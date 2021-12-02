Huge 'Gargoyle' Encountered Several Times in Stillman Valley, Illinois

An Illinois woman contacted me about her 3 encounters with a huge Gargoyle-like being in Stillman Valley, Illinois. Three other witnesses have also encountered this winged entity.
I recently received the following account:
"I live near Rockford, Illinois, specifically in Stillman Valley in Ogle County. My friend and I were driving around 3-4AM and we saw a huge 7-10 foot tall creature that had a huge wingspan. We almost hit it with the car, but when it got close it just flew straight up and over the top of the car.
It looked like a Gargoyle. My friend and I both looked at each other, with our jaws dropped, and exclaimed like, "Did you see that? What was that?!" This was in 2015.
Then a year later, in the exact same place, when my mom was driving me to the hospital because I had a horrible migraine, she also had an encounter with the Gargoyle! It occurred around the same time, early in the morning.
I also use to drive that same road, every night for about a year straight, in 2016 to take my girlfriend home. In the exact same spot we witnessed it together! So in total, I have seen this same Gargoyle-like creature 3 times and 3 other people encountered it with me.
The location was right by a trucking company called Glendenning Brothers Trucking right off our Route 72 in Stillman Valley, Illinois" LJ
NOTE: a Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research member will be going to the location soon. Lon
