The 'Night Visitor' At Home

A young boy, with his mother and sister, live in poverty and sleep in the same room. A night time 'visitor' is seen by the boy, as well as his sister. Was it a ghost, or another unexplained entity?
I recently received the following account:
"I have only told family members once about what I witnessed when I was young. Here's a little background before I explain to you what I witnessed.
My mother was raising my sister and I, and we pretty poor living in a troubled neighborhood. My mother was a child of the Great Depression and knew how to stretch a dollar, yet in the summer of 1973 she broke her leg and was out of work for a year. We went on welfare and food stamps which my mother hated doing and times got really bad. I often prayed that God help us through these tough times and I worried about my sister and I being put in another home. We slept in the same room, my sister and mother in one bed with me in another.
Well here is what happened: If I recall correctly it was early winter of 1974 and we had all been asleep when, for some strange reason, I woke up in the middle of the night (I never did this unless I was sick). I was facing the wall by the bedroom window and I looked at the stars through the parted curtains and was wondering why I had wakened, when I felt as though someone was watching me. I slowly rolled over to see if my mom was awake in her bed across the room. Yet my vision was blocked. There, between us sitting in our chair, was an unknown elderly looking man! I closed my eyes and blinked to focus not believing what I had first seen. Looking again, there he sat beside me! He was looking straight at me.
He looked like my grandfather at first, but he was living up north some 400 miles away. He looked to be in his late 60's, short in height and average weight with white short cropped hair. He was wearing a white short sleeved shirt and dark long pants. I was startled by what I was seeing, and should have been screaming at this point, yet he smiled at me and I felt no danger. Somehow, I felt good and that everything was now going to be ok in life. I looked at his warm smile for another few seconds and rolled over to go back to sleep (strange thing to do with a strange man in your room).
Curiosity wanted me to turn back over and take another look, but I reasoned to myself that it would be better if I simply forgot what I had seen and go back to sleep. I fell back asleep and, though I never forgot the encounter, I never mentioned this bedroom visitor to anyone, even my mother.
Now, go forward about 10 years. I was in the U.S Air Force stationed out west and had returned home for Christmas with my pregnant wife. It was Christmas Eve with all my family gathered in one room. We had exchanged gifts and there was small talk about the past and the various places that we had lived before leaving the nest. I brought up the poor old neighborhood and old brick house where we had lived from 1968 to 1976. Within a few minutes I even told the family about our 'Night Visitor or Ghost' as some might label him (I simply blurted out that I thought that I had seen a ghost in our bedroom). Most of the adult family laughed, but my sister's jaw dropped with the look of shock on her face. I then said to my younger sister, "You saw him too, didn't you!" She looked at all of us and said yes!
Everyone got quiet and I felt vindicated from the earlier laughter. I quickly asked her what he looked like and she responded by saying, "He was not tall, average weight with white hair, wearing a short white sleeved shirt and brown or grey long pants. He looked like our grandfather" Chills ran down my arms as I asked when she had seen him. She said, "I was asleep beside momma in our bed and woke up in the middle of the night. I then noticed this strange man standing near the foot of the bed, just inside the doorway. He was just standing there looking at us." She said that it scared her, yet she easily fell back asleep and never told anyone until I had just mentioned it that night.
Her description of the 'Night Visitor' was just like what I had observed, and she said it took place when we we young (in the early 70's). My sister and I still talk about this bedroom visitor a few times a year, wondering if it was a ghost (something I do not believe in personally) or maybe the angel that I had prayed for that year to protect us during that bad and needy year. Appreciate all your posts Lon." LB
