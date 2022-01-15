Abductee Introduced Wife to His Alien Captors

In January 3, 1979, Filiberto Cardenas, was abducted in front of his family. He had an encounter later, in which he introduced his wife to the alien beings. This may be the first case on record where a previous abductee was able to introduce another person during a contact event and to take them aboard a craft with them.
ORIGINAL REPORT
1st Encounter
Location/Date: Near Miami, Florida - January 3, 1979 - 6:30 pm
Filiberto Cardenas, age 45, was driving on Okeechobee Road, with three family friends just north of the city, when the car engine suddenly failed. He and another man got out of the car to check under the hood when a large luminous object emitting a humming sound descended over the vehicle. The witness vanished in plain sight of the others apparently taken up into the object by a beam of light. He was found dazed 2 hours later and 16 miles away from the original location by a police officer.
Later he recalled being taken up and blacking out. He found himself on board the object and three human-like beings all dressed in tight-fitting white suits took him to a ocean front like location where they opened a "lock" on a rock and entered through a tunnel beneath the sea. The beings were of average height, wearing dark tight fitting outfits that covered their heads, with winged snake-like emblems on their chests. They spoke to the witness in Spanish and mainly spoke about coming wars and disasters. He was led to a seat made out of stone and was given a liquid to drink that tasted like honey. A huge door then opened in front of him and several persons began coming out. Cardenas began feeling a strong pressure in his chest and at this point an individual approached him and told him he was welcomed. The individual appeared totally human and spoke with a South American accent. Indeed this man told Cardenas that he was from earth but had lived with the extraterrestrials for a while now.
He was taken through a door and corridor into what appeared to be a great city. He then entered a small room, there he was suddenly sucked into the wall, which then flipped over and became a bed. Paralyzed he was unable to move and noticed several figures moving around him. As a light blinded him something was inserted into his ear. From the wall emerged what appeared to be several arms ending in suction cups that covered his body almost totally. He felt no pain but could not move. After the examination he was taken into another room. There he saw a tall seat and on it was a tall man wearing a cape. He also saw numerous consoles and monitors. He was shown images of three pyramids joined by a thin ray of light.
Cardenas apparently slept several times and was awakened and given several tablets to eat. In another room he saw several human like figures wearing gray coveralls. In another room he saw a large gathering of people in what he thought was a "party". Soon he was taken into another room where he saw a large rocket style ship in which he was taken into along with three other humans. He was made to sit on a suction-like seat. After a short trip he was made to exit and given something to eat. He last saw the object disappear into the distance.
Cardenas was found disoriented by a police officer in an isolated section of southwest 8th Street. A medical examination found 108 tiny pricks on Cardenas body. Days after the encounter he suffered from severe sweating, extreme thirst and body temperature changes as well as a strong sulfur like smell followed him. He also suffered from memory loss, decreased sexual appetite and strange space-time altering episodes.
2nd Encounter
SECOND ENCOUNTER
Location/Date: Near Miami, Florida - February 21, 1979 - 1:00 pm
Filiberto Cardenas, this time accompanied by his wife, felt compelled to return to the site of the previous abduction. There they both entered a hovering top shaped craft with numerous terminals and buttons inside. Two men and a woman met them...each was four-foot tall, dressed in tight fitting silvery suits that covered everything except for their faces. The outfits had a serpent-like emblem on their chest area. An antenna like device covered their ears. This time the beings communicated with the witnesses via telepathy and spoke among themselves in an Arabic sounding language. They spoke mainly about universal love.
Source: Thomas E Bullard, "UFO Abductions The Measure of A Mystery"
FILIBERTO CARDENAS CASE
Synopsis of the Case
From 1979 until 1982, we studied an abduction ease which required a staggering amount of work to complete. After careful review, we were convinced that a UFO contact and abduction had taken place. The case was investigated by a special team of professionals including engineers, doctors, a psychologist, a neurologist and a professional hypnotist. It also received the special attention of the late Dr. J. Allen Hynek, who maintained contact and advised us at difficult moments when we needed his cooperation.
On the evening of January 3, 1979, Filiberto Cardenas was in his gift shop, in Hialeah, when he received a call from his friend Fernando Marti. Fernando asked Filiberto to accompany him to the outskirts of the city to buy a pig from the local merchants, as he wanted to roast it the following Sunday. In a short time he appeared at Filiberto's business with his wife Mirta and their daughter Isabel, who was 13 years old.
