Experiencer Revealed Secrets of the Underground Alien Lab at Dulce Base

There have been accounts, since the early 1970s, about the secret underground base beneath the town of Dulce, New Mexico, supposedly operated by the US military and extraterrestrials. Former American engineer Phil Schneider shared the shocking story about the shootout between the US military and grey aliens at the base, followed by a woman named Christa Tilton and her abduction story.
An American businessman, named Paul Bennewitz, supposedly intercepted electronic communication between alien spacecraft and an installation outside Albuquerque in 1979. By the 1980s, he claimed to have discovered the Dulce base. Meanwhile, New Mexico State police officer Gabriel Valdez, since deceased, reported a series of cattle mutilation in the town.
In her testimony, Tilton shared the secrets about Dulce base that include experiments on humans and animals. Eight years after the alleged shooting event, she was abducted. She claimed that the two small aliens dragged her into a spaceship and took her to Dulce base in July 1987 without her consent.
It should be noted that she recalled her memories of missing hours after going through hypnosis. She had been unconscious before she found herself in a small craft. A human-like entity, whom she called a guide, helped her gaining her consciousness, and then both of them went outside the craft. She found herself on a hill from where she was taken in a tunnel to an underground facility, guarded by men in red-military type jumpsuits.
According to Tilton, this underground facility had many levels. She said that 'Level 5' terrified her. She was asked to change her clothes and wear a patient gown. Tilton claimed to have stepped onto this scale-like device and suddenly the screen lit up, heard strange tones and frequencies that made her ears hurt.
Tilton also stated that she walked through a corridor, down a hall, and came into a large room. It smelled like formaldehyde. She saw 4 feet tall huge tanks, on which computerized gauges and huge arm-like devices were attached. The guide took her away to a large laboratory. Tilton, who was a nurse, related the metal clinking to the sound of surgical equipment when she prepared them for the surgeon. Her guide ordered her to sit on a table standing in the middle of the lab. A human, dressed as a doctor, entered the room. She says she underwent a medical examination. The surgeon was assisted by other 'Greys.'
“I knew I was being examined internally and when I lifted my head, I saw this horrid Grey alien glaring at me with large black eyes. It was then I felt a stabbing pain. I screamed and then the human doctor stood next to me and rubbed something over my stomach. It was cold. The pain immediately subsided. I saw what looked to me to be people of all different types standing up against the wall inside a clear casing-like chamber. I went closer and it looked as if they were wax figures. I could not understand what I was seeing. I also saw animals in cages. They were alive.” Tilton called Grey aliens 'soulless,' as they were controlled by higher intelligent beings.
In her subsequent research, she found out that there are many such underground facilities with different purposes. She assured that most of the underground bases were being used for covert purposes or other purposes involving governments who are doing certain types of testing that they consider would be safer to do underground.
Many residents of Dulce strongly believed in the UFO activities that have occurred over their town since the 1960s. There have been numerous reports of low-flying military helicopters and fast-moving lights darting back and forth in the sky. One of the residents, named Geraldine Julian, claimed to have seen a huge spaceship hovering over her.

