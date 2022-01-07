Creepy Incident, Dead Hiker, in Shining Rock Wilderness Area, NC

A hiker is in the Shining Rock Wilderness Area of North Carolina. He notices a bundle of twigs and berries propped against his tent, then later finds out another hiker, nearby, had died the same day.
I recently came across the following account:
"I’ve spent my life in Georgia and love hiking all over, but I must admit that North Carolina has the best mountains. For this reason I frequently drive there and hike and camp.
This time, I went up with my family in an RV and stayed with them in Maggie Valley. The next day, however, I had them drop me off about 10 miles away at the Cold Mountain trailhead and I planned to hike, spend the night, and be back down in the morning. I was by no means inexperienced at hiking or camping but I had never camped alone. On top of that, I didn’t bring a pistol (something I won’t go without now).
On the way up, the trail was surprisingly strenuous. Not necessarily steep. I’ve hiked some steep stuff out west, but more like a ton of ups and downs and feeling like it wouldn’t end. Eventually, it began to get darker and I realized I needed to stop and set up while I still had light. So, I stopped about half a mile short of the summit and figured I would continue in the morning. Nothing eventful happened. I set up camp in a really good spot, ate my food, and went into the tent.
At this point, I realized I hadn’t run into a single other person my entire way up. This wasn’t eerie at the time, but soon would be. I have trouble sleeping and usually lay awake for up to an hour trying to sleep. During this, I thought I heard someone lightly walking around the general area because of the rhythm of the steps. I brushed it off as my mind running wild, but I did pull my big knife out of my bag and put it next to me in the sleeping bag.
That morning, I woke up and ate oatmeal. As I ate I looked over at my tent and noticed a strange bundle of dried twigs and berries tied with green cord propped against my tent. Internally I was pissing myself, but I packed my crap up and took off within 5 minutes. And no way I bothered to go to the summit, I headed straight down. On the way down, I realized there was a pretty heavy fog, and I ended up on a side trail that eventually ended and I was lost. I used a compass to eventually reorient myself and found the trail again (One of the biggest reliefs). I made it out with no other incident.
However, come to find out that during the same morning, a 27-year-old died on the same section of trail as me, and it’s possible I would’ve run into him had I not gotten lost and rejoined the trail later. His family seems to have scrubbed the internet of several of the articles on him, but I’ll see if I can find something.
The scariest part was knowing that someone knew where I was and watched me and I had no clue about them." SP
