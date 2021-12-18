Saturday, December 18, 2021

Witness Recalls Possible Cryptid Canine Encounter & Other Unexplained Incidents

A young teen recalls seeing a possible cryptid canine one evening. They later witnesses a pair of yellow eyes in the direction of the garage. There was also a large piece of hair / hide found & rotting odor.

The following unusual account was recently found:

"I had this encounter when I was in my early teens, back in a time when I believed in werewolves. I wanted to believe I could 'become a werewolf.' I would even go as far as howling late at night. I'm saying all of this because I'm not sure if it's somehow related to my encounter but what I experienced I have no explanation for.

One night I was sitting outside on the porch. We lived out in the country, so I would star gaze. At first, it was the smell is what caught me off guard. It smelled like rotting flesh. Then I heard crunching leaves and saw a shadow on all fours walking towards me. I thought it was a deer at first but as I was looking at it I could determine that it was least 5-6 feet tall on all fours. All black and it had a white patch on its chest with white paws. It was sniffing the ground while walking towards me. I stared at it for what felt like minutes trying to figure out what it was, but it looked like a HUGE dog, bigger than it should be. I screamed and ran inside. After doing this I heard something scratching on the panel on the side of the house. I turned off all the lights and went to bed.

The next day I found a patch of hair about 4' x 4' near the area where I had seen this creature. It was strange and I tried to do research on what could shed like that, but couldn't find answers.

It didn't stop there. Not long after, I woke up one late night and had a sudden urge to go to the window. I moved the curtains and saw two bright yellow eyes staring at me from the garage. I felt depression, hopelessness, and dread. It felt like I was in a trance, where I lost all joy. I remember staring at this creature for a few moments before immediately turning around and going back to bed. I woke up the next morning not understanding why I did that and immediately ran out there with a flashlight. It was still dark. I tried to recreate the yellow eyes and figured it must have been a reflection, but I couldn't find a logical explanation.

Not long after that experience I found a shovel along with a six-foot hole dug under my garage. I went to my mother asking why the landlord was digging under the garage and she was clueless as to what I was talking about. I also found knives from our kitchen stabbed into the walls of this garage with no explanation.

We moved a year later, but I could smell the "rotten flesh" odor every morning before getting on the bus.

I'm 29 now and I've tried so hard to find answers for what I experienced, but I've got nothing. Does anybody have any insight as to what I experienced?" KR

NOTE: There was no location provided. The hair / hide patch is interesting, and suggests that someone was wearing a canine or wolf skin. What is with the hole dug under the garage. Really seems like somebody was trying to conceal something. Lon



Because of recent revelations involving the winged humanoids (The Unseen Ones), we are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us at
410-241-5974
or at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - Thanks. Lon

Listen to our podcasts at the 'Beyond Explanation' YouTube channel

Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.

You can call me directly at

410-241-5974

Thanks. Lon Strickler

If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments

*****

Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon

**********

PURCHASE NOW

PURCHASE NOW!

PURCHASE NOW!

**********

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

ARCANE RADIO | Question & Answer LIVE SUPERCHAT Ongoing cases, new investigations!

C2C's Best Bigfoot Stories of 2021

The Dog-Man: Could the Werewolf-Like Creature be a Tulpa/Thought-Form?

Anti-aging vaccine appears to work... in mice

‘Rare find.’ A second terrifying deep-sea fish washes up on California beach

ARCANE RADIO | Question & Answer LIVE SUPERCHAT Ongoing cases, new investigations!

Become An ARCANE RADIO Patron

CLAUDIA GRANGER'S EarthStar Talk YouTube Channel

Join CLAUDIA GRANGER'S EarthStar Talk Facebook Group - Ask Her Your Questions


Click for ARCANE RADIO Podcasts

Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

UPDATED: Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website


Donate to 'Phantoms & Monsters' at PayPal






CLICK FOR PODCASTS
BECOME AN ARCANE RADIO PATRON





This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved




Posted by at
Labels: , ,