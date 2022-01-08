'Deer Man' Encountered by Friends in Tappahannock, Virginia

A group of friends are driving to a rural area where they planned to go ghost hunting. On the way, they encounter a deer with a human man's head. Was this a centaur or shapeshifter?
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
“I’ll preface this by saying I’m a skeptic. As much as I’d like supernatural things to exist, I find it hard to believe. I’m sure there’s a logical explanation for what I encountered, but that doesn’t stop it from being the weirdest thing I’ve ever experienced.
This was early 2006. I was a college student at VCU, and my friend was visiting me from out of town. We decided we would go ghost hunting, because why not? Those type of shows were really popular at the time, and we were bored. I had gone a few months earlier with a group of friends to a place called Preacher’s Rest in rural Tappahannock, Virginia. It turned out to be an old house in the woods where supposedly a church burned with people inside (I think? It’s been a long time). Remembering this, I suggested it to my friend, who agreed we should check it out.
We picked up a friend and her boyfriend, and the four of us set out for Tappahannock, about an hour’s drive away from Richmond. We ended up just driving around the empty wooded roads once we got there. I hadn’t been driving the first time we went and couldn’t remember exactly how to get there other than a general store with a weird statue of Elvis out front. My friend was in the passenger seat, and the couple was in the back.
We reached a road that was a straightaway for about a quarter of a mile, dipping in the center before climbing back up. As we descended towards the dip, I saw a deer on the opposite side of the road. I slowed down, since I’ve always been nervous about hitting a deer. The animal had its head bent near the ground, but right away I knew something was wrong. The legs were misshapen, knobby and twisted. I remember thinking maybe it was diseased or deformed as we approached it.
Right when we were going to pass, the deer looked up, and both my friend and I screamed. The deer had a man’s face. We were going slow enough that I was able to take in every detail. The deer’s neck became human skin, and the thing’s eyes were wide in surprise, as if we weren’t supposed to be there. I turned to my friend and shouted, “Did you see that?!” “Yeah, it had a dude’s face!” The couple in the back had been bickering, so they didn’t see anything, and we tried to explain what we saw. But I’m not sure they really understood how WEIRD it was.
We ended up hitting a dead end after a bit, so we had to turn around, meaning we had to go back to the road where we saw the deer man. This time, we were all on full alert as we approached the dip in the road. Right where we saw the deer man, now on the passenger’s side, an adorable basset hound puppy was approaching the road from the trees. The couple wanted us to stop for the cute puppy, but there was no way I was going to slow down. I remember thinking 'that’s a trap.'
I know there’s a lot that could explain the deer-disease, weird lighting, etc. But why the hell was that puppy in the EXACT SPOT as the deer man? I can’t help creating a story in my mind about what would have happened had we stopped (probably nothing, but I wasn’t going to find out).” RT