Fernando agreed to drive his friend's station wagon after Filiberto said he was tired. They drove to two farms bud had no luck finding an available pig. They turned off onto a side road, following an arrow that marked the desired direction, and from there they turned onto another rural road in bad condition.
As they came off the dirt road onto the side road, the automobile began to lose power, and the engine died. Fernando, at the wheel, tried to start the engine but there was no response at all. The men looked at each other and they got out of the car. Fernando opened the hood and they both looked in trying to see what could be wrong, to locate the failure. He returned to the seat and tried to crank the engine again. Nothing, not even the lights would function. Filiberto was in front of the car looking under the hood near the battery. He didn't know much about mechanics and tried to see if the cables were loose or grounding, but they seemed to be firmly connected to the battery. Fernando got out of the car again and looked down past the hood near the windshield thinking that the problem could be in the general electrical connection situated near the steering column.
They were like this, Filiberto under the hood in front and Fernando under the hood on the right hand side, lying over the top of the engine so as to see behind it, when suddenly both of them realized that the engine was reflecting red and violet light in sequence. At the same time they heard a strange sound. Fernando later described it as "a swarm of bees". The sound as well as the light that illuminated the engine increased, and the whole car began to shake. Mrs. Marti, who was sitting on the back seat with her daughter Isabel at her side, began to panic. The Marti family came to live in Florida from California because of a bad earthquake. This had left a profound impression on Mrs. Marti, and her first thought, upon hearing the sound and seeing the light, was that they were facing a similar phenomenon. She pulled Isabel down across the seat of the car and covered her with her body as she screamed in panic.
When Filiberto heard the shouts from Mrs. Marti and her daughter, he tried to run to their aid but felt paralyzed. He could see lights and hear sound but could not move. He felt as though something restrained and impeded his movement. Fernando, in fear, tried to crawl further under the hood, seeking protection, when he also found himself immobile with his feet sticking out in the air from under the hood. He could not move.
Filiberto felt as though the force that paralyzed him began to lift him and suspended him in the air. Fernando, from under the hood, could see Filiberto as he began to rise. He could hear Filiberto shout, "Don't take me... Don't take me". Filiberto could see the car as he was lifted off the ground.
The noise and the light ceased and everything seemed to return to normal. Fernando came out from under the hood and looked toward the sky to see "like a bulky object (UFO) that ascended and then moved away". Full of fear, remembering that his wife and daughter were still in the back seat of the car, he shouted, "They have taken Filiberto...Mama, they have taken Filiberto". Then he got into the driver's seat and tried to crank the engine. After several attempts the engine started but it ran very poorly, "as if it were out of gasoline". When he got the car running, he returned to the highway.
Along the way he thought he should advise the police, but he was afraid they would not believe him and would think he had done something to Filiberto. Then he decided he had to run the risk, and near the edge of town he stopped at a service station on upper 29th Street. From there he called the police. He then called Mrs. Iris Cardenas and said that, "A light took Filiberto away";. Fernando got back into the car and he, Mirta and Isabel continued along the road; and as they came to the town of Hialeah, they saw a police car. He stopped and explained to the sergeant in the patrol car what had just happened.
At first, the police presumed that Filiberto would be found lost or unconscious. Fernando, in his confusion, thought that he might be mistaken about what he had seen, and decided to go back and look. Since it was already dark, the police tried to contact the Air Base at Homestead, to send an airplane or a helicopter with lights to the spot where the incident took place.
While all this was taking place, Filiberto first became aware of a sound of tires running on pavement. He was in the middle of a different highway, the Tamiami Trail, later found to be some 16 kilometers south of the place where he had disappeared two hours before.
The first officer to arrive on the scene was Patrolman William Christian, who at first felt he had a drunk, or someone who had been assaulted and left on the highway. A second officer arrived, but they could not communicate with Filiberto because of the language barrier and also the condition that Filiberto was in. Filiberto does not speak English but is fluent in Spanish, having been raised in Cuba. They searched his pockets and found identification. They decided to take him to the police station. On the way Filiberto began to recuperate. From the identification papers found on him, the police radioed ahead to the police dispatcher a general description of what was happening.
Meanwhile, in Hialeah, the police were getting ready to go out and search for the missing man when they received his description over the radio. They suspended their search plans and took Mrs. Cardenas and Fernando and his family to the police station.
According to one official, something very strange and very uncommon happened to Filiberto. On the official report, under Type of Offense, he wrote: CLOSE ENCOUNTER OF THE THIRD KIND. This may be the first time in the United States that on an official report, the police admitted that an abduction by a UFO had taken place.
