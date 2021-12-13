Creepy 'Grinning Man' Suddenly Appears

A man and his family are experiencing a series of strange events, including golden lights, shadows peeking around corners and a 'grinning old man' who is continuing to watch.
I recently came across the following account:
"I recently moved out of a nightmare apartment. We had a house built on the opposite side of town on old farm land. I thought I had done everything right, even had a Rabbi (I was raised Jewish) come and bless the house. It has been about 6 months since we moved in but it seems like everywhere we go something keeps happening. We have literally moved 4 times in 4 years to locations in 3 different states. I will highlight the few of the incidents.
This one I am really not sure what it even is but I have seen it three times now. It started one night when I first saw this gold light fill the hallway outside my bedroom. I tried to write it off as a trick of the eye or maybe a passing car. A few weeks later I was sitting in the living room and all of a sudden then bright golden, almost sparkler-like ball of pure golden light, was flying about. It was flying around my daughter's room and then disappeared down the hallway. The last time I saw it was the exact same appearance still flying around my daughter's room but this time being followed or chased by a pitch black ball. It looked like it was trying to flee from whatever was chasing it. So I kept this to myself because I didn't want to startle my wife since it's a new house. But one day she was telling me about how she was taking the kids to school. In front of the car was a ball of light that looked the same as I described floating down the road.
The next strange occurrence only happened once, but still startled me. I had some weird feeling one night and woke up to see a girl with long dark hair in a white looking nightgown standing next to my bed staring at my wife. It moved toward my wife and I blinked it was gone.
I am a very light sleeper and any noise in my house will wake me up. On one particular night I was woken up by what I thought was my daughter screaming. I thought maybe she was having a nightmare, so I get up from bed only to see something that still bothers me to this day. Standing in my laundry room was a man in a grey suit, the top of his head was above the door post and he had the most disturbing creepy grin. It was almost a comical looking smile that went up his face. As soon as I saw him he began to dissipate, almost as if he was in water. As he was fading away I had an intrusive thought enter my head. This idea or thought entered my mind telling me I was not meant to see him, it wasn't for me. Even now I feel as if someone is watching us, just lurking in the shadows.
The next morning I told my wife about what happened. To my surprise she responded, "You finally saw him too?" She begins to tell me how she keeps seeing the same grinning man. She tells me that she has seen him in the neighbor's yard along the tree line, just standing there watching. When she looked at the side mirror to double check what she saw the mirror was blacked out almost like a void. It's happened about 6 times now, in different places. She also gets these intrusive thoughts, but each time its the same. "I was waiting for you. I am watching." The more I try to think on it and try to remember the details of it, I get a migraine.
There are other small things that happen, but not really noteworthy. Every so often I will see what looks like a shadow peeking around the corner or move quick around the room. I just wish I knew why these things keep happening." JV
