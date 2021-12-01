Recent Winged & Flying Anomalies Reports - Chicago, Arizona & Florida

As a result of 'The Winged Humanoid Project' and investigations of all flying anomalies worldwide, the following sightings and encounters have recently been reported:
JC of Flagstaff, Arizona, who is a retired aeronautics employee, contacted me in regards to a sighting of a flying Manta Ray-shaped 'bio-craft' at approximately 4000 feet of altitude.
JC states that this was 'a craft that undulated like a living Manta Ray' and that it 'blocked the stars behind it.' JC truly believes that this was a 'living entity.' The sighting took place in the early twilight in June 2020.
Because of JC's aeronautics experience and knowledge of the U.S. military craft capabilities, it was stated that 'this was nothing that was military.' JC thanks me and the team for our constant vigilance in regards to the winged humanoid and flying anomalies investigations. Lon
-----
"Hey Lon. my name's DF and I had a sighting of what I would say was a Pterodactyl in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood at 2640 South Sacramento Ave. I know it's crazy, right?It was not Mothman or a winged humanoid, but a damn Pterodactyl.
I had my sighting in my backyard at around 2:30 am - 3:30 am. It was June 21, 2020. At that time the pandemic and lockdown was in full effect. I was looking into the reports of Mothman and following the situation more closely than ever. There were so many sightings around here that people were actually coming to me to tell me about it since I'm the go to cryptid guy in the neighborhood. You know, reports were coming out of the woodwork at that time and I couldn't believe that all these sightings were happening. It was amazing. So I guess I finally had one of my own. but it wasn't a Mothman that I'm sure of.
The flying Pterosaur that I saw was huge. I observed the wings and its feet dangling, the pointed cranial dome and thought that nothing would attack this creature from above (too risky). I saw the silhouette and its shadow coming across the moon. Yes. I saw the shadow pass the moon. It must have been huge and it was amazing. I was in awe. It was flying in the direction of O'Hare International.
I know this all sounds crazy, but it's hard to deny that this was a Pterodactyl. We all know what they look like and this thing fit the description to a T. Lasted only a couple of seconds, but this isn't the only flying cryptid I've seen around here." DF
-----
"Hi Lon,
Firstly, loving the work so please keep it up!
After reading a recent article about 'Flying Manta Rays,' I wanted to tell you about a conversation I had a few years ago with the owner of a dry cleaners. In the early 1990's I worked in the sales office for a dry cleaning supply company here in the UK. We'd often have people come in to collect supplies and stay for a cuppa and a chat.
Our small team was really interested in UFOs, etc., and we were talking to this guy about them. He told us that the strangest thing he'd ever seen was on holiday in Florida a couple of years before. He said that both him and his wife, along with another couple, saw what he could only describe as Manta Rays, hundreds of them, just gently rising up into the sky until they were so small they lost sight of them. They were all very confused to say the least. He admitted they seemed to be over the sea, so maybe some kind of optical illusion, but close enough that he could make out their shape.
That's all there was to the story but thought I'd share it; there must be something to it for so many different sightings!
Best regards from England, Chris"
NOTE: The location in Florida was not known. Lon