THE ABDUCTION
After having been paralyzed by a combination of mysterious light and sound Filiberto woke up in a seat that seemed to hold him in place by some kind of suction which restrained all his movements. He was in a small room. At his side were three strange figures. One of the strange beings approached carrying a special kind of helmet in his hands. He raised it and placed it on Filiberto's head.
This helmet seemed to be full of small needles that came down to the shoulders. The beings tried to communicate with Filiberto, speaking in a language that sounded to Filiberto like German. When they realize that Filiberto did not understand, one of the beings rotated a button on the right side of his chest and then began to speak in English. Filiberto indicated that he did not understand that either. Again the strange being rotated the button and began this time to speak in Spanish. with a Portuguese or Italian accent. Meanwhile they continued making tests on Filiberto's body these test left 108 marks on his body.
The entities made him pass through to another bigger room. There, on a high seat, like a throne, was seated an individual wearing a cape. This person, who seemed to be in charge, perhaps their chief, addressed Filiberto in perfect Spanish while at the same time transmitting ideas telepathically.
The conversation revolved in turn from the subjects of human beings to humanity. On the walls they projected images, something like television pictures, that showed scenes from the past, the present, and also the future.
After this they opened another port and the captive Filiberto was carried to a small room, where he was placed in a seat similar to the first which sucked him down and impeded his movements as before. He was now in a small ship that was discharged from the mother- ship. Nearing the end of this flight, Filiberto could see what looked like a stretch of narrow beach approaching.
The UFOs began to move and plunge into the sea. All was obscured by the incredible velocity at witch the vehicle moved. The ship veered to the right and began to lose speed. In front of them Filiberto could now see a tunnel with walls that seen illuminated, as if they were phosphorescent. The ship went into this tunnel and later came to a stop in a place that was completely dry. It looked like a large cavern but he notice that it did not have any stalactites or stalagmites. It was a very big place. Here was a place made out of rock, where he noticed two symbols. One of them had the form of a serpent. It was of great size, as big as an "electric light pole." The other was similar to the first but smaller. In that place the entities disembarked from the ship with their captive and took him to a rock, where they let him sit down.
They opened an enormous door, and a number of "people" came out. Filiberto felt as if he could not breath, and a pressure on his chest. The sensations and odors were very strange in this place. At this point someone came up to Filiberto and said: "WELCOME."
This individual spoke to him in perfect Spanish with a South American accent. He looked like an Earth person. He informed Filiberto that he was "from Earth and had been for some time working with the entities." He also said that "he should be happy, because he was going to receive some instructions from a human being like us."
After they had taken Filiberto through another door toward a street of what seemed to be a city, they crossed it and entered a small building. In this place Filiberto felt like he was sucked up against a wall. This panel revolved a turn and converted itself into a sort of table. From the walls came mechanical arms full of instruments with which they looked at and tested most of his body. Upon terminating the examination they let him get up and get dressed again. They demonstrated, by means of the televisions, to Filiberto, new and different things that were going to occur.
He was taken to a big room where there was a ship (UFO) in a vertical position "like our big rockets." They went inside of this, and encountered in this spaceship three more entities, who placed him in one of those suction seats as before, and then they set up the controls and manipulated the ship for departure. Filiberto could see nothing of what was happening outside. After a short trip the door of the UFO opened and Filiberto was let out of the ship, in a pasture.
THE SECOND ENCOUNTER
On the night of February 21, 1979, Filiberto and his wife Iris could not sleep and decided to go to the place where Filiberto was abducted. It was around 5:00 AM. when the second encounter with a UFO ship and his occupants took place.
After returning to his house, Filiberto called me and told my wife what had happened. That afternoon I received a call from one of our local group, to inform me that he had received calls that people at Miami International Airport had observed a UFO that morning. One of the older employees at the airport had observed a large mother-ship and various smaller objects flying around it. There were five or six of us there. The object seemed fixed in the sky. It was round and had like three lights, one very white, one yellow, and the other one also white but more opaque than the first one, or you could say that it had one white light that shore brighter than the other, and also a yellow one. At the sides of the ship one could see two other ships a little smaller, of the same form but smaller. They had only one light each. It looked like one object with two more alongside it. The bright white light in the center was fixed but the yellow and the more opaque one pulsate. We watched them for twenty to thirty minutes. We got tired of looking at them."
We were able to localize the mother-ship with the other UFOs directly above the place where Filiberto was picked up, which is the same place where only hours before this observation, the second encounter of Filiberto and Iris had taken place. Iris Cardenas observed: "On the suit, on the right breast, they had an emblem made up of a serpent in the form of an 'S' or maybe more like a 'Z' with rounded corners, with a wide 'X'-shaped cross lying down underneath.
