Huge Winged Being Observed Near Prairie Run Reservoir, Indiana

A Delaware County, Indiana resident contacted me about their sighting of a huge winged being in the area of the Prairie Run Reservoir in Indiana. We have received previous sighting reports in the area.
I recently received the following account:
"This occurred during the last week in September 2021. I was helping a friend paint a house. We were on the east side of the county (Prairie Run Reservoir in Delaware County, Indiana). I was standing behind the house where the patio is the sun was out. It was a hot day. I was taking a break, when all of a sudden I heard the swooping sound of a big bird above me. It flew over me and blocked the sun out in the area I was standing. I ran out into the yard to get a better look. I saw it fly over a tree across the street. The wingspan on this thing was wider than the top of the tree. I watched it fly away for about 20 seconds until I could not see it anymore in the sky. With each flap of the wings it got higher and higher until I lost sight of it.
It was gray and white. If it was a bird it was the biggest one I’ve ever seen in my life. I would guess the wingspan to be 25 to 30 feet. I was in shock! I’ve never seen a bird that big! I just couldn’t believe how it blocked the sun out in the area that I was standing. It went from light to dark. I would estimate that it was about a 100 to 150 feet above me. The body of this thing was the size of a step van!" JF
NOTE: I had previously received 2 other winged humanoid / being sightings in the same general area:
TH and his wife were traveling southbound on a county road, about a mile south of the Prairie Creek Reservoir near Muncie, Indiana. The date was December 26, 2018 at dusk. A huge flying object caught TH's attention.
TH is a military veteran, hunter, trapper and farmer who lives in the immediate area. His knowledge of military flying craft, wildlife and his keen sense of observance was apparent while I talked to him. The winged being that he was observing was unlike anything he had ever seen before. The creature was flying just above treetop level and was easily visible to the witness. His reaction was to slam on his brakes in wonderment, exclaiming to his wife 'do you see that?' His wife was shaken by the sudden stop and was unable to react fast enough to see the winged being.
TH stated that the being was humanoid in shape with an obvious 'face.' The body had a length of approximately 6-7 feet, with bat-like wings that were extremely wide. The being was dark-colored, and seemed to glide at a steady speed. He never noticed the flapping of wings while watching the creature.
TH's wife states that TH has been truly affected by the incident and has constantly mentioned it to her, in an attempt to explain what this winged being really was. He had refused to mention the incident outside of his family. When TH read about the recent sightings in Gary, Indiana, he called his wife from his job and asked her to contact me right away. He later called me when he got home. This witness was very forthcoming and anxious to find out what this creature was.
I had also received the following account:
"My mom sent me your article because I have also seen the humanoid at Prairie Creek Reservoir! I am originally from Muncie, IN and grew up spending a lot of time at Prairie Creek because my family has a boat there.
It was summer 2007 when we had taken a boat ride and watched the sunset. It was dusk and the sun was setting as we approached our dock. As we got closer my friend and I both saw what looked like a human standing at the end of our dock and thought it was strange because there was no one else around - our neighboring boats were all docked, there were no other cars around, etc. We were the only one out that evening from our dock area. It then turned around and we saw its glowing yellow-ish eyes. At this point, we were freaked out wondering what this was because there was something totally off about it and it was clearly not a normal human. Then, as we got even closer, it spread its wings, flapped a few times and soared up into the sky. It was WAY too big to be a bird...I've never seen anything like it before or after. It was probably around 5-6 feet tall and really dark, the whole body and wings were gray/black.
Not sure if this is of interest but my family and I also saw a UFO at Prairie Creek Reservoir around dusk as well a few years later. We were one of the only boats on the water, it was such a serene, quiet and peaceful evening. My mother looked up at the sky and saw the UFO so we all looked up, it was shaped like a tin can, stayed still and made absolutely no noise. At that instant, my father caught a fish and the commotion caused us all to look down and a few seconds later when we looked back up it was gone without a trace." AB
