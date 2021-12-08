Hairy Hominid Encountered, Injures Guard Dog, at Southampton UK Golf Course

A security guard, a young boy, and two trained dogs are patrolling a Southampton golf course at night. A large hairy hominid is encountered in the wood line that, in turn, injured one of the dogs.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"I'm going to tell you a story that's true. My son has never put it out there publicly nor has my ex-partner. I was not there that night, but this is what they told me why they came back home. My ex-partner was the security guard for the golf course on Woodmill Lane in Southampton, Hampshire, UK. He was on his usual shift that night. Not too much happened down there so my son had joined him at work for night. They also had our two security trained dogs with them (both dogs will attack on command).
They were patrolling the area, just walking the course with the dogs on the lead. They both said they did hear noises in the wood line and, presuming it was deer or another animal, they ignored it and continued to walk and patrol the area. As they were passing one particular clump of bushes, the dogs started to go mad. They were both barking and snapping and pulling on the leads and running as close to the bushes as the leads would allow. At which point, something they can not describe made a horrid howling screech and set off running towards the wood line. The dogs strained so hard that my ex-partner dropped the leads and the dogs were in hot pursuit.
As the dogs got into the woods and trees they couldn't be seen. Then there was a yelp and both dogs ran back the way they had come heading straight to my ex-partner. One of the dogs was clearly injured and was limping badly on one leg. As they were seeing to the dogs and checking them over off, into the woods they heard a splash in the stream as if whatever it was the dogs chased had jumped into the water.
When I asked what it looked like they both described the creature as around 6 1/2 to 7 foot tall in height, It was really hairy, dirty and unkempt. They have really only ever told very close friends up until today. My son is fully grown now and we were together the other day and that night the incident was mentioned again. And I remember at the time how my son looked when he came home. He was as white as a sheet and quite ill looking. It was at least a week before the dogs would return to the area and they were all shaken up quite badly. And my son has never returned to the golf club or the area around it." Name Withheld