What make rare of this case, in the ufology history, is the second encounter, where a second person, Iris, went voluntarily to the encounter. Also, it is rare that we receive news of the sighting of UFOs at the same time and place, from independent witnesses. Making the Filiberto and Iris second encounter credible.
On December 6, 1985, Filiberto claimed that he was abducted again and carried to the same base under sea. For that motive, on March 30, 1986 we did another hypnotic regression. This time we had a different team, headed by psychologist and hypnotist Mercy de Armas, also present was hypnotist Rodolfo Morales. We took this opportunity to scan, back and forward, the first abduction. And the result was astonishing. It was like renting the same video movie, six years later, and playing it back and forward trying to find a gap.
THE MESSAGES
(Taken from the hypnotic regressions)
"They told me that the leadership of the Catholic Church will be without its head (the Pope) and that later another will come." "The Pope dies, and then shortly after that the second Pope also dies. There is a struggle to designate one who is not a Roman and they told me that it would endure for a little time, but that there is a conspiracy against him. After that will come one who is not born in that place (Italy). He is going to discover the New World. He is going to come to preach to the New World in our own language." (And so it happened)
Here is what they showed to Filiberto, on a thing that looked like a television set in the wall of their ship: "There is a city that is going to be destroyed. The city is called... the capital of Mexico!" ( Around the end of 1985 occurred the disastrous earthquake that destroyed part of Mexico City.)
"All, almost all the great population centers of California, all will go into the sea." (Parts of the coastal lands in California, from Eureka to the border with Mexico, were swallowed by the sea, according to the magazine Newsweek of March 28, 1983, pages 22 and 23.)"Here in the United States we will have an illness." (AIDS?)
"There is an artist who is very famous. In politics her husband could become the president of the United States." (Here, we also have to clarify that this prediction was made before the movie star Ronald Reagan took the Presidency of the United States, and his wife, also a well known artist, was the First Lady Nancy Reagan).
"The first people they showed me (on their television) were wearing loose fitting short pants. They used something like a small cap on the head. I got the impression that they were people from another planet. But later, continuing to watch as if in a movie, I could see that these were Chinese communists. Then they must have contact with the people of Communist China. They are carrying out great experiments there. They told me that Communist China would surprise the world shortly. Soon the world will be shaken by the news that is going to come out of there." "They control them. The thing is that the world will be surprised soon at what the Chinese are going to do. It is good. It is not bad." "They have control of the Chinese. There are going to be certain changes, certain things, provoked by the Chinese because there are some negative people, or would be, and in the changes those people disappear." "They showed me an example of one who was afoot and they said, 'This was their inclination,' then the person reversed his position front to back and they said, ' This is the way China will go.'
On May 4, 1989, some 100,000 pro democracy student activists staged a huge protest march in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China's capital city. The demonstrators erected a 33-foot obelisk entitled "Goddess of Democracy," modeled after the Statue of Liberty in New York. Then armored troops stormed the Square, killing an estimated 3,000-5,000, injuring another 10,000. In the ensuing political crack down, Zhao Ziyang was stripped of his party post, and Jiang Zemin became general secretary. The Eight National People's Congress elected Jiang president of China in March 1993.
"I know what you are trying to do with me, and they know also, and so they are telling me to watch what I am saying. But nevertheless, though I cannot tell you directly, it is possible for you to guess the person. I am going to mention two. One is the ruler of Egypt. The government of Egypt in a short time will lose its leader. It will lose its government and there will be great disasters throughout its territories. It could put this whole planet in peril of being disintegrated by a war of great consequences. This could occur before the end of 1981."
On October 6,1981, the president of Egypt, Anwar al-Sadat, was assassinated by religious fanatics within his own army, during a military parade commemorating the Yom Kippur War.
" They want to avoid all this. In this year there is a great conspiracy against the government of Israel. At the same time there is a great conspiracy between the people that control energy, in Kuwait and also in Arabia where they have petroleum energy. All those governments will disappear."
This last message was incredibly exact. Kuwait was lost during a military struggle to Iraq, led by President Saddam Hussein, in August 1990.
Under the command of U.S. General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, the multinational coalition of the United States, Saudi Arabia, Great Britain, Egypt, Syria, and France began intensive aerial bombardment of military targets in Iraq and Kuwait. In mid-February, Iraq signaled its willingness to withdraw from Kuwait. A permanent ceasefire was accepted by the allies on April 6, 1991.
