Video: Skinwalker? Bigfoot? Mountain Lion? Or Something Else?

Hey folks...I came across a interesting video that was posted on YouTube in October 2019. This is the first time I've seen it. Apparently, it was recorded around the Fort Duchesne, Utah area in Uintah County. The Uintah & Ouray (Ute) Reservation and the infamous Skinwalker Ranch are also located in the vicinity Fort Duchesne.
I have gathered a few screen captures from the video, but you really need to watch the video in order to get the full effect. It seems to be a quadruped, but stands upright, then goes back to the quadruped position. It quickly scampers up the rocks, then into a crevice.
What was this creature? Was it a Skinwalker, as described in the title? Possibly a Bigfoot? Or was it another natural animal, maybe a Mountain Lion? Let me know your thoughts. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
You can call me directly at
410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon Strickler
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon