Alien Propulsion Technology: Did Wernher von Braun Have Access?

Is it possible that German rocket scientist Wernher von Braun was given access to alien propulsion technology while working for the Nazi regime?
German-born scientist Wernher von Braun developed rocket technology for the Nazi regime. After WWII, he was invited by the United States Air Force to work for them under Operation Paperclip. Operation Paperclip was a secret United States intelligence program in which more than 1,600 German scientists, engineers, and technicians were taken from former Nazi Germany to the U.S. for government employment after the end of World War II in Europe, between 1945 and 1959.
Wernher von Braun was the leading figure in the American space programs and was responsible for landing a man on the Moon. At a very young age, he was so obsessed with outer space that once he said he would go to the Moon as well Mars which he indeed did, half a century later. He built the most powerful Saturn V engine that enabled humanity to reach the moon.
Wernher von Braun sensed that the destiny of humans is in outer space. Among his improbable accomplishment, von Braun predicted that the man named “Elon” would make humans interplanetary species.
In 1948, von Braun wrote a sci-fi book entitled “The Mars Project,” where he wrote in detail about the human expedition to Mars. In chapter 22, he even wrote that humans would find a peaceful indigenous civilization that resides underground on Mars.
He also wrote that Mars would be governed by someone designated as “Elon.” He wrote:
“The Martian government was directed by ten men, the leader of whom was elected by universal suffrage for five years and entitled “Elon.” Two houses of Parliament enacted the laws to be administered by the Elon and his cabinet. The Upper House was called the Council of the Elders and was limited to a membership of 60 persons, each being appointed for life by the Elon as vacancies occurred by death.”
The word 'Elon' is derived from Hebrew, meaning “great knowledge and wisdom.” This could be the reason that von Braun chose it. Coincidently, the entrepreneur and business magnate Elon Musk is in leading the charge for sending humans to Mars by 2026.
According to Dr. Raymond A. Keller PhD, in his book Final Countdown: Rockets to Venus, a young beautiful woman named Maria Orsic came forward and wanted to help the Nazis in building flying saucers. She said that she could communicate with extraterrestrials. Later, she founded her own society known as “The Vril” after she supposedly communicated with aliens who had lived during the time of Sumerians. These beings left Earth and went to the Aldebaran solar system.
German scientist and physicist Hermann Oberth, who is one of the founders of rocket and space science, was the supporter of the extraterrestrial hypothesis for the origin of UFOs. Oberth was considered a mentor of Wernher von Braun. In the spring of 1930, young Wernher von Braun enrolled at the Berlin Institute of Technology and assisted Oberth in his early experiments in testing a liquid-fueled rocket stage.
Is it possible that von Braun had been in contact with Vril members who shared alien knowledge with him? His prediction about Mars colonization and the name 'Elon' as the head of the Martian government makes one believe that von Braun truly was a man ahead of his time.