We have to remember that all these messages were given to Filiberto during his abduction on January 3, 1979. And they were privately published, before the events happened, in "UFO CONTACT FROM UNDERSEA" by Sanchez-Stevens, in 1982. According to Art Levine of "MIAMI NEW TIMES", the Cardenas incident is "the most famous abduction case in Miami history." - Virgilio Sanchez-Ocejo and Wendelle C. Stevens. "UFO Contact from Undersea".
Overview of the Filiberto Cardenas Abduction/Contact Case
Summary: Detailed overview of the Cardenas case. As Stevens writes, "the UFO abduction of Filiberto Cardenas... is an important contribution to the body of UFO literature because this may be the first case on record where the original abductee was able to successfully introduce another person into the contact events and to actually take them aboard an alien spacecraft with him."
The UFO abduction of Filiberto Cardenas of 60 East 38th Street, Hialeah, Florida, is an important contribution to the body of UFO literature because this may be the first case on record where the original abductee was able to successfully introduce another person into the contact events and to actually take them aboard an alien spacecraft with him.
An important aspect of this case is Cardenas' willingness— after six weeks of recovery from the first shocking experience-to come out in public and tell the details in his own name and identity. The reason for this position is his absolute conviction, after an unbelievable amount of proof of the reality of the physical experience in full waking reality, that it is essential that the public be made aware of what is really going on and how much we are all affected by it. He has a message to tell and is impelled to disseminate it as widely as possible for him to do.
He has been advised, and shown, that he is not the only human being to be contacted by these particular space entities. He was told that he would recognize the others as he came in contact with them. There is some indication that one of these others has already been turned up in Brazil.
Another feature of this case that is becoming more evident in substantial contact cases, is considerable indication that he was identified a long time ago, earlier in his life, and that his life experiences may have been guided to some degree up to this point.
He has been a very honest, hard-working man and a determined husband and father. He was not particularly interested in the UFO phenomenon until this chain of events came about. But his fortune took a turn for the better after the contacts began and he is now rearranging his life to give himself more time to devote to the study of what is happening to him, and to others, and to tell the sleeping world what is really happening.
When the contacts began he owned a small gift shop called Zarabanda, at 4150 East 4th Avenue, Hialeah. He sold that and bought out a small filling station and automobile service shop called Barbara Service Center, Inc., at 4105 East 4th Avenue, which was then no big money maker. He developed the service station business into a highly successful operation, but it took all of his time, and most of his wife's, all days of the week and Saturdays and Sundays. He needed more time to conduct his own investigation into what was happening to him and to tell others who would listen to what was going on. He sold the business on his birthday, the 31st of October, and began to make plans to visit UFO conferences and investigators around the country to see how much was happening to others. That is the day I met him for the first time.
Filiberto's experiences actually began on 3 January 1979, and investigation of the case was most ably undertaken by Dr. Virgilio Sanchez-Ocejo, Jr., an Attorney and local UFO investigator and researcher who was working diligently on a number of substantial UFO cases already. Sanchez entered the case on 4 January, the day after the first abduction, while Cardenas was still in the clinic, and began the long and highly detailed debriefing. He developed details and tested the data. He arranged for medical and psychological, and even neurological examinations of the witness and provided a hypnotherapist and expert on the subject to conduct regressions of the witness back to the actual contacts to develop details. The witness was found to be perfectly normal in every respect, except for the body marks, skin abrasions, and systemic disfunctions resulting directly from the UFO contact. Sanchez was assisted by Mr. D'Agustino, an electronic Engineer, for many years a UFO investigator and MUFON representative in his country Uruguay, South America. Mr. D'Agustino is now living in Miami.
On the 3rd of January, at about six PM, a Thursday evening, Filiberto Cardenas, then 46 years old, was snatched by a buzzing object that emitted a beam of violet-bluish-white light which caused him to float up the beam and out of sight of his three friends with him. He seemed to go into a darkish bag-shaped (later described as roughly football-shaped) object which then flew away to the west with Cardenas aboard.
Filiberto and three members of the Marti family, Fernando 46, his wife Elizabeth 36, and daughter Mirta 13, of 8632 NW 35th Court, were returning from an unsuccessful effort to buy a suckling pig for a Sunday-night supper. The farmer they had gone to see had no more pigs for sale and they were returning to U.S. Highway Route 27, also known as Okeechobee Road, to go back home. Cardenas' 1970 Chevrolet Station Wagon developed electrical problems. The headlights and all other lights went out and the engine stalled, and the car came to a stop near Florida's Turnpike Extension. When Fernando tried the starter there was no electrical current al all. Fernando, who was driving at the time, and Filiberto got out and opened the engine hood and looked in at the engine to see what was wrong, Cardenas said.
