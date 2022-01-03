'3 O'Hare Winged Humanoids' RECORDED ON VIDEO! Witnesses Threatened With Termination If Disclosed!

3 winged humanoids are observed and recorded by American Airlines employees. Security and supervisors threatened immediate termination if the videos were not transferred and deleted.
The following report was submitted by Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research investigator Manuel Navarette at UFO Clearinghouse:
Date of Sighting: December 30, 2021
Time of Sighting: Approximately 2330
Location of Sighting: American Airlines Hangar – O’Hare International Airport- Chicago, IL
Summary: Maintenance Crew has sighting of three winged humanoids
Status of Report: Under Investigation
Sighting Details:
"I was working this weekend on Thursday 12/30/2021 at the American Airlines aircraft hangar at about 11:30 at night. I was outside with about three other individuals. We were in the process of bringing a 777-200 into the hangar to get some maintenance done on one of the engines. This was a routine that we did almost daily on a variety of planes at this particular hangar.
As we were hooking up the plane to the tug to move it and communicating with each other when I looked up and saw three large black creatures over by the parking lot. They were about 7 feet tall each and they were just staring right at us. I yelled out to Carlos and he tells Robert and all three of us are looking straight at these things when one of them opens what look like large black wings and shoots off onto the sky followed by the others, all three making a sort of screeching sound as they take off.
A few seconds later a security vehicle comes screaming up through the driveway and stops and some white chubby security person runs out with his flashlight and starts checking the area. He’s shortly joined by three other trucks and a couple of supervisors that I recognized from staff meetings. I looked over and Robert is doing the same thing I am doing and recording this on our phones. I know that both of us had to have gotten a glimpse of these creatures right as they took off.
One of the supervisors came up to us and told us to stop recording and to put our phones away or she would report us to our supervisors. The area where these things were has to have at least four different cameras, at least two are in plain sight for all to see.
After about an hour, we were approached by the same supervisor, our immediate supervisor and three other men and told to go into the break room and remain in there and not talk to anyone. They came in after 10 minutes and said that we were not to talk to anyone in regards to what we saw and that they were requiring us to send them the video we had shot on our phones and then delete the video off of our phones or we would be immediately terminated. When we demanded that we see our union steward first, we were told this was a matter of internal security and that this superseded the authority of the union. We attempted to argue and were then told in a raised voice that we would not be allowed to leave without the deletion of the video in our phones. I did not want to lose my job after 8 years, especially when the benefits and pay were really good so I sent my video to the supervisor’s phone and in front of her and the others deleted the video. We were told that we were to keep this to ourselves and not allowed to speak to anyone or we could lose our jobs.
Well, after a lot of consideration, they can kiss my ass and I decided to write to you about what happened. I can not just sit back and get told to keep something a secret just because they want to keep lining their pockets. I called and asked my union steward and he told me he would look into it and get back to me. I’ve yet to hear back from him. These people aren't playing around. They have checked in on us at least twice and I have also heard from others that have seen the same thing. They were told to stay quiet or risk losing their jobs. So many people have been threatened with being fired if they told their story. What you hear reported are just a small piece of these things."
Investigators Notes:
I interviewed the witness and he is an eight year maintenance employee tasked with performing mainly routine maintenance on a variety of planes flown by American Airlines and its various subsidiaries. The witness describes the work as routine and until this encounter, without incident. When asked to describe the entities he saw that night he described them as looking the same, standing at about 7 feet tall, thin in stature and jet black in color with eyes that appeared to be light red in color. The witness says even though it was night, these entities stood out against the background as they were completely black as compared with the rest of the area which was lit up.
The witness stated that they were in the process of hooking up a plane to a tug to tow into the hanger for maintenance when he turned to his right and saw the entities standing there next to the chain link fence that separated the tarmac with the parking lot. He stated that they were staring directly at him and his coworkers and that is when he called out to his coworkers who immediately noticed the entities. He said he pulled out his camera and started to record the entities which he claims he got about a minute of video before the entities took flight. The witness stated the middle one took off first followed by the other two. The witness said that security showed up within a few seconds of the entities taking flight and were quickly followed by American Airlines personnel who appeared to be supervisors. These supervisors instructed the witness and his coworkers to immediately stop recording and to return back to work.
The witness and his co-workers brought the plane into the hangar and were proceeding to do the required maintenance when they were again approached by the supervisors and told to report to the break room and await the supervisors there. They were to talk or engage with anyone else until the supervisors got there. When the supervisors arrived, they were joined by other AA executives and the witness and his co workers were told to not talk about this incident to anyone and that they needed to forward the video they shot to the supervisors and then immediately delete the video from their phones in front of the supervisors and executives. They were told that they would not be allowed to leave the break room until they had done so. When the witness and his co-workers asked to speak to their union steward regarding what they were being asked to do, they were told that this superseded the union and there was nothing the union would be able to do to help them and was a matter of “internal security”.
The witness reluctantly forward the video and deleted the video out of fear of losing his job, seniority and benefits as did his co-workers.
When they approached the union in regards to this incident, they were told that the union would look into the incident and get back to them. To date the union has not followed up with the witness and has not responded to inquiries about the incident by the witness. The witness told the investigator that the airline has taken a very aggressive stance against witnesses in regards to these sightings and that many witnesses have either been terminated, laid off or reassigned to other workstations in order to keep these sightings under wraps. The witness has stated that they have been warned against speaking about these sightings or they could face disciplinary action up to and including immediate termination.
The witness recounted hearing that many of the same employees who were present at the sighting on July 22nd have either been terminated or laid off and that he had heard that many of those let go were done so as an example to others not to talk to anyone about these sightings. UFO Clearinghouse is attempting to reach out to many of those employees to try to talk to them about the incident on July 22nd and we will keep everyone updated as we continue with that investigation.
It is the investigators opinion that the witness is being truthful and this incident merits further investigation and will be forwarding this case to our partners at the Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research Team for follow-up investigation.
NOTE: This situation is similar to other sightings and attempted recordings by O'Hare employees. My informant has relayed other previous incidents. The airport supervisors and TSA, as well as the carrier managements, are doing all they can to suppress sighting disclosure. We will continue to report the best we can. Hopefully, a recording or photograph will get past the security that is now in place. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.'
