up his encounter with Valiant Thor thusly: “As I left his presence, I still maintained a warmth in my heart. I began to wonder who would believe me if I ever repeated this strange encounter with a man from another planet. I first considered not repeating this strange story. But the more I thought about it, and the more I prayed about it, the more I felt that it would bring a great blessing to those who would hear and read it. I also thought of the possibility of being involved with the government, but I decided to brush away all suppositions and fears and tell the whole truth, because Jesus said, ‘Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free’ (John 8:32 KJV).”
Dr. Frank noted that the interplanetary traveler truly possessed a wealth of knowledge, not only about science and about God, but also about him. For example, Thor was familiar with Dr. Frank’s book, Flying Saucerama, and remarked to the evangelist that, “I doubt your book could have been written without heavenly guidance.” Thor then added that, “Soon people from throughout the whole wide world will be reading it.”
Doomsday or a New Age?
Dr. Frank E. Stranges was convinced as never before, and surely believed, as many theologians do, that eventually life as we know it will come to an abrupt end on the planet Earth. Said the evangelist and prophet Dr. Frank, “I dare not deny the fact that the Bible teaches that when that time shall come, even the time of the end, those who have received the ‘truth’ in their hearts shall be saved and shall further be invited to enter into the heavenlies to dwell with the Master and Creator of all humankind. Then, on the other hand, those who have constantly refused to walk in the light, having a knowledge of that light, yet persisting to do evil continually, shall be condemned to dwell eternally in the place called ‘hell,’ which was originally made for the devil and his angels.”
As any student of the Holy Bible knows, one condemns themselves by ignoring the sage words of that sacred book. “The Lord Jesus Christ,” wrote Dr. Frank, “has made ample provision for the benefit of humankind. He has provided salvation, healing and a deep experience for humans to enjoy. Taking the light of God’s word, I do not believe that the only event we have to look forward to is ‘Doomsday,’ so-called. The Lord Almighty is beginning to do a great work before our vey eyes, even in this generation. It is mighty evident that He is preparing all of us for signs and wonders that have been thought long expired.”
The prophet Isaiah once said: “Behold, the former things re come to pass, and new things do I declare. Before they spring forth, I tell you of them (Isaiah 42:9, KJV).” Of course, there are some who believe that only the elect spiritual leaders of the world are privy to such revelations; but Dr. Frank assures us that this is not the case. For in days to come, the Master Jesus Christ will reveal Himself to all whom He chooses.
For this reason, Dr. Frank was of the opinion that the humble, meek and honest truth seekers will surely find themselves in a closer walk with God than ever before. These ones will reap great and far-reaching dividends, guided, of course, by the angels which He has sent to help us find our way. “I believe,” said Rev. Dr. Stranges, “that before Doomsday is ushed in, we will see the promise of Christ come to pass, such as revealed in John 14:12 (KJV): ‘Verily, verily, I say unto you: He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also: and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my father…..’ A new age of spiritual awakening is upon us. Let us claim it in Jesus’ name.
Dr. Frank explained that, “I believe that these are days of revelation. The coming of the saucers is perhaps only one phase of this great New Age in which you and I have the privilege of living.”
The visit of Valiant Thor demonstrated to Dr. Frank that God still maintains His order throughout the universe, charging his angels to look after the whole of His creation. See Psalms 91:10-11 (KJV): “There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling. For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways.”
With the failure of the world’s military, politics, religions and science to bring lasting peace on Earth, Thor’s message paralleled Dr. Frank’s, i.e., that we lean not on our own understanding and feeble efforts, but depend upon the Lord Jesus Christ as never before. After all, He is the Author of Peace.
May God bless you mightily in this Christmas and New Year’s season, dear readers, is my earnest prayer.