"At that moment the engine began to reflect different colors, red, violet, blue, orange and then a bluish white." They heard an intense buzzing noise, "like many thousands of bees," Cardenas said. "I tried to move but I was paralyzed in position, unable to do anything—even unable to move my arms. I could hear the screams of the women in the car. I looked down and saw that I was suspended in the air and rising. When I was 8 to 10 feet above the car everything went dark, and I don't remember what happened.
"The next thing I remember is waking up to consciousness on my hands and knees, and two bright lights rushing at me. I heard brakes screeching and tires skid, and the lights swerved and came to a stop. I was helped from the road by a man taking my collar and leading me off the road. I learned later that this was near 137th Avenue on the Tamiami Trail, some 16 miles from where my car stalled."
A motorist called Police and Patrolman William Christian of the Fifth Precinct Station came and picked Cardenas up. This was about 8:15 PM, two hours after he had been elevated up the beam of light before the eyes of his friends. The police officer later said that Cardenas told him he had no idea what had happened. When I interviewed Cardenas he told me that he did not dare tell the policeman what he knew for fear of being considered crazy.
Meanwhile, Fernando Marti, who was also looking under the hood with Cardenas, saw the engine reflecting the various light colors and then saw Cardenas' feet ascending above the hood, to his left. He also felt weightless and jumped further into the engine area, on top of the hot engine, and grabbed hold—which probably saved him from Cardenas' fate. When the light dimmed and he felt weight again he looked out and saw Cardenas rising and shouting, "Let me go, let me go!" He watched Cardenas float up the beam of light until he entered the dark bag-shaped form that then flew west.
Fernando ran around the car to comfort the screaming, trembling women and told them, "They took Filiberto—they took Filiberto!" Fernando's wife Elizabeth had been in an earthquake in California, and fearing the same thing when the car started shaking had grabbed Mirta and pulled her across her lap, putting her arms around her for protection.
Fernando jumped into the car and tried the ignition again and this time there was spark and the engine turned over and started but ran very roughly—like it was not getting enough gas or something. The car chugged forward slowly and then began to improve a little, finally running all right again. Fernando stopped at the nearest facility and called the police to report the problem, but they told him to go to a pay phone and call back. He got back into the car, which started OK this time, and they drove to Hialeah to a pay phone. He called the police again and reported what had happened and Cardenas' disappearance. Then he called Cardenas' wife, Iris, and told her that an object with a large light had taken Filiberto. She wanted more details and he tried unsuccessfully to explain something he himself didn't understand. Mrs. Cardenas began to cry.
When Fernando hung up the phone, Iris got a nephew to drive her to where Filiberto had disappeared, and after checking with the police and finding that they knew nothing more than Marti's call, she and the nephew set out to see what they could find out. They didn't find anything at the scene.
When Cardenas was found about 8 PM, the police notified Mrs. Cardenas and she rushed to the station and took him to a local clinic for treatment.
"I would find it hard to believe if I read about it in a newspaper," admitted Marti, "but I was there with my wife and daughter. We were all terrified by the light and the noise," he said. "When it ended Filiberto had vanished."
"Before this happened," Cardenas said, "I scoffed at UFOs. Now I know differently."
Someone said that a checkup should be made for radiation if this was in fact UFO related. The local clinic was unable to treat or examine for such effects and Cardenas was taken to Miami's Jackson Memorial Hospital about 01:30 in the morning of the 4th to see what they could do. His medical records show that he complained of pains in both knees and out-of-focus vision in the last hour. Following X-rays and a general examination, the hospital noted, "Stable vital signs," a 0.2x0.2 centimeter abrasion on his forehead and a 2x2 centimeter yellow lesion on his right shoulder. He was also checked for radioactive contamination at the hospital by an Air Force team sent up from Homestead Air Force Base, south of Miami, The tests were negative and he was released and sent home.
Cardenas developed various odd symptoms, i.e. excessive thirst, profuse sweating, sulphurous body odor, short memory, hot and cold flashes, and sexual disfunction. His urine was a very dark yellow-brown and had a bad odor.
Homestead reported no unusual air activity observed by RADAR during the time of this abduction.
