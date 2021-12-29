'Wildman' Stalks & Attacks Couple's Car in Fife, Scotland

Back in 1971, a couple was parked off a rural road in Fife, Scotland. After a while, they notice a 'wildman' circling the car. Later, it began to throw sticks and rocks at the vehicle.
The following report was recently referred to me:
"I know that this happened a while ago now, but I have never forgotten about it. Even now, I'm confident about what happened and what I saw.
About 45 years ago, around 1971, I was with my then girlfriend and we were parked on a forestry road at the junction of Langdykes Brae and Porters Brae on the road to Cults. The area is heavy woodlands and is used for forestry. Now this junction we were parked up in is about 1.5 miles from Kennoway in Fife, Scotland. I was parked about 300 yards up the Torloisk forestry road and the trees to the left of me had been cut down for about 50 yards and the floor was cleared up to the tree line and stacked up at the side of the forestry road.
There was a full moon and you could see right across the clearing to the standing trees. My then girlfriend said she saw something moving in the clearance, to which I said, ‘It would no doubt be a fox or a deer.’
After a while I fell asleep in the car seat until my girlfriend shook me awake and said there was something moving behind the stacked trees next to the car, much closer than before and it had been moving around us for a while now? I wound the window down and banged on the door but the creature or whatever it was was unfazed it never moved. I then jumped into the driver's seat and reversed the car so the head lights shone in the direction of this creature. To my shock and amazement the creature stood up straight and for only a second or two and I could see it clearly. This "thing" stood around 8 feet tall and had a white/grey chest and face and the rest of its body was black. It looked at us one last time and then it took off in the direction of the forest and vanished from sight.
We were both confused and we just sat there trying to think what it could be, and then it came back! This thing started throwing sticks at the car. These weren't little sticks as you could tell hearing them hitting the car with a thud. Then we heard crashing going through a line of young beech trees near the car. We just drove out of there and my girlfriend did not want to return.
So I went back the next day with my brother, we went to look for tracks or signs but it had been raining and we found nothing. I later asked a man I know who has worked all his life in these forests if he knew anything about what we saw, but he had never come across anything like it." Name withheld
NOTE: There have been a variety of 'wildman' reports from Scotland over the centuries, but usually in the Highlands. Interesting account. Lon