Dr. Jose Yedra, a local hypnotherapist who had no personal position on UFOs, pro or con, regressed Filiberto into the experience 4 times to develop details and help restore the lost memory. This had to be done in Spanish as Cardenas is not fluent in the English language. Cardenas spoke of being taken by 3 human-like alien entities dressed in tightly fitted bluish-white one-piece suits. He was taken to a beach someplace totally unfamiliar to him where he saw deep blue water, a narrow sand beach and reddish-brown to reddish-purple rocks rising steeply away from the beach sand. While the spacecraft hovered at ground level the aliens worked some kind of a lock on a rock. One of the aliens got out of the small craft they were in and pointed a "flashlight" kind of instrument at a large rock abutment. The rock parted and revealed a tunnel or a large cavern. More of the same or similar craft came out and they all took off and flew out over the ocean waves. Suddenly they all tilted down and descended into the water and went underneath the surface. He remembered being seated near the "glass" of the windshield, or port and seeing the sea water rush by at great velocity but it didn't seem to be touching the "glass".
One of the entities, Kiostros, spoke to Cardenas in good Spanish with a kind of Portuguese or Italian accent, which the Cuban did not understand easily. Kiostros talked about the higher energy of the sexual organs, the need for a different religion, the sinking of California into the Pacific, the future disability of an actress who will become the First Lady of the White House, and the disastrous end of President Sadat's rule in Egypt before the end of 1981! More predictions included the death of another very famous actress, a cure for cancer, the Peoples Republic of China fighting Russia for control of Asia, an Arabic war in the middle east, eventually involving Saudi Arabia and Israel as well. But most important of all was that 6 people from Earth were coming back in a UFO craft in public to deliver a message. (This was supposed to occur after 3 months, April 3rd, and so far as is known it may have happened.)
(NOTE: we have a case in Brazil that happened exactly three months after Mr. Cardenas abduction. Also when Cardenas said in his hypnotic regression, "after 3 months", we came up with April 3 date.)
Cardenas returned to the abduction site several times, and each time he arrived there his expensive gold electronic watch would run very rapidly and gain time. He could audibly hear it whirr inside. For some time after returning, each time he touched it with his right index finger it would speed up and whirr again, and he demonstrated this for his wife, Dr. Sanchez and other friends. He took it to be repaired.
At the abduction site he would hear "their" voices in his head and he would be given information. Later he could do this without going to the site.
On 21 February 1979, about a month and a half after the first abduction he was directed to the same site again. By now he was asking if his wife, Iris, could accompany him, and this time he took her along. At around 03:00 a top-shaped UFO arrived and he and his wife were BOTH taken aboard the ship and did not return until nearly 06:00 AM the following morning! This time they were both aboard in full waking consciousness and remained fully aware and alert the whole time. They could both remember the whole experience without hypnotic regression.
These UFOnauts were described something like the beings encountered by Herbert Schirmer in Nebraska in 1967. The aliens wore tight-fitted blue-white one-piece suits covering everything except the face. The Cardenases observed a serpent-like emblem on the right breast of the garment and a button-like earphone over the right ear with a small antenna sticking out the top. The main physical difference was the smaller 4-foot size of the beings. They spoke telepathically to the Cardenases, and conversed among themselves in a language that sounded like Arabic.
The two male and one female crew members seemed fascinated by Iris Cardenas' painted fingernails and toenails. The aliens suffered from sneezing throughout the experience, and explained that there was something that emanated from human bodies that caused this in close proximity.
The control room in the spacecraft was surrounded by one wall of small 3-dimensional TV-like screens showing a great many things. Another wall was covered with illuminated colored buttons of many shades.
Mrs. Cardenas said that she pinched herself to be sure she was not dreaming. She also asked one of the aliens if she could touch him and he agreed. The material of his suit felt slick in one direction and rough in another, like tiny fish scales. His body was firm under the material of the suit.
"They spoke to me of universal LOVE," Cardenas said, "And I have learned from them that this is what I must do—LOVE and help my fellow man." Cardenas experienced a period of time after the first abduction where he was telepathically influenced to say meaningless words and numbers for 5 minutes each night. He now reports heightened telepathic sensitivity toward others. He once sensed that his father-in-law need aid, and drove automatically to the spot where the man's car had broken down.
Although no spacecraft was actually seen on the first abduction, one was clearly observed by Filiberto and Iris the second time as it approached and hovered near their parked car in almost the same place as the first when Filiberto was snatched. The ship did not actually touch down, but hovered a few feet above the ground. It was as large as a refrigerated railroad car, roughly mushroom-shaped, and had a smaller gondola on the bottom. It was a dull silver-gray in color in the air until it "landed", and then a row of colored lights of blue, violet, silver and white came "on" and blinked all around the side of the mushroom-shaped larger upper part. More lights of the same colors blinked around the bottom of the gondola.
The Cardenas couple walked up to what looked like a plate-glass window, and then suddenly they were through the "glass" and inside the ship. They saw several narrow one-legged chairs with tall backs. The chairs could turn around. Then they saw the very human looking occupants of the ship. They were from 3 1/2 to 4 feet tall (smaller than Filiberto) and were dressed in the tight-fitted silvery bluish-white one-piece suits previously described by Filiberto. The emblem worn on the right side of the chest looked like an "X" lying down with a raised serpent in the center. The aliens have big eyes that are oblique, like orientals, but they were longer and came farther around to the side of the face. They had a normal straight nose and a small mouth that never moved.
Iris lighted a cigarette inside the craft and Mr. Cardenas told her not to smoke "so that she would not contaminate the atmosphere inside the ship".
When Cardenas, telepathically advised of this second meeting, asked if he could bring his wife to the contact, he was told that "they" considered Iris and him a unity or that she was one with him and therefore could accompany him. Iris asked the aliens if they were the ones who had abducted two little girls from Puerto Rico (she had heard the story from a nurse when she was in the clinic with Filiberto), and they answered that they do not abduct little girls..., which relieved Iris of the fears for her 3-year-old daughter, Barbarita.
The alien beings all had an identical arrangement of 5 thin cables that came from the lower waistline up to the neck of the suit and went inside. These cables did not hamper the movement of the beings in any way.
Filiberto says the aliens spoke of many things, but he does not want to elaborate on them at this time. Some things are best left to the future, that there is a time for everything. He and his wife were in the ship from about 04:00 to 05:15 AM. When they returned home—about 05:30—Filiberto immediately called Dr. Sanchez-Ocejo and told him of the second contact but that he couldn't say anything until after 10:00 AM. He would call Sanchez back later.
At exactly 10:00 AM a large mother-ship with 2 smaller discshaped objects flying around it was seen by hundreds of witnesses at Miami International Airport (10 miles from this most recent encounter). Mrs. Julia Gonzales and Mr. Ricardo Sanchez, airport employees working in the center of the airport runway area, stated that they observed all 3 objects clearly for several minutes. They also saw passengers who were boarding a flight for departure stop and stare at the unusual spectacle, and saw other airport employees watching the ships in the sky overhead. Gonzales called a local radio station to report the strange phenomenon and was referred to Dr. Sanchez-Ocejo, the same one who investigated the Cardenas case, whom they then called and reported the sighting, almost while it was still going on.
When Sanchez hung up the phone from that call, the second call from Filiberto, who was also trying to call him (on his instructions from the aliens to wait until after 10:00— to report the details of the second abduction aboard the spacecraft. Filiberto knew nothing of the airport sighting until Sanchez told him at that time, and then he began to wonder about the strange instructions to wait until after the specific time.
When Sanchez interviewed the airport workers from their particular sighting point and ascertained the exact position of the spacecraft, said to be about 11:00 o'clock from magnetic north and high in that direction, he could easily see that that position is DIRECTLY over the place where the Cardenas couple was taken aboard 5 hours earlier!
During the 4 hypnotic regressions on the first abduction, it was discovered that the alien beings first told Cardenas what they were going to do, and then they installed two very small (electronic) devices in his head—one being each ear. After that they could transmit the same 3-D physical projections of scenes suspended in the air in front of him that they showed him in the "TV panels" in the control room aboard the spacecraft. He received full sight and sound, as well as other sensory sensations such as heat and cold and smells. The scenes are just as,-real to him as waking reality experience except that they take place completely within the "frame" of the scene, like a very sophisticated picture frame suspended freely in the air. His scenes of future events are shown to him in this way.
He was told that the only reason he is being shown future events is to demonstrate, in time, the reality of his contacts, so that people will believe him and will accept the "message" on universal LOVE which he has been given.
The aliens have their place and we have ours, except that WE have forgotten the real law of Universal Love—REAL LOVE FOR ONE ANOTHER, that is the key to solving all of our own self-generated problems of existence.
The contacts continue and Filiberto is being prepared for a larger mission. He wonders if the world is ready for, or wants help. - Wendelle C. Stevens, 1982
NOTE: There are many aspects of this case that are similar to the experiences of David Eckhart and his family, in particular the abduction scenarios, prophecies of future events and underwater facilities. Lon
